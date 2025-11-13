EMRS Staff Nurse Salary 2025: In-Hand Pay, Allowances & Career Growth Explained

ISC 12th, ICSE 10th 2026 Time Table Released
By Upasna Choudhary
Nov 13, 2025

EMRS Staff Nurse Salary: The National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) has announced a total of 7267 posts for recruitment of teaching and non-teaching staff. The number of vacancies announced for the post of staff nurse is 550. Candidates who are eligible can apply for the EMRS Staff Nurse position as it comes with good perks. The salary of an EMRS staff nurse ranges between ₹29200-92300/-  and comes under the pay matrix of Level 5.

EMRS Staff Nurse Salary
EMRS Staff Nurse Salary

EMRS Staff Nurse Salary: Candidates seeking to build a career as staff nurse can check the vacancies at Eklavya Residential Model Schools (EMRS). The EMRS recruits candidates for teaching as well as non-teaching staff. To be appointed as staff nurse at EMRS comes with perks and benefits. First of all, the salary provided to the staff nurse comes under the 7th Pay Commission with the pay matrix of Level 5 which ranges between 29200-92300/-. All the staff in EMRSs are eligible for special pay @ 10% of the basic pay.

EMRS Staff Nurse Salary 2025

The position of Staff Nurse (Female) at Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) offers a competitive salary package under the central government norms. The official EMRS notification indicates the Staff Nurse pay level as Level 5 in the 7th CPC pay matrix.
As the nature of the job is factored in by additional duties and responsibilities because of the nature of the school being residential, the salary offered to the EMRS staff nurse is in the range of 29200-92300/- per month.

Check the EMRS Salary for Teaching and Non-Teaching Posts

EMRS Staff Nurse Salary Structure

The EMRS Staff Nurse salary structures comprises various components in addition to the basic pay such as dearness allowance (DA), house rent allowance (HRA), travel allowance (TA), and some other allowances.

  • Basic Pay: The basic pay is the salary decided according to the pay matrix of the 7th Pay Commission.

  • Dearness Allowance: This is the cost provided in addition to the basic pay to adjust your living cost. It can change from time to time.

  • House Rent Allowance: This is the amount paid over and above your basic pay so that you can pay the rent for living, if you are moving to another city because of the job requirements. The HRA is adjusted according to the city you are living in.

EMRS Staff Nurse Salary In-Hand

If we look at the salary of a staff nurse from the point of view of deductions such as Employee’s Provident Fund (PF), tax, and other contributions, the in-hand salary for a new Staff Nurse at EMRS cis expected to be in the range of ₹35,000-80,000.
Since the job of a staff nurse at EMRS includes the residency at schools (often in tribal areas), it comes with an additional pay @10% for residential allowance. Therefore, the candidates working at EMRS as staff nurse might take home more salary than most other non-residential government school employees.

This salary may increase over time with change in city, location, experience, etc..

EMRS Staff Nurse Salary: Perks & Allowances

If you are planning to work as a Staff Nurse at EMRS, you must be aware that the role comes with its own responsibilities. If you get perks and benefits the role and responsibilities will also enhance. Here are some of the perks and benefits you will get as an EMRS Staff Nurse.

  • Special duty/residential allowance: An additional 10% of basic pay for working in the residential school.

  • Dearness Allowance (DA): The DA will be adjusted for inflation i.e., the cost-of-living.

  • House Rent Allowance (HRA): The HRA will be based on the location of your residence i.e., in which city you are being recruited.

  • Travel Allowance (TA): It will be provided as per central government rules.

EMRS Staff Nurse Job Profile

The Staff Nurse position at EMRS involves nursing and health-care duties within a residential school environment set up for tribal students. The key responsibilities include:

  • Providing basic health care services to the students residing in the hostel or in the school.

  • Prescribing medicines and doing first-aid.

  • Connecting with the medical practitioners and the external hospitals or clinics for medical emergencies.

  • Maintaining health records, immunisation schedules, and medication charts.

  • Organising campaigns for health awareness, hygiene, nutrition among students and staff.

  • Management of the hostel hygiene and the hostel staff.

  • Organising health camps, routine check-ups for the staff and students as per the authorities.

