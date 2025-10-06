Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 Registration Link
Focus
Quick Links
News

UP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Registration Begin at upneet.gov.in, Get Direct Link Here to Apply

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Oct 6, 2025, 12:49 IST

UP NEET UG Counselling 2025 round 3 registrations commence on the official website. Candidates can register for the counselling round until October 9. Check complete details here. 

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
UP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Registration Begin at upneet.gov.in
UP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Registration Begin at upneet.gov.in
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • UP NEET UG counselling 2025 registration link live at upneet.gov.in
  • Last date to register for the counselling round is October 9
  • UP NEET UG round 3 seat allotment resilt will be released on October 15

UP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3: The Directorate of Medical Education and Training has commenced the registration process for UP NEET UG counselling 2025 round 3. Candidates eligible to participate in the NEET UG round 3 counselling can check the complete schedule and details here. 

The window for students to register for UP NEET UG round 3 counselling is available on the official website. Candidates must complete the online registration by October 9, 2025 while the choice filling window for round 3 counselling will be available from October 11 to 13, 2025. The UP NEET UG counselling 2025 round 3 seat allotment result will be announced on October 15, 2025.

The link for students to register for UP NEET UG round 3 counselling is available on the official counselling website - upneet.gov.in. Candidates can also register for UP NEET UG Round 3 counselling 2025 through the direct link given here.

UP NEET UG Round 3 Counselling 2025 Registration - Click Here

UP NEET Counselling 2025 Round 3 Schedule

The registration window for UP NEET UG round 3 counselling is now live. Check the complete schedule for UP NEET UG round 3 counselling below.

Particulars 

Dates

Registration and application fee payment last date 

October 6 to 9, 2025

Merit List release date

October 10, 2025

Choice Filling and locking dates

October 11 to 13, 2025

Seat Allotment announcement date

October 15, 2025

Steps to Register for UP NEET UG Round 3 Counselling

Candidates participating in the UP NEET UG round 3 counselling must make sure to complete the registration through the link provided. Follow the steps provided below to register.

Step 1: Visit the official website of UP NEET UG counselling

Related Stories

Step 2: Click on the round 3 registration link

Step 3: Enter all required details

Step 4: Login to enter choices for round 3 allotment

Step 5: Save and click on submit

Also Read:October 7 School Holiday: Schools Closed in These States, Check Holiday List Here 

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News