EMRS PGT Syllabus 2025 & Exam Pattern: Check Tier 1 & Tier 2 Subject-Wise Topics

Key Points Check the EMRS PGT Tier 1 and Tier 2 Syllabus

Download the EMRS PGT Syllabus PDF

Check the Subject-wise Syllabus for EMRS PGT Teaching positions

EMRS PGT Teacher Syllabus 2025: The National Education Society for Tribal Students has announced 1460 vacancies for the Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) posts in EMRSs. Those who are interested in this post should analyse the syllabus and exam pattern before commencing their preparation. It will help them identify the relevant chapters and adjust their exam strategies accordingly. Questions will be based on areas like General Awareness, Reasoning Ability, Knowledge of ICT, Teaching Aptitude, Domain Knowledge, Language Competency Test, and Subject Knowledge. Mastering topics across all the subjects can help you perform well on the test. Read on to learn more about the EMRS PGT Teacher syllabus and exam pattern on this page. EMRS PGT Teacher Syllabus 2025 Highlights The National Education Society for Tribal Students has released the syllabus and exam pattern for the Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) posts on its official website. Familiarity with all the aspects of the exam will help aspirants formulate a structured plan. The selection process for the post of PGT is divided into two phases, Tier 1 (Preliminary (Qualifying) Exam) and Tier 2 (Subject Knowledge Examination). Tier-I comprises MCQ questions while Tier-II include descriptive and MCQ questions. Here are the key highlights of the EMRS PGT Teacher syllabus shared below for reference purposes:

Particular Details Exam Conducting Body National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) Exam EMRS Staff Selection Exam (ESSE 2025) Post Name Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) Vacancies 1460 Selection Process Tier 1 and Tier 2 Exam Mode Offline Maximum Marks Prelims: 100 marks Subject Knowledge Examination: 100 marks EMRS PGT Teacher Exam Pattern 2025 Candidates should check the EMRS PGT exam pattern before beginning their test preparation. It will help them determine the paper format, medium, number of questions, maximum marks, test duration, and other crucial information. The medium of paper will be bilingual (Hindi and English). But, in case of the Language Competency Test in Part-VI will be conducted in the Regional Language opted by the aspirant. Check the EMRS PGT Teacher Exam Pattern for all stages in the table below.

EMRS PGT Teacher Exam Pattern 2025 for Tier 1 Tier 1 of the EMRS PGT Teacher exam is a Preliminary (Qualifying) Test. It is an OMR-based exam, comprising 100 objective-type questions for 100 marks. Check the EMRS PGT Teacher Exam Pattern for Tier 1 given below. Paper Subject Number of Questions Maximum Marks Duration Part I General Awareness 10 10 2 hours 30 minutes Part II Reasoning Ability 15 15 Part III Knowledge of ICT 15 15 Part IV Teaching Aptitude 30 30 Part V Domain Knowledge: Experiential activity-based pedagogy and case study NEP-2020



20





10 30 Total 100 100 Part VI Language Competency Test (General English and General Hindi-10 marks each subject). This part is qualifying in nature only with minimum 40% marks together i.e., minimum 8 marks out of 20 marks combining English & Hindi. Part-I to V of the candidate will not be evaluated if they fail to attain qualifying marks in Part-VI. 20 20

Download the EMRS LIbrarian Syllabus 2025 Check the EMRS Salary for Teaching and Non-Teaching Posts EMRS PGT Teacher Exam Pattern 2025 for Tier 2 The EMRS PGT Tier 2 is the Subject Knowledge Examination. Candidates will be shortlisted for Tier II in the ratio of 1:10 against the notified vacancies based on the Tier I Preliminary examination. Given below is the EMRS PGT Teacher Exam Pattern for Tier 2: Subject Number of questions Total Marks Duration Objective Descriptive Objective Descriptive Subject specific 40 15 40 60 3 hours Total 55 100 EMRS PGT Teacher Syllabus 2025 PDF Having free access to the EMRS PGT Teacher syllabus can help you differentiate between relevant and irrelevant topics. It will help you focus only on the areas that are important from an exam point of view. Get the EMRS PGT Teacher syllabus PDF download link on this page.

Download the PGT Teacher Syllabus 2025 EMRS PGT Teacher Syllabus 2025 for Tier 1 The EMRS PGT Teacher Tier 1 syllabus covers subjects such as General Awareness, Reasoning Ability, Knowledge of ICT, Teaching Aptitude, Domain Knowledge, and Language Competency Test. You must build conceptual clarity across all the chapters outlined in the syllabus. This can help you easily understand advanced-level topics and maximise chances of success in the exam. Check the subject-wise EMRS PGT Teacher syllabus for Tier 1: EMRS PGT Teacher Syllabus for General Awareness The General Awareness section evaluates candidates' awareness about all the current events happening around the world, along with Static General Knowledge. It covers the following areas: General knowledge

Current affairs with a special focus on the education field.

EMRS PGT Teacher Syllabus for Reasoning Ability The Reasoning section is designed to measure candidates' ability to think logically, decision-making knowledge, and analytical skills. It includes the following topics: Puzzles & Seating Arrangement

Inequality

Blood relations

Data sufficiency

Direction Test

Statement-based questions (Verbal reasoning)

Assertion and Reason

Sequences and Series

Venn Diagrams EMRS PGT Teacher Syllabus for Knowledge of ICT The list of important topics covered in the EMRS PGT Teacher ICT syllabus is as follows: Fundamentals of Computer System

MS Office

Basics of Operating System

Important Computer Terms and Abbreviations

Keyboard Shortcuts and their uses

Computer Networks

Internet

Cyber Security EMRS PGT Teacher Syllabus for Teaching Aptitude

The list of important topics covered in the EMRS PGT Teaching Aptitude syllabus is as follows: Teaching Nature

Characteristics

Objectives and Basic Requirements

Factors affecting teaching

Learner's characteristics

Methods of Teaching

Teaching Aids and Evaluation Systems EMRS PGT Teacher Syllabus for Domain Knowledge The EMRS PGT Teacher domain knowledge subject covers the following areas: Experiential activity-based pedagogy and case study-based

National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 EMRS PGT Teacher Syllabus for Language Competency Test The EMRS PGT Language Competency Test section includes the following topics related to English and Hindi: General English: Verb, Tenses, Voice, Subject-Verb Agreement, Articles, Comprehension, Fill in the Blanks, Adverb, Error Correction, Sentence Rearrangement, Unseen Passages, Vocabulary, Antonyms/Synonyms, Grammar, Idioms & Phrases

General Hindi: संधि, समास,

EMRS PGT Teacher Syllabus 2025 for Tier 2 The EMRS PGT Teacher Tier 2 exam covers all the subject-related topics. These include subjects like Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Computer Science, Commerce, Economics, Geography, etc. Check the subject-wise important topics below. Subject Important Topics Mathematics Sets Relations & Functions Trigonometric Functions Complex Numbers and Quadratic Equations Linear Inequalities, etc Physics Units and Measurements Motion in a Straight Line Motion in a Plane Laws of Motion Work, Energy and Power, etc Chemistry Basic Concepts of Chemistry Structure of Atom Classification of Elements and Periodicity in Properties Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure Chemical Thermodynamics Equilibrium, etc Biology The Living World Biological Classification Plant Kingdom Animal Kingdom Morphology of Flowering Plants Anatomy of Flowering Plants, etc Computer Science Computer Systems and Organisation Computational Thinking and Programming Society, Law and Ethics Computational Thinking and Programming-2 Computer Networks Database Management, etc