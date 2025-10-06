Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 Registration Link
EMRS Salary 2025: Check In Hand Salary Structure for Teaching and Non Teaching Post, Pay Scale, Allowances

By Upasna Choudhary
Oct 6, 2025, 16:10 IST

EMRS Salary 2025: NESTS aims to fill 7267 vacancies for teaching and non-teaching staff. The salary for EMRS posts ranges between pay levels 1 to 12. Check EMRS salary and job profile here.

Check the EMRS Salary 2025 for various posts
EMRS Salary: The National Education Society for Tribal Students has announced 7267 vacancies for teaching and non-teaching staff in EMRS. It covers posts like Principal, Post Graduate Teachers, Trained Graduate Teachers, Hostel Warden (Male and Female), Female Staff Nurse, Accountant, Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) and Lab Attendant. This is a promising opportunity for candidates seeking a rewarding and fulfilling career. The EMRS pay scale varies as per the post, ranging from level 1 to level 12. Employees will also enjoy various perks, allowances, and benefits along with the basic pay. Continue reading to learn more about the EMRS Salary and Job Profile on this page.

EMRS Salary 2025

The EMRS teaching and non-teaching posts draw thousands of candidates owing to their prestige and stability. The EMRS salary for these positions will be governed under the 7th Pay Commission guidelines. Among all the posts, Principals get the highest salary, which is between Rs. 78800-209200 (Level 12). Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) earn between Rs. 47600-151100 (Level 8). Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) have a salary range of Rs. 44900- 142400 (Level 7). Candidates should also check the EMRS Job Profile to gain insights into the roles and responsibilities associated with the respective post.

EMRS Salary Structure

The EMRS salary structure is quite competitive and ensures that all employees are fairly compensated for their contributions. It is determined based on the 7th Pay Commission norms. It covers several factors, namely pay scale, allowances, deductions, gross income, net pay, and much more. However, the monthly salary of EMRS posts varies according to the pay scale and pay level assigned to each position. Here is the post-wise EMRS salary structure shared below for reference purposes.

Post Name

Pay Level

Pay Scale

Principal

Level 12

Rs. 78800-209200

Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs)

Level 8

Rs. 47600-151100

TGTs

Level 7

Rs. 44900- 142400

Librarian

Level 7

Rs. 44900- 142400

Art/Music/Physical Education Teacher (Male/Female)

Level-6

Rs. 35400-112400

Female Staff Nurse

Level-5

Rs. 29200- 92300

Hostel Warden (Male/Female)

Level-5

Rs. 29200- 92300

Accountant

Level 6

Rs. 35400-112400

JSA

Level 2

Rs. 19900-63200

Lab Attendant

Level 1

Rs. 18000-56900

EMRS Salary in Hand for Principal

The EMRS salary per month for the principal includes basic pay and allowances after deducting taxes, PF contributions, etc. It typically falls under pay level 12, with a pay scale ranging between Rs. 78800-209200. They will enjoy various attractive allowances like DA, HRA, and other benefits in their monthly salary. Here is the salary structure for the EMRS Principal post:

Particulars

Amount

Pay Level

Level 12

Pay Band

PB-3 (15600 to 39100)

Pay Scale

Rs. 78,800- 2,09,200

Grade Pay

7600

Basic Salary

Rs. 78,800

Maximum Salary

Rs. 2,09,200

DA

As per Govt guidelines

HRA

As per Govt guidelines

EMRS Salary in Hand for PGTs

The EMRS salary for PGTs is designed according to the 7th Pay Commission Guidelines. The position is generally categorised under Pay Level 8 in the pay matrix. The basic pay of the newly appointed candidates will be Rs 47600 per month, which may increase up to Rs 151100 per month over time based on seniority and job performance. Here is the breakdown of the EMRS PGT salary structure in the table below.

Particulars

Amount

Pay Level

Level 8

Pay Band

PB-2 (9300 to 34800)

Pay Scale

Rs. 47,600- 1,51,100

Grade Pay

4800

Basic Salary

Rs. 47,600

Maximum Salary

Rs. 1,51,100

Dearness Allowance

As per Govt guidelines

House Rent Allowance

As per Govt guidelines

EMRS Salary Per Month for TGTs

The EMRS salary per month for the TGT post is the amount calculated after deducting NPS, taxes, PF, and other components. It is structured according to pay level 7, with the pay scale ranging between Rs. 44900- 142400. The monthly salary also depends on the allowances given to the employees and the job location. Check the detailed EMRS PGT salary structure shared below.

Particulars

Amount

Pay Level

Level 7

Pay Band

PB-2 (9300 to 34800)

Pay Scale

Rs. 44,900- 1,42,400

Grade Pay

4600

Basic Salary

Rs. 44,900

Maximum Salary

Rs. 1,42,400

Dearness Allowance

As per Govt guidelines

House Rent Allowance

As per Govt guidelines

EMRS Job Profile

There are various posts covered under the EMRS recruitment drive, namely Principal, Post Graduate Teachers, Trained Graduate Teachers, Hostel Warden (Male and Female), Female Staff Nurse, etc. Each post has its own set of duties in maintaining school operations and contributes to students’ development. The roles and responsibilities involved in the EMRS Job Profile are as follows:

Post Name

Job Profile

Principal

It handles overall management and administration of the school.

It maintains seamless coordination between teaching and non-teaching staff.

Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs)

Prepare and deliver lesson plans on specialised subjects.

It evaluates students' performance and provides regular feedback.

TGTs

It teaches students according to the latest syllabus across different subjects.

It creates a positive learning environment and improves students’ performance.

Hostel Warden

It handles hostel operations and ensures the safety and security of students.

They maintain discipline and create a homely environment.

