Upcoming Elections in India 2025, 2026 till 2029; Check Which States Has Election in Coming Years

India’s electoral roadmap from 2025 to 2029 is set to shape the nation’s political and governance framework. With over a dozen state assembly elections and the much-anticipated 2029 General Elections, the coming years will witness high-stakes political battles across various regions. Recently, in Indian states, assembly elections in Delhi will be held on February 05, 2025, and in Bihar, they are scheduled for October-November 2025. Other electoral states include Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and other states; elections are scheduled in 2026-2029. This article presents a state-wise election timeline, key political contests, the current tenure, the no. of Rajya Sabha Seats in a particular state and the next tenure year of election. Source: scobserver Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: The Delhi Assembly elections is already overpassed and Rekha Gupta from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won and currently she is serving as the Choed Minister of Delhi.The BJP will aim to capitalize on any perceived shortcomings of the AAP government and make inroads in the national capital.

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: The Bihar Assembly elections are expected to be a multi-cornered contest with the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)) and the BJP, facing off against the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) comprising the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the INC, and other parties. Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha says, "Bihar election will be the mother of elections. It will set an example for the country...These elections will be a testament to the strength of democracy...This is the examination of mother of democracy and it will send a new message to the country." 🗓️#SCHEDULE for the GENERAL ELECTION TO THE LEGISLATIVE ASSEMBLY OF BIHAR 2025 - Two Phases



The Bihar Assembly Election in 2025 will be conducted on 06 November 2025 and on 11 November 2025 in two phases and tyhe counting will be done on November 14. The performance of the NDA government in Bihar, particularly on issues such as development, law and order, and social welfare, will be a key factor influencing the outcome. The Mahagathbandhan will seek to unite opposition forces and offer a viable alternative to the NDA. Impact on 2029 General Elections: The outcomes of the 2025 elections, both at the state and local levels, will undoubtedly have a bearing on the 2029 General Elections. A strong performance by the BJP in these elections could bolster its prospects for the general elections, while setbacks could embolden opposition parties and lead to a more fragmented political landscape. The performance of regional parties in their respective states will also be crucial in determining their bargaining power and influence in national politics.

Overall, the 2025 elections in India are poised to be a significant political spectacle with far-reaching implications for the nation's future. The results of these elections will not only shape the political landscape in the short term but also set the stage for the 2029 General Elections and beyond. Major State Elections Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 Election Date: February 5, 2025

Results Announcement: February 8, 2025

Key Contestants:

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP): Incumbent party led by Arvind Kejriwal, seeking re-election.



Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP): Aiming to unseat AAP after their performance in the 2024 General Elections.



Indian National Congress (INC): Attempting to regain lost political ground. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Election Date: November 6 & 11

Key Contestants:

Janata Dal (United) [JD(U)]: Led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar , currently in alliance with BJP.



Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP): A key partner in the ruling coalition.



Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD): Led by Lalu Prasad Yadav , attempting to rebuild its voter base.



Jan Suraaj Party: Founded by political strategist Prashant Kishor , contesting all 243 seats.

Local Body Elections India will also witness several local body elections in 2025, including key municipal polls across various states. One of the most significant contests will be in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), India’s richest municipal body. BMC Elections Last Elections Held: 2017

Key Contestants:

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction): Attempting to regain political control.



Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction): In alliance with BJP.



BJP: Aiming for complete control over the civic body.

Significance:

The election will determine the political future of Uddhav Thackeray , who lost power in 2022.



BJP’s goal is to consolidate its dominance in Maharashtra politics. Upcoming Election Schedule & Tenure Details Get ready for the upcoming elections that will define the future of our nation! This comprehensive guide unveils the full election schedule, tenure details of elected officials, and crucial dates, empowering voters with all the essential information for active participation.

Here is a complete list of states where elections will held in which year with their current tenure & their Rajya Sabha seat: State/Region Election Year Current Tenure Rajya Sabha Seats Tentative Election (Months & year) Delhi 2025 24 Feb 2020 - 23 Feb 2025 3 Feb-March, 2030 Bihar 2025 23 Nov 2021 - 22 Nov 2025 16 Oct-Nov, 2025 Assam 2026 21 May 2021 - 20 May 2026 7 April-May, 2026 Kerala 2026 24 May 2021 - 23 May 2026 9 April-May, 2026 Tamil Nadu 2026 11 May 2021 - 10 May 2026 18 April-May, 2026 West Bengal 2026 8 May 2021 - 7 May 2026 16 April-May, 2026 Puducherry 2026 16 June 2021 - 15 June 2026 1 May-June, 2026 Goa 2027 15 Mar 2022 - 14 Mar 2027 1 Feb-March, 2027 Manipur 2027 14 Mar 2022 - 13 Mar 2027 1 Feb-March, 2027 Punjab 2027 17 Mar 2022 - 16 Mar 2027 7 Feb-March, 2027 Uttar Pradesh 2027 23 May 2022 - 22 May 2027 31 April-May, 2027 Gujarat 2027 12 Dec 2022 - 11 Dec 2027 11 Nov-Dec, 2027 Himachal Pradesh 2027 12 Dec 2022 - 11 Dec 2027 3 Nov-Dec, 2027 Chhattisgarh 2028 5 Dec 2023 - 4 Dec 2028 5 Nov-Dec, 2028 Madhya Pradesh 2028 5 Dec 2023 - 4 Dec 2028 11 Nov-Dec, 2028 Rajasthan 2028 5 Dec 2023 - 4 Dec 2028 10 Nov-Dec, 2028 Telangana 2028 5 Dec 2023 - 4 Dec 2028 7 Nov-Dec, 2028 Meghalaya 2028 23 Mar 2023 - 22 Mar 2028 1 Feb-March, 2028 Nagaland 2028 23 Mar 2023 - 22 Mar 2028 1 Feb-March, 2028 Tripura 2028 23 Mar 2023 - 22 Mar 2028 1 Feb-March, 2028 Karnataka 2028 14 May 2023 - 13 May 2028 12 April-May, 2028 Mizoram 2028 6 Dec 2023 - 5 Dec 2028 1 Nov-Dec, 2028 Indian Parliament 2029 6 June 2024 - 5 June 2029 245 May-June, 2029 Andhra Pradesh 2029 6 June 2024 - 5 June 2029 11 May-June, 2029 Arunachal Pradesh 2029 6 June 2024 - 5 June 2029 1 May-June, 2029 Odisha 2029 6 June 2024 - 5 June 2029 10 May-June, 2029 Sikkim 2029 6 June 2024 - 5 June 2029 1 May-June, 2029 Jammu and Kashmir 2029 8 Oct 2024 - 7 Oct 2029 4 Sept-Oct, 2029 Haryana 2029 8 Oct 2024 - 7 Oct 2029 5 Sept-Oct, 2029 Maharashtra 2029 23 Nov 2024 - 22 Nov 2029 19 Oct-Nob, 2029 Jharkhand 2029 23 Nov 2024 - 22 Nov 2029 6 Oct-Nob, 2029