EMRS PGT Syllabus 2025 & Exam Pattern: Check Tier 1 & Tier 2 Subject-Wise Topics

EMRS PGT Teacher Syllabus 2025: The National Education Society for Tribal Students has announced 1460 vacancies for the Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) posts in EMRSs. Those who are interested in this post should analyse the syllabus and exam pattern before commencing their preparation. It will help them identify the relevant chapters and adjust their exam strategies accordingly. Questions will be based on areas like General Awareness, Reasoning Ability, Knowledge of ICT, Teaching Aptitude, Domain Knowledge, Language Competency Test, and Subject Knowledge. Mastering topics across all the subjects can help you perform well on the test. Read on to learn more about the EMRS PGT Teacher syllabus and exam pattern on this page.
EMRS PGT Teacher Syllabus 2025 Highlights
The National Education Society for Tribal Students has released the syllabus and exam pattern for the Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) posts on its official website. Familiarity with all the aspects of the exam will help aspirants formulate a structured plan. The selection process for the post of PGT is divided into two phases, Tier 1 (Preliminary (Qualifying) Exam) and Tier 2 (Subject Knowledge Examination). Tier-I comprises MCQ questions while Tier-II include descriptive and MCQ questions. Here are the key highlights of the EMRS PGT Teacher syllabus shared below for reference purposes:
|
Particular
|
Details
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS)
|
Exam
|
EMRS Staff Selection Exam (ESSE 2025)
|
Post Name
|
Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs)
|
Vacancies
|
1460
|
Selection Process
|
Tier 1 and Tier 2
|
Exam Mode
|
Offline
|
Maximum Marks
|
Prelims: 100 marks
Subject Knowledge Examination: 100 marks
EMRS PGT Teacher Exam Pattern 2025
Candidates should check the EMRS PGT exam pattern before beginning their test preparation. It will help them determine the paper format, medium, number of questions, maximum marks, test duration, and other crucial information. The medium of paper will be bilingual (Hindi and English). But, in case of the Language Competency Test in Part-VI will be conducted in the Regional Language opted by the aspirant. Check the EMRS PGT Teacher Exam Pattern for all stages in the table below.
EMRS PGT Teacher Exam Pattern 2025 for Tier 1
Tier 1 of the EMRS PGT Teacher exam is a Preliminary (Qualifying) Test. It is an OMR-based exam, comprising 100 objective-type questions for 100 marks. Check the EMRS PGT Teacher Exam Pattern for Tier 1 given below.
|
Paper
|
Subject
|
Number of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
Part I
|
General Awareness
|
10
|
10
|
2 hours 30 minutes
|
Part II
|
Reasoning Ability
|
15
|
15
|
Part III
|
Knowledge of ICT
|
15
|
15
|
Part IV
|
Teaching Aptitude
|
30
|
30
|
Part V
|
Domain Knowledge:
Experiential activity-based pedagogy and case study
NEP-2020
|
20
10
|
30
|
Total
|
100
|
100
|
Part VI
|
Language Competency Test (General English and General Hindi-10 marks each subject). This part is qualifying in nature only with minimum 40% marks together i.e., minimum 8 marks out of 20 marks combining English & Hindi. Part-I to V of the candidate will not be evaluated if they fail to attain qualifying marks in Part-VI.
|
20
|
20
EMRS PGT Teacher Exam Pattern 2025 for Tier 2
The EMRS PGT Tier 2 is the Subject Knowledge Examination. Candidates will be shortlisted for Tier II in the ratio of 1:10 against the notified vacancies based on the Tier I Preliminary examination. Given below is the EMRS PGT Teacher Exam Pattern for Tier 2:
|
Subject
|
Number of questions
|
Total Marks
|
Duration
|
Objective
|
Descriptive
|
Objective
|
Descriptive
|
Subject specific
|
40
|
15
|
40
|
60
|
3 hours
|
Total
|
55
|
100
EMRS PGT Teacher Syllabus 2025 PDF
Having free access to the EMRS PGT Teacher syllabus can help you differentiate between relevant and irrelevant topics. It will help you focus only on the areas that are important from an exam point of view. Get the EMRS PGT Teacher syllabus PDF download link on this page.
Download the PGT Teacher Syllabus 2025
EMRS PGT Teacher Syllabus 2025 for Tier 1
The EMRS PGT Teacher Tier 1 syllabus covers subjects such as General Awareness, Reasoning Ability, Knowledge of ICT, Teaching Aptitude, Domain Knowledge, and Language Competency Test. You must build conceptual clarity across all the chapters outlined in the syllabus. This can help you easily understand advanced-level topics and maximise chances of success in the exam. Check the subject-wise EMRS PGT Teacher syllabus for Tier 1:
EMRS PGT Teacher Syllabus for General Awareness
The General Awareness section evaluates candidates' awareness about all the current events happening around the world, along with Static General Knowledge. It covers the following areas:
-
General knowledge
-
Current affairs with a special focus on the education field.
EMRS PGT Teacher Syllabus for Reasoning Ability
The Reasoning section is designed to measure candidates' ability to think logically, decision-making knowledge, and analytical skills. It includes the following topics:
-
Puzzles & Seating Arrangement
-
Inequality
-
Blood relations
-
Data sufficiency
-
Direction Test
-
Statement-based questions (Verbal reasoning)
-
Assertion and Reason
-
Sequences and Series
-
Venn Diagrams
EMRS PGT Teacher Syllabus for Knowledge of ICT
The list of important topics covered in the EMRS PGT Teacher ICT syllabus is as follows:
-
Fundamentals of Computer System
-
MS Office
-
Basics of Operating System
-
Important Computer Terms and Abbreviations
-
Keyboard Shortcuts and their uses
-
Computer Networks
-
Internet
-
Cyber Security
EMRS PGT Teacher Syllabus for Teaching Aptitude
The list of important topics covered in the EMRS PGT Teaching Aptitude syllabus is as follows:
-
Teaching Nature
-
Characteristics
-
Objectives and Basic Requirements
-
Factors affecting teaching
-
Learner's characteristics
-
Methods of Teaching
-
Teaching Aids and Evaluation Systems
EMRS PGT Teacher Syllabus for Domain Knowledge
The EMRS PGT Teacher domain knowledge subject covers the following areas:
-
Experiential activity-based pedagogy and case study-based
-
National Education Policy (NEP) 2020
EMRS PGT Teacher Syllabus for Language Competency Test
The EMRS PGT Language Competency Test section includes the following topics related to English and Hindi:
-
General English: Verb, Tenses, Voice, Subject-Verb Agreement, Articles, Comprehension, Fill in the Blanks, Adverb, Error Correction, Sentence Rearrangement, Unseen Passages, Vocabulary, Antonyms/Synonyms, Grammar, Idioms & Phrases
-
General Hindi: संधि, समास,
EMRS PGT Teacher Syllabus 2025 for Tier 2
The EMRS PGT Teacher Tier 2 exam covers all the subject-related topics. These include subjects like Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Computer Science, Commerce, Economics, Geography, etc. Check the subject-wise important topics below.
|
Subject
|
Important Topics
|
Mathematics
|
Sets
Relations & Functions
Trigonometric Functions
Complex Numbers and Quadratic Equations
Linear Inequalities, etc
|
Physics
|
Units and Measurements
Motion in a Straight Line
Motion in a Plane
Laws of Motion
Work, Energy and Power, etc
|
Chemistry
|
Basic Concepts of Chemistry
Structure of Atom
Classification of Elements and Periodicity in Properties
Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure
Chemical Thermodynamics
Equilibrium, etc
|
Biology
|
The Living World
Biological Classification
Plant Kingdom
Animal Kingdom
Morphology of Flowering Plants
Anatomy of Flowering Plants, etc
|
Computer Science
|
Computer Systems and Organisation
Computational Thinking and Programming
Society, Law and Ethics
Computational Thinking and Programming-2
Computer Networks
Database Management, etc
How to Cover the EMRS PGT Teacher Syllabus 2025?
The EMRS PGT Teacher exam preparation requires smart planning, resources, and consistency. Here are the tips and tricks to crack the EMRS PGT exam with flying colours:
-
Examine the EMRS PGT Teacher syllabus to determine essential chapters.
-
Create an exam-oriented study plan to master concepts and core topics.
-
Practice mocks and previous year question papers to build speed and accuracy.
-
Maintain short notes for the quick revision of all the topics.
