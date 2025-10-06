Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025: Registration Window Closes Soon, Apply at vbb.mic.gov.in

News

Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 registrations to close soon. Schools interested to send teams for the innovation programme must complete the registration process through the link available at vbb.mic.gov.in

Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025: The Ministry of Education will close the Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 registration process today, October 6, 2025. The event was launched in collaboration with the Atal Innovation Mission and NITI Aayog as a nationwide innovation movement. The initiative invites applications from students from classes 6 to 12 across schools. Interested candidates must visit the official website through their schools and submit the registration and project ideas. Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 is being organised by the Department of School Education and Literacy, Minister of Education, in collaboration with the Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog and the All India Council for Technical Education. Approximately 1 crore students from 1.5 lakh schools across the country are set to participate. Participation certificates will also be provided to all the teams participating in the Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025

Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 Registration - Click Here Registrations for interested candidates are now open on the official website. The last date to register for the Buildathon is October 6, 2025. Candidates can visit the official website vbb.mic.gov.in to register. When registering, candidates must submit their initial idea or project concept. Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025, launched by the Ministry of Education in collaboration with @AIMtoInnovate@NITIAayog, aims to unleash the creativity of school students from Classes 6 to 12 across the nation. By fostering Atmanirbharta, promoting sustainable growth and providing… pic.twitter.com/0nB7dYV79W — Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) September 30, 2025 The Buildathon aims to inspire creative thinking for national development, promote self-reliance and sustainable growth, and engage schools in subchronised innovation and project India as a global innovation. Schools can ideate, design, and develop prototypes under the following themes:

1. Vocal for Local 2. Atmanirbhar Bharat 3. Swadeshi 4. Samriddh Bharat Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 Schedule Check the complete schedule for Viksit Bharat Buildathon below. Event Dates Preparation period October 6 to October 13, 2025 Live synchronised innovation event October 13, 2025 Final submission window October 13 to October 31, 2025 Evaluation period November 1 to December 31, 2025 Result and felicitation January 2026 Viksit Bharat 2025: Participation Guidelines Teams of 5–7 students from Classes VI–XII may participate.

Schools may register multiple teams

Detailed resources, toolkits, and a submission portal will be available on the official Buildathon website Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 Registration Process The link for schools to register for the Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 is available online. Follow the steps provided below to register