Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 Registration Link
Focus
Quick Links

EMRS PGT Syllabus 2025 & Exam Pattern: Check Tier 1 & Tier 2 Subject-Wise Topics

By Upasna Choudhary
Oct 6, 2025, 18:48 IST

EMRS PGT Teacher Syllabus 2025: NESTS aims to fill 1460 Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) posts in EMRSs. The syllabus is divided into two stages, i.e. Tier 1 (Prelims) and Tier 2 (Subject Knowledge Exam). Check the EMRS PGT Teacher Syllabus and Exam Pattern here.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Download the EMRS PGT Teacher Syllabus 2025
Download the EMRS PGT Teacher Syllabus 2025

Key Points

  • Check the EMRS PGT Tier 1 and Tier 2 Syllabus
  • Download the EMRS PGT Syllabus PDF
  • Check the Subject-wise Syllabus for EMRS PGT Teaching positions

EMRS PGT Teacher Syllabus 2025: The National Education Society for Tribal Students has announced 1460 vacancies for the Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) posts in EMRSs. Those who are interested in this post should analyse the syllabus and exam pattern before commencing their preparation. It will help them identify the relevant chapters and adjust their exam strategies accordingly. Questions will be based on areas like General Awareness, Reasoning Ability, Knowledge of ICT, Teaching Aptitude, Domain Knowledge, Language Competency Test, and Subject Knowledge. Mastering topics across all the subjects can help you perform well on the test. Read on to learn more about the EMRS PGT Teacher syllabus and exam pattern on this page.

EMRS PGT Teacher Syllabus 2025 Highlights

The National Education Society for Tribal Students has released the syllabus and exam pattern for the Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) posts on its official website. Familiarity with all the aspects of the exam will help aspirants formulate a structured plan. The selection process for the post of PGT is divided into two phases, Tier 1 (Preliminary (Qualifying) Exam) and Tier 2 (Subject Knowledge Examination). Tier-I comprises MCQ questions while Tier-II include descriptive and MCQ questions. Here are the key highlights of the EMRS PGT Teacher syllabus shared below for reference purposes:

Particular

Details

Exam Conducting Body

National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS)

Exam

EMRS Staff Selection Exam (ESSE 2025)

Post Name

Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs)

Vacancies

1460

Selection Process

Tier 1 and Tier 2

Exam Mode

Offline

Maximum Marks

Prelims: 100 marks

Subject Knowledge Examination: 100 marks

EMRS PGT Teacher Exam Pattern 2025

Candidates should check the EMRS PGT exam pattern before beginning their test preparation. It will help them determine the paper format, medium, number of questions, maximum marks, test duration, and other crucial information. The medium of paper will be bilingual (Hindi and English). But, in case of the Language Competency Test in Part-VI will be conducted in the Regional Language opted by the aspirant. Check the EMRS PGT Teacher Exam Pattern for all stages in the table below.

EMRS PGT Teacher Exam Pattern 2025 for Tier 1

Tier 1 of the EMRS PGT Teacher exam is a Preliminary (Qualifying) Test. It is an OMR-based exam, comprising 100 objective-type questions for 100 marks. Check the EMRS PGT Teacher Exam Pattern for Tier 1 given below.

Paper

Subject

Number of Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

Part I

General Awareness

10

10

2 hours 30 minutes

Part II

Reasoning Ability

15

15

Part III

Knowledge of ICT

15

15

Part IV

Teaching Aptitude

30

30

Part V

Domain Knowledge:

Experiential activity-based pedagogy and case study 

NEP-2020

20




10

30

Total

100

100

Part VI

Language Competency Test (General English and General Hindi-10 marks each subject). This part is qualifying in nature only with minimum 40% marks together i.e., minimum 8 marks out of 20 marks combining English & Hindi. Part-I to V of the candidate will not be evaluated if they fail to attain qualifying marks in Part-VI.

20

20

Download the EMRS LIbrarian Syllabus 2025

Check the EMRS Salary for Teaching and Non-Teaching Posts

EMRS PGT Teacher Exam Pattern 2025 for Tier 2

The EMRS PGT Tier 2 is the Subject Knowledge Examination. Candidates will be shortlisted for Tier II  in the ratio of 1:10 against the notified vacancies based on the Tier I Preliminary examination. Given below is the EMRS PGT Teacher Exam Pattern for Tier 2:

Subject

Number of questions

Total Marks

Duration

Objective

Descriptive

Objective

Descriptive

Subject specific

40

15

40

60

3 hours

Total

55

100

  

EMRS PGT Teacher Syllabus 2025 PDF

Having free access to the EMRS PGT Teacher syllabus can help you differentiate between relevant and irrelevant topics. It will help you focus only on the areas that are important from an exam point of view. Get the EMRS PGT Teacher syllabus PDF download link on this page.

Download the PGT Teacher Syllabus 2025

EMRS PGT Teacher Syllabus 2025 for Tier 1

The EMRS PGT Teacher Tier 1 syllabus covers subjects such as General Awareness, Reasoning Ability, Knowledge of ICT, Teaching Aptitude, Domain Knowledge, and Language Competency Test. You must build conceptual clarity across all the chapters outlined in the syllabus. This can help you easily understand advanced-level topics and maximise chances of success in the exam. Check the subject-wise EMRS PGT Teacher syllabus for Tier 1:

EMRS PGT Teacher Syllabus for General Awareness

The General Awareness section evaluates candidates' awareness about all the current events happening around the world, along with Static General Knowledge. It covers the following areas:

  • General knowledge

  • Current affairs with a special focus on the education field.

EMRS PGT Teacher Syllabus for Reasoning Ability

The Reasoning section is designed to measure candidates' ability to think logically, decision-making knowledge, and analytical skills. It includes the following topics:

  • Puzzles & Seating Arrangement

  • Inequality

  • Blood relations

  • Data sufficiency

  • Direction Test

  • Statement-based questions (Verbal reasoning)

  • Assertion and Reason

  • Sequences and Series

  • Venn Diagrams

EMRS PGT Teacher Syllabus for Knowledge of ICT

The list of important topics covered in the EMRS PGT Teacher ICT syllabus is as follows:

  • Fundamentals of Computer System

  • MS Office

  • Basics of Operating System

  • Important Computer Terms and Abbreviations

  • Keyboard Shortcuts and their uses

  • Computer Networks

  • Internet

  • Cyber Security

EMRS PGT Teacher Syllabus for Teaching Aptitude

The list of important topics covered in the EMRS PGT Teaching Aptitude syllabus is as follows:

  • Teaching Nature

  • Characteristics

  • Objectives and Basic Requirements

  • Factors affecting teaching

  • Learner's characteristics

  • Methods of Teaching

  • Teaching Aids and Evaluation Systems

EMRS PGT Teacher Syllabus for Domain Knowledge

The EMRS PGT Teacher domain knowledge subject covers the following areas:

  • Experiential activity-based pedagogy and case study-based

  • National Education Policy (NEP) 2020

EMRS PGT Teacher Syllabus for Language Competency Test

The EMRS PGT Language Competency Test section includes the following topics related to English and Hindi:

  • General English: Verb, Tenses, Voice, Subject-Verb Agreement, Articles, Comprehension, Fill in the Blanks, Adverb, Error Correction, Sentence Rearrangement, Unseen Passages, Vocabulary, Antonyms/Synonyms, Grammar, Idioms & Phrases

  • General Hindi: संधि, समास, 

EMRS PGT Teacher Syllabus 2025 for Tier 2

The EMRS PGT Teacher Tier 2 exam covers all the subject-related topics. These include subjects like Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Computer Science, Commerce, Economics, Geography, etc. Check the subject-wise important topics below.

Subject

Important Topics

Mathematics

Sets

Relations & Functions

Trigonometric Functions

Complex Numbers and Quadratic Equations

Linear Inequalities, etc

Physics

Units and Measurements

Motion in a Straight Line

Motion in a Plane

Laws of Motion

Work, Energy and Power, etc

Chemistry

Basic Concepts of Chemistry

Structure of Atom

Classification of Elements and Periodicity in Properties

Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure

Chemical Thermodynamics

Equilibrium, etc

Biology

The Living World

Biological Classification

Plant Kingdom

Animal Kingdom

Morphology of Flowering Plants

Anatomy of Flowering Plants, etc

Computer Science

Computer Systems and Organisation

Computational Thinking and Programming

Society, Law and Ethics

Computational Thinking and Programming-2

Computer Networks

Database Management, etc

How to Cover the EMRS PGT Teacher Syllabus 2025?

The EMRS PGT Teacher exam preparation requires smart planning, resources, and consistency. Here are the tips and tricks to crack the EMRS PGT exam with flying colours:

  • Examine the EMRS PGT Teacher syllabus to determine essential chapters.

  • Create an exam-oriented study plan to master concepts and core topics.

  • Practice mocks and previous year question papers to build speed and accuracy.

  • Maintain short notes for the quick revision of all the topics.

Enter your Blink text here...

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Content Writer

Upasna Choudhry holds a Master’s degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences and has an extensive background in preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She currently contributes to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, where her passion for reading and writing shines through her work. Upasna specializes in creating well-researched and aspirant-centric content, simplifying complex topics, and providing strategic preparation insights. Her academic expertise and firsthand experience with competitive exams enable her to deliver valuable resources tailored to the needs of exam aspirants.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News