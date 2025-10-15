EMRS Vacancy 2025: Check Post-Wise Teaching and Non Teaching Vacancy Distribution

Key Points
- Check Post-Wise Teaching and Non Teaching vacancy distribution
- Check the number of vacancies for Principal, PGT, TGT posts
- The total number of vacancies announced are 7267
EMRS Vacancy 2025: The National Education Society for Tribal Students has invited applications from eligible Indian citizens to fill 7267 vacancies for the teaching and non-teaching staff in EMRSs. The application process is ongoing, and the last date to apply is on or before October 23, 2025 (up to 23:50 Hrs.). Candidates should meet the eligibility requirements of the respective post when applying for the role. Continue reading to learn more about the EMRS Vacancy 2025 and other details.
Check EMRS School List in India
EMRS Vacancy 2025
NESTS is conducting ESSE 2025 to fill various vacancies for the posts of Principal, Post Graduate Teachers, Trained Graduate Teachers, Hostel Warden, Female Staff Nurse, Accountant, Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) and Lab Attendant. Interested and eligible candidates should read the notification carefully to understand all the aspects and apply within the deadline to participate in this recruitment process. The key highlights of the EMRS Vacancy 2025 are shared below:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS)
|
Post Name
|
Principal, Post Graduate Teachers, Trained Graduate Teachers, Hostel Warden (Male and Female), Female Staff Nurse, Accountant, Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) and Lab Attendant.
|
Exam Name
|
EMRS Staff Selection Exam (ESSE) 2025
|
Vacancy
|
7267
|
Selection Process
|
Tier 1 and Tier 2
|
Pay Level
|
Level 1 to Level 12
EMRS Vacancy 2025 Post-Wise
A total of 7267 vacancies have been released for the teaching and non-teaching staff through EMRS recruitment 2025. Here is the breakdown of the post-wise EMRS Vacancy 2025 for the candidate’s reference.
|
Post
|
Vacancies
|
Principal
|
225
|
PGTs
|
1460
|
TGTs
|
3962
|
Female Staff Nurse
|
550
|
Hostel Warden
|
635
|
Accountant
|
61
|
Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA)
|
228
|
Lab Attendant
|
146
|
Total
|
7267
EMRS Vacancy 2025 Category-wise
NESTS have released EMRS vacancies for various posts, including Principal, Post Graduate Teachers, Trained Graduate Teachers, Hostel Warden (Male and Female), Female Staff Nurse, Accountant, Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) and Lab Attendant. Check the details of the post-wise and category-wise breakup of the number of tentative vacancies for EMRS recruitment 2025.
EMRS Vacancy 2025 for Principal
A total of 225 vacancies have been released for the EMRS Principal posts. Look at the EMRS Vacancy 2025 for Principal (Group-A) for all categories below.
|
Category
|
UR
|
OBC (NCL)
|
SC
|
ST
|
Total
|
VI
|
HI
|
LD
|
Others
|
Seats
|
116
|
60
|
33
|
16
|
225
|
3
|
2
|
2
|
2
EMRS Vacancy 2025 for Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs)
A total of 1460 vacancies have been announced for the EMRS PGT posts. Below is the category-wise EMRS Vacancy 2025 for Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs):
|
S. No
|
Subject
|
Total
|
UR
|
EWS
|
OBC (NCL)
|
SC
|
ST
|
VI
|
HI
|
LD
|
Others
|
1
|
English
|
112
|
47
|
11
|
30
|
16
|
8
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
Hindi
|
81
|
34
|
8
|
21
|
12
|
6
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
3
|
Maths
|
134
|
55
|
13
|
36
|
20
|
10
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
4
|
Chemistry
|
169
|
71
|
16
|
45
|
25
|
12
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
2
|
5
|
Physics
|
198
|
83
|
19
|
53
|
29
|
14
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
6
|
Biology
|
99
|
43
|
9
|
26
|
14
|
7
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
7
|
History
|
140
|
58
|
14
|
37
|
21
|
10
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
8
|
Geography
|
98
|
42
|
9
|
26
|
14
|
7
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
9
|
Commerce
|
120
|
49
|
12
|
32
|
18
|
9
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
10
|
Economics
|
155
|
65
|
15
|
41
|
23
|
11
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
11
|
Computer Science
|
154
|
64
|
15
|
41
|
23
|
11
|
1
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
Total
|
1460
|
611
|
141
|
388
|
215
|
105
|
15
|
15
|
15
|
14
EMRS Vacancy 2025 for Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs)
A total of 2550 vacancies have been released for the EMRS TGTS posts. Look at the category-wise EMRS Vacancy 2025 for Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs):
|
S. No
|
Subject
|
Total
|
UR
|
EWS
|
OBC (NCL)
|
SC
|
ST
|
VI
|
HI
|
LD
|
Others
|
1
|
Hindi
|
424
|
174
|
42
|
114
|
63
|
31
|
4
|
4
|
4
|
5
|
2
|
English
|
395
|
162
|
39
|
106
|
59
|
29
|
4
|
4
|
4
|
4
|
3
|
Maths
|
381
|
156
|
38
|
102
|
57
|
28
|
4
|
4
|
4
|
3
|
4
|
Social Studies
|
392
|
161
|
39
|
105
|
58
|
29
|
4
|
4
|
4
|
4
|
5
|
Science
|
408
|
167
|
40
|
110
|
61
|
30
|
4
|
4
|
4
|
4
|
6
|
Computer Science
|
550
|
224
|
55
|
148
|
82
|
41
|
6
|
5
|
5
|
6
|
Total
|
2550
|
1044
|
253
|
685
|
380
|
188
|
26
|
25
|
25
|
26
EMRS Vacancy 2025 for Trained Graduate Teachers (Regional Language)
A total of 223 vacancies have been published for the EMRS TGT posts. Below is the category-wise EMRS Vacancy 2025 for Trained Graduate Teachers (Regional Language):
|
S. No
|
Subject (Language)
|
Total Vacancies
|
UR
|
EWS
|
OBC (NCL)
|
SC
|
ST
|
VI
|
HI
|
LD
|
Others
|
1
|
Assamese
|
8
|
5
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
Bodo
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
Bengali
|
8
|
5
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
Garo
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
5
|
Gujarati
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
6
|
Kannada
|
6
|
5
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
7
|
Khasi
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
8
|
Malayalam
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
9
|
Manipuri
|
11
|
7
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
10
|
Mizo
|
6
|
5
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
11
|
Odiya
|
57
|
25
|
5
|
15
|
8
|
4
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
12
|
Santhali
|
71
|
30
|
7
|
19
|
10
|
5
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
13
|
Telugu
|
44
|
20
|
4
|
11
|
6
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
14
|
Urdu
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Total
|
223
|
114
|
17
|
53
|
27
|
12
|
2
|
3
|
2
|
2
EMRS Vacancy 2025 for Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT), Miscellaneous Category of Teachers
A total of 1189 vacancies have been announced for the EMRS TGT posts. Below is the category-wise EMRS Vacancy 2025 for Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT), Miscellaneous Category of Teachers:
|
S. No
|
Subject
|
Total
|
UR
|
EWS
|
OBC (NCL)
|
SC
|
ST
|
VI
|
HI
|
LD
|
Others
|
1
|
Music
|
314
|
129
|
31
|
84
|
47
|
23
|
4
|
0
|
5
|
4
|
2
|
Art
|
279
|
116
|
27
|
75
|
41
|
20
|
3
|
2
|
3
|
3
|
3
|
PET (Male)
|
173
|
73
|
17
|
46
|
25
|
12
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
PET (Female)
|
299
|
124
|
29
|
80
|
44
|
22
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
5
|
Librarian
|
124
|
52
|
12
|
33
|
18
|
9
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
2
|
Total
|
1189
|
494
|
116
|
318
|
175
|
86
|
7
|
4
|
9
|
9
EMRS Vacancy 2025 for Non-Teaching posts
A total of 1620 vacancies have been published for the EMRS Non-Teaching posts. Below is the category-wise EMRS Vacancy 2025 for Non-Teaching posts:
|
S. No
|
Name of Post
|
Total
|
UR
|
EWS
|
OBC (NCL)
|
SC
|
ST
|
VI
|
HI
|
LD
|
Others
|
ESM
|
1
|
Hostel Warden (Male)
|
346
|
143
|
34
|
93
|
51
|
25
|
4
|
4
|
3
|
3
|
34
|
2
|
Hostel Warden (Female)
|
289
|
119
|
28
|
78
|
43
|
21
|
3
|
3
|
3
|
3
|
28
|
3
|
Female Staff Nurse
|
550
|
224
|
55
|
148
|
82
|
41
|
7
|
0
|
8
|
5
|
55
|
4
|
Accountant
|
61
|
26
|
6
|
16
|
9
|
4
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
5
|
Junior Secretariat Assistant
|
228
|
94
|
22
|
61
|
34
|
17
|
2
|
2
|
3
|
2
|
22
|
6
|
Lab Attendant
|
146
|
62
|
14
|
39
|
21
|
10
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
14
|
Total
|
1620
|
668
|
159
|
435
|
240
|
118
|
19
|
10
|
19
|
18
|
153
