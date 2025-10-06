JKSSB Constable PST/PET Result out at jkssb.nic.in, Check Merit List PDF for October 3rd, 4th and 5th Here

JKSSB Constable PST/PET Result Download: Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the result of Physical Standard Test (PST)/Physical Endurance Test (PET) for the post of Constable (Armed/SDRF/IRP/Executive), Home Department on its official website. Candidates, who appeared in Physical Standard Test (PST)/Physical Endurance Test (PET) round for the post of Constable can download their result from the official website - jkssb.nic.in. The result pdf is available on the official website containing the roll number of the successful candidates for the next round.
Download JKSSB Result 2025
|JKSSB Result 2025 PET Held On 5th October 2025
|PDF Link
|JKSSB Result 2025 PET Held On 4th October 2025
|PDF Link
|JKSSB Result 2025 PET Held On 3rd October 2025
|PDF Link
How to Download JKSSB Result 2025?
To download the result pdf, you will have to follow the steps given below
- Go to official website of JKSSB i.e. jkssb.nic.in
- Click on the link ‘Result of Physical Standard Test (PST)/Physical Endurance Test (PET) for the post of Constable (Armed/SDRF/IRP/Executive), Home Department, Conducted on 05-10-2025.’ given on the homepage
- Download JKSSB Result PDF
- Check your Score
