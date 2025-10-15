EMRS Vacancy 2025: Check Post-Wise Teaching and Non Teaching Vacancy Distribution

SSC CGL Answer Key 2025 Today
By Upasna Choudhary
Oct 15, 2025, 12:56 IST

EMRS Vacancy 2025: NESTS has released a total of 7267 vacancies for the teaching and non-teaching staff in EMRSs. Check the post-wise and category-wise number of EMRS Vacancy 2025 on this page.

EMRS Vacancy Distribution 2025
EMRS Vacancy Distribution 2025

Key Points

  • Check Post-Wise Teaching and Non Teaching vacancy distribution
  • Check the number of vacancies for Principal, PGT, TGT posts
  • The total number of vacancies announced are 7267

EMRS Vacancy 2025: The National Education Society for Tribal Students has invited applications from eligible Indian citizens to fill 7267 vacancies for the teaching and non-teaching staff in EMRSs. The application process is ongoing, and the last date to apply is on or before October 23, 2025 (up to 23:50 Hrs.). Candidates should meet the eligibility requirements of the respective post when applying for the role. Continue reading to learn more about the EMRS Vacancy 2025 and other details.

Check EMRS Exam Date 2025

Check EMRS School List in India

EMRS Vacancy 2025

NESTS is conducting ESSE 2025 to fill various vacancies for the posts of Principal, Post Graduate Teachers, Trained Graduate Teachers, Hostel Warden, Female Staff Nurse, Accountant, Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) and Lab Attendant. Interested and eligible candidates should read the notification carefully to understand all the aspects and apply within the deadline to participate in this recruitment process. The key highlights of the EMRS Vacancy 2025 are shared below:

Particulars

Details

Exam Conducting Body

National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS)

Post Name

Principal, Post Graduate Teachers, Trained Graduate Teachers, Hostel Warden (Male and Female), Female Staff Nurse, Accountant, Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) and Lab Attendant.

Exam Name

EMRS Staff Selection Exam (ESSE) 2025

Vacancy

7267

Selection Process

Tier 1 and Tier 2

Pay Level

Level 1 to Level 12

Also Check:

EMRS Librarian Syllabus 2025

EMRS PGT Teacher Syllabus 2025

EMRS Vacancy 2025 Post-Wise

A total of 7267 vacancies have been released for the teaching and non-teaching staff through EMRS recruitment 2025. Here is the breakdown of the post-wise EMRS Vacancy 2025 for the candidate’s reference.

Post

Vacancies

Principal

225

PGTs

1460

TGTs

3962

Female Staff Nurse

550

Hostel Warden

635

Accountant

61

Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA)

228

Lab Attendant

146

Total

7267

EMRS Vacancy 2025 Category-wise

NESTS have released EMRS vacancies for various posts, including Principal, Post Graduate Teachers, Trained Graduate Teachers, Hostel Warden (Male and Female), Female Staff Nurse, Accountant, Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) and Lab Attendant. Check the details of the post-wise and category-wise breakup of the number of tentative vacancies for EMRS recruitment 2025.

EMRS Vacancy 2025 for Principal

A total of 225 vacancies have been released for the EMRS Principal posts. Look at the EMRS Vacancy 2025 for Principal (Group-A) for all categories below.

Category

UR

OBC (NCL)

SC

ST

Total

VI

HI

LD

Others

Seats

116

60

33

16

225

3

2

2

2

EMRS Vacancy 2025 for Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) 

A total of 1460 vacancies have been announced for the EMRS PGT posts. Below is the category-wise EMRS Vacancy 2025 for Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs):

S. No

Subject

Total

UR

EWS

OBC (NCL)

SC

ST

VI

HI

LD

Others

1

English

112

47

11

30

16

8

2

1

1

1

2

Hindi

81

34

8

21

12

6

1

1

1

1

3

Maths

134

55

13

36

20

10

2

2

1

1

4

Chemistry

169

71

16

45

25

12

1

1

2

2

5

Physics

198

83

19

53

29

14

2

2

2

2

6

Biology

99

43

9

26

14

7

1

1

1

0

7

History

140

58

14

37

21

10

2

2

1

1

8

Geography

98

42

9

26

14

7

1

1

1

1

9

Commerce

120

49

12

32

18

9

1

1

2

1

10

Economics

155

65

15

41

23

11

2

1

1

2

11

Computer Science

154

64

15

41

23

11

1

2

2

1

Total

  

1460

611

141

388

215

105

15

15

15

14

EMRS Vacancy 2025 for Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs)

A total of 2550 vacancies have been released for the EMRS TGTS posts. Look at the category-wise EMRS Vacancy 2025 for Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs):

S. No

Subject

Total

UR

EWS

OBC (NCL)

SC

ST

VI

HI

LD

Others

1

Hindi

424

174

42

114

63

31

4

4

4

5

2

English

395

162

39

106

59

29

4

4

4

4

3

Maths

381

156

38

102

57

28

4

4

4

3

4

Social Studies

392

161

39

105

58

29

4

4

4

4

5

Science

408

167

40

110

61

30

4

4

4

4

6

Computer Science

550

224

55

148

82

41

6

5

5

6

Total

  

2550

1044

253

685

380

188

26

25

25

26

EMRS Vacancy 2025 for Trained Graduate Teachers (Regional Language) 

A total of 223 vacancies have been published for the EMRS TGT posts. Below is the category-wise EMRS Vacancy 2025 for Trained Graduate Teachers (Regional Language):

S. No

Subject (Language)

Total Vacancies

UR

EWS

OBC (NCL)

SC

ST

VI

HI

LD

Others

1

Assamese

8

5

0

2

0

0

0

0

0

0

2

Bodo

2

2

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

3

Bengali

8

5

0

2

1

0

0

0

0

0

4

Garo

1

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

5

Gujarati

2

2

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

6

Kannada

6

5

0

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

7

Khasi

3

3

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

8

Malayalam

2

2

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

9

Manipuri

11

7

2

1

0

0

0

1

0

0

10

Mizo

6

5

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

11

Odiya

57

25

5

15

8

4

1

0

0

1

12

Santhali

71

30

7

19

10

5

0

1

1

1

13

Telugu

44

20

4

11

6

3

1

0

0

0

14

Urdu

2

2

0

0

0

0

  

0

0

0
 

Total

223

114

17

53

27

12

2

3

2

2

EMRS Vacancy 2025 for Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT), Miscellaneous Category of Teachers

A total of 1189 vacancies have been announced for the EMRS TGT posts. Below is the category-wise EMRS Vacancy 2025 for Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT), Miscellaneous Category of Teachers:

S. No

Subject

Total

UR

EWS

OBC (NCL)

SC

ST

VI

HI

LD

Others

1

Music

314

129

31

84

47

23

4

0

5

4

2

Art

279

116

27

75

41

20

3

2

3

3

3

PET (Male)

173

73

17

46

25

12

0

0

0

0

4

PET (Female)

299

124

29

80

44

22

0

0

0

0

5

Librarian

124

52

12

33

18

9

0

2

1

2

Total

  

1189

494

116

318

175

86

7

4

9

9

EMRS Vacancy 2025 for Non-Teaching posts

A total of 1620 vacancies have been published for the EMRS Non-Teaching posts. Below is the category-wise EMRS Vacancy 2025 for Non-Teaching posts:

S. No

Name of Post

Total

UR

EWS

OBC (NCL)

SC

ST

VI

HI

LD

Others

ESM

1

Hostel Warden (Male)

346

143

34

93

51

25

4

4

3

3

34

2

Hostel Warden (Female)

289

119

28

78

43

21

3

3

3

3

28

3

Female Staff Nurse

550

224

55

148

82

41

7

0

8

5

55

4

Accountant

61

26

6

16

9

4

1

0

1

1

0

5

Junior Secretariat Assistant

228

94

22

61

34

17

2

2

3

2

22

6

Lab Attendant

146

62

14

39

21

10

2

1

1

2

14

Total

  

1620

668

159

435

240

118

19

10

19

18

153

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Content Writer

Upasna Choudhry holds a Master’s degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences and has an extensive background in preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She currently contributes to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, where her passion for reading and writing shines through her work. Upasna specializes in creating well-researched and aspirant-centric content, simplifying complex topics, and providing strategic preparation insights. Her academic expertise and firsthand experience with competitive exams enable her to deliver valuable resources tailored to the needs of exam aspirants.

... Read More

