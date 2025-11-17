EMRS Staff Nurse Syllabus 2025: Check Tier 1 and 2 Topic-Wise Syllabus and Exam Pattern PDF - Link Here

EMRS Staff Nurse Syllabus 2025: The Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) is going to conduct the SSE for teaching and non-teaching positions. The non-teaching positions include Staff Nurse, Junior Secretariat Assistant, Hostel Warden, and others. The candidates who have applied for the EMRS Staff Nurse position must download the EMRS Staff Nurse Syllabus to start their preparation. The syllabus is a very important tool in the preparation of the exam. It will help the candidates to navigate through the important subjects and topics that are going to be asked in the exam. The EMRS Staff Nurse selection process includes two stages- Tier I and Tier II. The Tier I stage is the Preliminary/ Screening stage which is conducted to select the candidates for the Tier II stage, which is the Mains stage, where subject specific questions are asked.

Check the EMRS Staff Nurse Salary EMRS Staff Nurse Syllabus 2025 Overview The EMRS SSE exam for teaching and non-teaching positions is conducted by the National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS). The total number of vacancies announced for the EMRS Staff Nurse positions are 550. The exam will be conducted in Offline mode (pen and paper based), consisting of MCQs. Exam Conducting Body: National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS / EMRS).

Post Name: Female Staff Nurse.

Exam Name: EMRS Staff Selection Exam (ESSE)

No. of Vacancies: 550

Selection Process: Tier I (Preliminary/Screening) → Tier II (Subject Knowledge / Mains). Merit for the final list is based on Tier II (subject exam), while Tier I is used to shortlist candidates.

Exam Mode: Offline EMRS Staff Nurse Exam Pattern 2025

The Staff Nurse recruitment follows the two-tier model used across EMRS non-teaching selections. Here’s the EMRS Staff Nurse exam pattern 2025 as per the official notification: EMRS Staff Nurse Tier I Exam Pattern The EMRS SSE exam pattern for Staff Nurse includes Tier I and Tier II. Tier I is a qualifying test which is used to shortlist the candidates for the Tier II stage. The marks of Tier I are not calculated in the final merit list preparation. Tier I assesses general aptitude and language competency. The test will be of 2 hours duration without any time limit for each part of the test individually. Part Subject No. of Questions Total Marks Part I General Awareness 10 10 Part II Reasoning Ability 15 15 Part III Knowledge of ICT 15 15 Part IV Quantitative Aptitude 30 30 Part V Language Competency General English, General Hindi & Regional Language* (10 marks each subject). 30 30

EMRS Staff Nurse Tier II Exam Pattern The EMRS Staff Nurse Tier II exam pattern consists of subject-specific questions that are both objective and descriptive in nature. The Tier II marks are taken into consideration while preparing the final merit list. Component No. of Questions Marks Duration Subject-Specific (Objective) 40 40 The test will be of 3 hours. Subject-Specific (Descriptive) 15 60 EMRS Staff Nurse Syllabus 2025 Download PDF The candidates who are going to appear for the EMRS Staff Nurse position can download the EMRS Staff Nurse Syllabus 2025 PDF for Tier I and Tier II from the link provided below. EMRS Staff Nurse Syllabus 2025 PDF Download Here EMRS Staff Nurse Tier I Syllabus 2025 The Tier I of the EMRS Staff Nurse selection process is the preliminary stage which is conducted to shortlist the candidates for Tier II exam. The candidates who get shortlisted in the Tier I stage will be eligible to appear for the Tier II exam. The Tier I exam consists of Objective-type questions and has five parts like General Awareness, Reasoning Ability, Knowledge of ICT, Quantitative Aptitude, and Language Competency General English, General Hindi & Regional Language. Check the Section-wise Tier I syllabus below:

Part-I-General Awareness General knowledge and Current affairs. Part-II-Reasoning Ability Puzzles & Seating arrangement, Data sufficiency, Statement based questions (Verbal. reasoning), Inequality, Blood relations, Sequences and Series, Direction Test, Assertion and Reason, Venn Diagrams. Part-III-Knowledge of ICT Fundamentals of Computer System, Basics of Operating System, MS Office, Keyboard Shortcuts and their uses, Important Computer Terms and Abbreviations, Computer Networks, Cyber Security, and Internet. Part-IV-Quantitative Aptitude Ratio and Proportions, Time and Work, Profit and Loss, Problems on Ages, Number System, Decimal & Fractions, Time and Distance, HCF & LCM, Percentages, Simplification, Average, Simple & Compound Interest, Mixtures & Allegations, Data Interpretation etc. Part-V-Language Competency (a,b&c)

(a)General English: Verb, Tenses, Voice, Subject-Verb Agreement, Articles, Comprehension, Fill in the Blanks, Adverb, Error Correction, Sentence Rearrangement, Unseen Passages, Vocabulary, Antonyms/Synonyms, Grammar, Idioms & Phrases (b)General Hindi: संधि, समास, धिलोम शब्द, पर्ाार्िाची शब्द, सामान्र् असधुिर्ााँ, िाकर्ांशों केधलए एक शब्द, महुािरे- लोकोधिर्ां, अपधित गद्ाशं पर आिाररत प्रश्न | (c)Regional Language: Basic grammar questions like Synonyms, Antonyms, One Word Substitutions, Error Detection, Spelling Error etc. (at Higher Secondary Level) in the following languages: (1) Assamese (2) Bengali (3) Bodo (4) Dogri (5) English (6) Garo (7) Gujarati (8) Hindi, (9) Kannada (10) Kashmiri (11) Khasi (12) Malayalam (13) Manipuri (14) Marathi (15) Mizo (16) Nepali (17) Odiya (18) Santhali (19) Telugu (20) Urdu Syllabus

EMRS Staff Nurse Tier II Syllabus 2025 EMRS Staff Nurse Tier II exam tests professional nursing knowledge across core areas of nursing practice. The list below consolidates topics from the official syllabus sections for Female Staff Nurse and standard nursing curricula, this is the primary area that decides merit, so prioritise depth here. Nursing Foundation

Medicals Surgical Nursing (including Pathology and Pharmacology)

Pediatric Nursing

Mental Health Nursing

Obstetric and Gynecological Nursing

Community health Nursing

Anatomy

Physiology

Psychology

Sociology

Nutrition and Dietetics

Microbiology

Biochemistry

First Aid How to Cover the EMRS Staff Nurse Syllabus 2025? Candidates are required to prepare for the EMRS staff nurse exam strategically as there will be more competition for the limited number of seats. The candidates should prepare with the help of the syllabus as it will help save their time. The syllabus is an important resource to get into the demand of the exam. Here are some points given to help candidates cover the syllabus properly.