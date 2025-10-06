Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 Registration Link
Focus
Quick Links

JKSSB Constable PST/PET Result out at jkssb.nic.in, Check Merit List PDF for October 3rd, 4th and 5th Here

By Manish Kumar
Oct 6, 2025, 18:28 IST

 JKSSB Result 2025: Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the result of Physical Standard Test (PST)/Physical Endurance Test (PET) for the post of Constable (Armed/SDRF/IRP/Executive), Home Department on its official website. Check the pdf download link and other details here. 

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

JKSSB Constable PST/PET Result Download: Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the result of Physical Standard Test (PST)/Physical Endurance Test (PET) for the post of Constable (Armed/SDRF/IRP/Executive), Home Department on its official website. Candidates, who appeared in Physical Standard Test (PST)/Physical Endurance Test (PET) round for the post of Constable can download their result from the official website - jkssb.nic.in. The result pdf is available on the official website containing the roll number of the successful candidates for the next round.
The PDF download link is given below and you can download the same after clicking the link-

Download JKSSB Result 2025

The result pdf download link is available on the official website. Alternatively you can download the same directly through the link given below

JKSSB Result 2025 PET Held On 5th October 2025  PDF Link 
JKSSB Result 2025 PET Held On 4th October 2025  PDF Link 
JKSSB Result 2025 PET Held On 3rd October 2025  PDF Link 

How to Download JKSSB Result 2025?

To download the result pdf, you will have to follow the steps given below

  1. Go to official website of JKSSB i.e. jkssb.nic.in
  2. Click on the link ‘Result of Physical Standard Test (PST)/Physical Endurance Test (PET) for the post of Constable (Armed/SDRF/IRP/Executive), Home Department, Conducted on 05-10-2025.’ given on the homepage
  3. Download JKSSB Result PDF
  4. Check your Score

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News