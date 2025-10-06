EMRS Salary 2025: Check In Hand Salary Structure for Teaching and Non Teaching Post, Pay Scale, Allowances

EMRS Salary: The National Education Society for Tribal Students has announced 7267 vacancies for teaching and non-teaching staff in EMRS. It covers posts like Principal, Post Graduate Teachers, Trained Graduate Teachers, Hostel Warden (Male and Female), Female Staff Nurse, Accountant, Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) and Lab Attendant. This is a promising opportunity for candidates seeking a rewarding and fulfilling career. The EMRS pay scale varies as per the post, ranging from level 1 to level 12. Employees will also enjoy various perks, allowances, and benefits along with the basic pay. Continue reading to learn more about the EMRS Salary and Job Profile on this page. EMRS Salary 2025 The EMRS teaching and non-teaching posts draw thousands of candidates owing to their prestige and stability. The EMRS salary for these positions will be governed under the 7th Pay Commission guidelines. Among all the posts, Principals get the highest salary, which is between Rs. 78800-209200 (Level 12). Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) earn between Rs. 47600-151100 (Level 8). Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) have a salary range of Rs. 44900- 142400 (Level 7). Candidates should also check the EMRS Job Profile to gain insights into the roles and responsibilities associated with the respective post.

Download the EMRS Librarian Syllabus Check the EMRS Full Form EMRS Salary Structure The EMRS salary structure is quite competitive and ensures that all employees are fairly compensated for their contributions. It is determined based on the 7th Pay Commission norms. It covers several factors, namely pay scale, allowances, deductions, gross income, net pay, and much more. However, the monthly salary of EMRS posts varies according to the pay scale and pay level assigned to each position. Here is the post-wise EMRS salary structure shared below for reference purposes. Post Name Pay Level Pay Scale Principal Level 12 Rs. 78800-209200 Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) Level 8 Rs. 47600-151100 TGTs Level 7 Rs. 44900- 142400 Librarian Level 7 Rs. 44900- 142400 Art/Music/Physical Education Teacher (Male/Female) Level-6 Rs. 35400-112400 Female Staff Nurse Level-5 Rs. 29200- 92300 Hostel Warden (Male/Female) Level-5 Rs. 29200- 92300 Accountant Level 6 Rs. 35400-112400 JSA Level 2 Rs. 19900-63200 Lab Attendant Level 1 Rs. 18000-56900

EMRS Salary in Hand for Principal The EMRS salary per month for the principal includes basic pay and allowances after deducting taxes, PF contributions, etc. It typically falls under pay level 12, with a pay scale ranging between Rs. 78800-209200. They will enjoy various attractive allowances like DA, HRA, and other benefits in their monthly salary. Here is the salary structure for the EMRS Principal post: Particulars Amount Pay Level Level 12 Pay Band PB-3 (15600 to 39100) Pay Scale Rs. 78,800- 2,09,200 Grade Pay 7600 Basic Salary Rs. 78,800 Maximum Salary Rs. 2,09,200 DA As per Govt guidelines HRA As per Govt guidelines EMRS Salary in Hand for PGTs The EMRS salary for PGTs is designed according to the 7th Pay Commission Guidelines. The position is generally categorised under Pay Level 8 in the pay matrix. The basic pay of the newly appointed candidates will be Rs 47600 per month, which may increase up to Rs 151100 per month over time based on seniority and job performance. Here is the breakdown of the EMRS PGT salary structure in the table below.

Particulars Amount Pay Level Level 8 Pay Band PB-2 (9300 to 34800) Pay Scale Rs. 47,600- 1,51,100 Grade Pay 4800 Basic Salary Rs. 47,600 Maximum Salary Rs. 1,51,100 Dearness Allowance As per Govt guidelines House Rent Allowance As per Govt guidelines EMRS Salary Per Month for TGTs The EMRS salary per month for the TGT post is the amount calculated after deducting NPS, taxes, PF, and other components. It is structured according to pay level 7, with the pay scale ranging between Rs. 44900- 142400. The monthly salary also depends on the allowances given to the employees and the job location. Check the detailed EMRS PGT salary structure shared below. Particulars Amount Pay Level Level 7 Pay Band PB-2 (9300 to 34800) Pay Scale Rs. 44,900- 1,42,400 Grade Pay 4600 Basic Salary Rs. 44,900 Maximum Salary Rs. 1,42,400 Dearness Allowance As per Govt guidelines House Rent Allowance As per Govt guidelines