EMRS Vacancy 2025: Check Post-Wise Teaching and Non Teaching Vacancy Distribution

Key Points Check Post-Wise Teaching and Non Teaching vacancy distribution

Check the number of vacancies for Principal, PGT, TGT posts

The total number of vacancies announced are 7267

EMRS Vacancy 2025: The National Education Society for Tribal Students has invited applications from eligible Indian citizens to fill 7267 vacancies for the teaching and non-teaching staff in EMRSs. The application process is ongoing, and the last date to apply is on or before October 23, 2025 (up to 23:50 Hrs.). Candidates should meet the eligibility requirements of the respective post when applying for the role. Continue reading to learn more about the EMRS Vacancy 2025 and other details. Check EMRS Exam Date 2025 Check EMRS School List in India EMRS Vacancy 2025 NESTS is conducting ESSE 2025 to fill various vacancies for the posts of Principal, Post Graduate Teachers, Trained Graduate Teachers, Hostel Warden, Female Staff Nurse, Accountant, Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) and Lab Attendant. Interested and eligible candidates should read the notification carefully to understand all the aspects and apply within the deadline to participate in this recruitment process. The key highlights of the EMRS Vacancy 2025 are shared below:

Particulars Details Exam Conducting Body National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) Post Name Principal, Post Graduate Teachers, Trained Graduate Teachers, Hostel Warden (Male and Female), Female Staff Nurse, Accountant, Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) and Lab Attendant. Exam Name EMRS Staff Selection Exam (ESSE) 2025 Vacancy 7267 Selection Process Tier 1 and Tier 2 Pay Level Level 1 to Level 12 Also Check: EMRS Librarian Syllabus 2025 EMRS PGT Teacher Syllabus 2025 EMRS Vacancy 2025 Post-Wise A total of 7267 vacancies have been released for the teaching and non-teaching staff through EMRS recruitment 2025. Here is the breakdown of the post-wise EMRS Vacancy 2025 for the candidate’s reference. Post Vacancies Principal 225 PGTs 1460 TGTs 3962 Female Staff Nurse 550 Hostel Warden 635 Accountant 61 Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) 228 Lab Attendant 146 Total 7267

EMRS Vacancy 2025 Category-wise NESTS have released EMRS vacancies for various posts, including Principal, Post Graduate Teachers, Trained Graduate Teachers, Hostel Warden (Male and Female), Female Staff Nurse, Accountant, Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) and Lab Attendant. Check the details of the post-wise and category-wise breakup of the number of tentative vacancies for EMRS recruitment 2025. EMRS Vacancy 2025 for Principal A total of 225 vacancies have been released for the EMRS Principal posts. Look at the EMRS Vacancy 2025 for Principal (Group-A) for all categories below. Category UR OBC (NCL) SC ST Total VI HI LD Others Seats 116 60 33 16 225 3 2 2 2 EMRS Vacancy 2025 for Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) A total of 1460 vacancies have been announced for the EMRS PGT posts. Below is the category-wise EMRS Vacancy 2025 for Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs):

S. No Subject Total UR EWS OBC (NCL) SC ST VI HI LD Others 1 English 112 47 11 30 16 8 2 1 1 1 2 Hindi 81 34 8 21 12 6 1 1 1 1 3 Maths 134 55 13 36 20 10 2 2 1 1 4 Chemistry 169 71 16 45 25 12 1 1 2 2 5 Physics 198 83 19 53 29 14 2 2 2 2 6 Biology 99 43 9 26 14 7 1 1 1 0 7 History 140 58 14 37 21 10 2 2 1 1 8 Geography 98 42 9 26 14 7 1 1 1 1 9 Commerce 120 49 12 32 18 9 1 1 2 1 10 Economics 155 65 15 41 23 11 2 1 1 2 11 Computer Science 154 64 15 41 23 11 1 2 2 1 Total 1460 611 141 388 215 105 15 15 15 14

EMRS Vacancy 2025 for Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) A total of 2550 vacancies have been released for the EMRS TGTS posts. Look at the category-wise EMRS Vacancy 2025 for Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs): S. No Subject Total UR EWS OBC (NCL) SC ST VI HI LD Others 1 Hindi 424 174 42 114 63 31 4 4 4 5 2 English 395 162 39 106 59 29 4 4 4 4 3 Maths 381 156 38 102 57 28 4 4 4 3 4 Social Studies 392 161 39 105 58 29 4 4 4 4 5 Science 408 167 40 110 61 30 4 4 4 4 6 Computer Science 550 224 55 148 82 41 6 5 5 6 Total 2550 1044 253 685 380 188 26 25 25 26 EMRS Vacancy 2025 for Trained Graduate Teachers (Regional Language)

A total of 223 vacancies have been published for the EMRS TGT posts. Below is the category-wise EMRS Vacancy 2025 for Trained Graduate Teachers (Regional Language): S. No Subject (Language) Total Vacancies UR EWS OBC (NCL) SC ST VI HI LD Others 1 Assamese 8 5 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Bodo 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Bengali 8 5 0 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 4 Garo 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 Gujarati 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 Kannada 6 5 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 7 Khasi 3 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 8 Malayalam 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 9 Manipuri 11 7 2 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 10 Mizo 6 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 11 Odiya 57 25 5 15 8 4 1 0 0 1 12 Santhali 71 30 7 19 10 5 0 1 1 1 13 Telugu 44 20 4 11 6 3 1 0 0 0 14 Urdu 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Total 223 114 17 53 27 12 2 3 2 2

EMRS Vacancy 2025 for Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT), Miscellaneous Category of Teachers A total of 1189 vacancies have been announced for the EMRS TGT posts. Below is the category-wise EMRS Vacancy 2025 for Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT), Miscellaneous Category of Teachers: S. No Subject Total UR EWS OBC (NCL) SC ST VI HI LD Others 1 Music 314 129 31 84 47 23 4 0 5 4 2 Art 279 116 27 75 41 20 3 2 3 3 3 PET (Male) 173 73 17 46 25 12 0 0 0 0 4 PET (Female) 299 124 29 80 44 22 0 0 0 0 5 Librarian 124 52 12 33 18 9 0 2 1 2 Total 1189 494 116 318 175 86 7 4 9 9 EMRS Vacancy 2025 for Non-Teaching posts A total of 1620 vacancies have been published for the EMRS Non-Teaching posts. Below is the category-wise EMRS Vacancy 2025 for Non-Teaching posts: