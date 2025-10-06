Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 Registration Link
Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025: Registration Window Closes Soon, Apply at vbb.mic.gov.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Oct 6, 2025, 16:46 IST

Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 registrations to close soon. Schools interested to send teams for the innovation programme must complete the registration process through the link available at vbb.mic.gov.in

Key Points

  • Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 registration window closes soon
  • Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 to be held on October 13
  • Registration link available at vbb.mic.gov.in

Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025: The Ministry of Education will close the Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 registration process today, October 6, 2025. The event was launched in collaboration with the Atal Innovation Mission and NITI Aayog as a nationwide innovation movement. The initiative invites applications from students from classes 6 to 12 across schools. Interested candidates must visit the official website through their schools and submit the registration and project ideas. 

Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 is being organised by the Department of School Education and Literacy, Minister of Education, in collaboration with the Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog and the All India Council for Technical Education. Approximately 1 crore students from 1.5 lakh schools across the country are set to participate. Participation certificates will also be provided to all the teams participating in the Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 

Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 Registration - Click Here

Registrations for interested candidates are now open on the official website. The last date to register for the Buildathon is October 6, 2025. Candidates can visit the official website vbb.mic.gov.in to register. When registering, candidates must submit their initial idea or project concept. 

Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025, launched by the Ministry of Education in collaboration with @AIMtoInnovate@NITIAayog, aims to unleash the creativity of school students from Classes 6 to 12 across the nation. By fostering Atmanirbharta, promoting sustainable growth and providing… pic.twitter.com/0nB7dYV79W

— Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) September 30, 2025

The Buildathon aims to inspire creative thinking for national development, promote self-reliance and sustainable growth, and engage schools in subchronised innovation and project India as a global innovation. Schools can ideate, design, and develop prototypes under the following themes:

1. Vocal for Local

2. Atmanirbhar Bharat

3. Swadeshi

4. Samriddh Bharat

Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 Schedule

Check the complete schedule for Viksit Bharat Buildathon below.

Event

Dates 

Preparation period

October 6 to October 13, 2025

Live synchronised innovation event

October 13, 2025

Final submission window

October 13 to October 31, 2025

Evaluation period

November 1 to December 31, 2025

Result and felicitation

January 2026

Viksit Bharat 2025: Participation Guidelines

  • Teams of 5–7 students from Classes VI–XII may participate.

  • Schools may register multiple teams

  • Detailed resources, toolkits, and a submission portal will be available on the official Buildathon website

Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 Registration Process

The link for schools to register for the Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 is available online. Follow the steps provided below to register

Step 1: Visit the official website for Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025

Step 2: Click on registration link

Step 3: Enter the 11 digit UDISE code

Step 4: Enter all required details

Step 5: Submit the project details

Step 6: Save and submit

Also Read: Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025: Registrations Last Date, Apply at vbb.mic.gov.in

