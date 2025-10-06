School Holiday on 7 October 2025 (Tuesday) - Schools Closed in THESE States Due to Rain and Regional Festivals

School Holiday on 7 October, 2025 - October ushers in India's vibrant festive season, bringing with it numerous school holidays in 2025 that offer a welcome and much-anticipated break for students and their families. This period is particularly significant, not only due to the ongoing heavy rainfall experienced in some states but also because of a series of culturally rich and deeply meaningful festivals. One such important observance is Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti, a day dedicated to honouring the revered poet and philosopher Maharishi Valmiki, who is credited with authoring the epic Ramayana. Falling on October 7, 2025 (Tuesday), this auspicious occasion has led various states across India to announce a school holiday. This decision provides an opportunity for students and their families to participate in the festivities, reflect on the teachings of Maharishi Valmiki, or simply enjoy a day of rest. For complete details on the school holiday tomorrow check the article below.

Is Valmiki Jayanti a School Holiday School Holiday in Delhi Delhi CM, Rekha Gupta has annouced a public holiday on October 7th, 2025. All schools, colleges, and other educational institutions in Delhi, including both government and private establishments, will be closed in observance of Valmiki Jayanti. The capital will also host various programs to honour Maharishi Valmiki. School Holiday in UP Tomorrow On October 7, 2025, all government and private educational institutions in Uttar Pradesh, including schools and colleges, will observe a holiday for Valmiki Jayanti. This addition to the 2025 holiday calendar, released in December 2024, honors Maharishi Valmiki's significant contributions, particularly his work on the Ramayana. Uttar Pradesh schools are enjoying a long holiday weekend. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath declared a public holiday for Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti. This comes after District Magistrate Manish Bansal had already announced a local holiday for today, October 6th, due to the Maa Shakambhari Devi Mela.

School Closed in Punjab The Punjab Government has officially announced a public holiday on October 7th, 2025, in observance of Valmiki Jayanti. This significant declaration means that all government offices, educational institutions, and schools throughout the state will be closed for the day. The decision, conveyed through official government orders, ensures that citizens have the opportunity to participate in or acknowledge the cultural and religious importance of Valmiki Jayanti, which commemorates the birth anniversary of Maharishi Valmiki, the revered author of the epic Ramayana. Bihar Schools Closed Due to Rain Due to continuous rainfall in Nepal, the flood situation has worsened across several districts of North Bihar. Rivers such as Sariswa, Kosi, and Kamala are flowing above danger levels. The swollen Sariswa River, a result of incessant rains in Nepal, has inundated low-lying areas in Raxaul, Ramgarhwa, Sugauli, Semra, and Motihari, causing widespread waterlogging and property damage. As a precautionary measure, District Magistrate (DM) Sawan Kumar has ordered the closure of all schools and Anganwadi centres located near embankments. Therefore, Classes from 1 to 12 will remain suspended until October 7. Students and Parents are advised to keep themselves updated with the latest notification from the school and state government.