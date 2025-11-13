EMRS Staff Nurse Salary 2025: In-Hand Pay, Allowances & Career Growth Explained

EMRS Staff Nurse Salary: Candidates seeking to build a career as staff nurse can check the vacancies at Eklavya Residential Model Schools (EMRS). The EMRS recruits candidates for teaching as well as non-teaching staff. To be appointed as staff nurse at EMRS comes with perks and benefits. First of all, the salary provided to the staff nurse comes under the 7th Pay Commission with the pay matrix of Level 5 which ranges between ₹29200-92300/-. All the staff in EMRSs are eligible for special pay @ 10% of the basic pay. EMRS Staff Nurse Salary 2025 The position of Staff Nurse (Female) at Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) offers a competitive salary package under the central government norms. The official EMRS notification indicates the Staff Nurse pay level as Level 5 in the 7th CPC pay matrix.

As the nature of the job is factored in by additional duties and responsibilities because of the nature of the school being residential, the salary offered to the EMRS staff nurse is in the range of ₹29200-92300/- per month.

Check the EMRS Salary for Teaching and Non-Teaching Posts EMRS Staff Nurse Salary Structure The EMRS Staff Nurse salary structures comprises various components in addition to the basic pay such as dearness allowance (DA), house rent allowance (HRA), travel allowance (TA), and some other allowances. Basic Pay: The basic pay is the salary decided according to the pay matrix of the 7th Pay Commission.

Dearness Allowance: This is the cost provided in addition to the basic pay to adjust your living cost. It can change from time to time.

House Rent Allowance: This is the amount paid over and above your basic pay so that you can pay the rent for living, if you are moving to another city because of the job requirements. The HRA is adjusted according to the city you are living in. EMRS Staff Nurse Salary In-Hand

If we look at the salary of a staff nurse from the point of view of deductions such as Employee’s Provident Fund (PF), tax, and other contributions, the in-hand salary for a new Staff Nurse at EMRS cis expected to be in the range of ₹35,000-80,000.

Since the job of a staff nurse at EMRS includes the residency at schools (often in tribal areas), it comes with an additional pay @10% for residential allowance. Therefore, the candidates working at EMRS as staff nurse might take home more salary than most other non-residential government school employees. This salary may increase over time with change in city, location, experience, etc.. EMRS Staff Nurse Salary: Perks & Allowances If you are planning to work as a Staff Nurse at EMRS, you must be aware that the role comes with its own responsibilities. If you get perks and benefits the role and responsibilities will also enhance. Here are some of the perks and benefits you will get as an EMRS Staff Nurse.