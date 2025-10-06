EMRS Salary 2025: Check In Hand Salary Structure for Teaching and Non Teaching Post, Pay Scale, Allowances

EMRS Salary: The National Education Society for Tribal Students has announced 7267 vacancies for teaching and non-teaching staff in EMRS. It covers posts like Principal, Post Graduate Teachers, Trained Graduate Teachers, Hostel Warden (Male and Female), Female Staff Nurse, Accountant, Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) and Lab Attendant. This is a promising opportunity for candidates seeking a rewarding and fulfilling career. The EMRS pay scale varies as per the post, ranging from level 1 to level 12. Employees will also enjoy various perks, allowances, and benefits along with the basic pay. Continue reading to learn more about the EMRS Salary and Job Profile on this page.
EMRS Salary 2025
The EMRS teaching and non-teaching posts draw thousands of candidates owing to their prestige and stability. The EMRS salary for these positions will be governed under the 7th Pay Commission guidelines. Among all the posts, Principals get the highest salary, which is between Rs. 78800-209200 (Level 12). Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) earn between Rs. 47600-151100 (Level 8). Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) have a salary range of Rs. 44900- 142400 (Level 7). Candidates should also check the EMRS Job Profile to gain insights into the roles and responsibilities associated with the respective post.
EMRS Salary Structure
The EMRS salary structure is quite competitive and ensures that all employees are fairly compensated for their contributions. It is determined based on the 7th Pay Commission norms. It covers several factors, namely pay scale, allowances, deductions, gross income, net pay, and much more. However, the monthly salary of EMRS posts varies according to the pay scale and pay level assigned to each position. Here is the post-wise EMRS salary structure shared below for reference purposes.
|
Post Name
|
Pay Level
|
Pay Scale
|
Principal
|
Level 12
|
Rs. 78800-209200
|
Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs)
|
Level 8
|
Rs. 47600-151100
|
TGTs
|
Level 7
|
Rs. 44900- 142400
|
Librarian
|
Level 7
|
Rs. 44900- 142400
|
Art/Music/Physical Education Teacher (Male/Female)
|
Level-6
|
Rs. 35400-112400
|
Female Staff Nurse
|
Level-5
|
Rs. 29200- 92300
|
Hostel Warden (Male/Female)
|
Level-5
|
Rs. 29200- 92300
|
Accountant
|
Level 6
|
Rs. 35400-112400
|
JSA
|
Level 2
|
Rs. 19900-63200
|
Lab Attendant
|
Level 1
|
Rs. 18000-56900
EMRS Salary in Hand for Principal
The EMRS salary per month for the principal includes basic pay and allowances after deducting taxes, PF contributions, etc. It typically falls under pay level 12, with a pay scale ranging between Rs. 78800-209200. They will enjoy various attractive allowances like DA, HRA, and other benefits in their monthly salary. Here is the salary structure for the EMRS Principal post:
|
Particulars
|
Amount
|
Pay Level
|
Level 12
|
Pay Band
|
PB-3 (15600 to 39100)
|
Pay Scale
|
Rs. 78,800- 2,09,200
|
Grade Pay
|
7600
|
Basic Salary
|
Rs. 78,800
|
Maximum Salary
|
Rs. 2,09,200
|
DA
|
As per Govt guidelines
|
HRA
|
As per Govt guidelines
EMRS Salary in Hand for PGTs
The EMRS salary for PGTs is designed according to the 7th Pay Commission Guidelines. The position is generally categorised under Pay Level 8 in the pay matrix. The basic pay of the newly appointed candidates will be Rs 47600 per month, which may increase up to Rs 151100 per month over time based on seniority and job performance. Here is the breakdown of the EMRS PGT salary structure in the table below.
|
Particulars
|
Amount
|
Pay Level
|
Level 8
|
Pay Band
|
PB-2 (9300 to 34800)
|
Pay Scale
|
Rs. 47,600- 1,51,100
|
Grade Pay
|
4800
|
Basic Salary
|
Rs. 47,600
|
Maximum Salary
|
Rs. 1,51,100
|
Dearness Allowance
|
As per Govt guidelines
|
House Rent Allowance
|
As per Govt guidelines
EMRS Salary Per Month for TGTs
The EMRS salary per month for the TGT post is the amount calculated after deducting NPS, taxes, PF, and other components. It is structured according to pay level 7, with the pay scale ranging between Rs. 44900- 142400. The monthly salary also depends on the allowances given to the employees and the job location. Check the detailed EMRS PGT salary structure shared below.
|
Particulars
|
Amount
|
Pay Level
|
Level 7
|
Pay Band
|
PB-2 (9300 to 34800)
|
Pay Scale
|
Rs. 44,900- 1,42,400
|
Grade Pay
|
4600
|
Basic Salary
|
Rs. 44,900
|
Maximum Salary
|
Rs. 1,42,400
|
Dearness Allowance
|
As per Govt guidelines
|
House Rent Allowance
|
As per Govt guidelines
EMRS Job Profile
There are various posts covered under the EMRS recruitment drive, namely Principal, Post Graduate Teachers, Trained Graduate Teachers, Hostel Warden (Male and Female), Female Staff Nurse, etc. Each post has its own set of duties in maintaining school operations and contributes to students’ development. The roles and responsibilities involved in the EMRS Job Profile are as follows:
|
Post Name
|
Job Profile
|
Principal
|
It handles overall management and administration of the school.
It maintains seamless coordination between teaching and non-teaching staff.
|
Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs)
|
Prepare and deliver lesson plans on specialised subjects.
It evaluates students' performance and provides regular feedback.
|
TGTs
|
It teaches students according to the latest syllabus across different subjects.
It creates a positive learning environment and improves students’ performance.
|
Hostel Warden
|
It handles hostel operations and ensures the safety and security of students.
They maintain discipline and create a homely environment.
