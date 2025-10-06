UP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Registration Begin at upneet.gov.in, Get Direct Link Here to Apply

Key Points
- UP NEET UG counselling 2025 registration link live at upneet.gov.in
- Last date to register for the counselling round is October 9
- UP NEET UG round 3 seat allotment resilt will be released on October 15
UP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3: The Directorate of Medical Education and Training has commenced the registration process for UP NEET UG counselling 2025 round 3. Candidates eligible to participate in the NEET UG round 3 counselling can check the complete schedule and details here.
The window for students to register for UP NEET UG round 3 counselling is available on the official website. Candidates must complete the online registration by October 9, 2025 while the choice filling window for round 3 counselling will be available from October 11 to 13, 2025. The UP NEET UG counselling 2025 round 3 seat allotment result will be announced on October 15, 2025.
The link for students to register for UP NEET UG round 3 counselling is available on the official counselling website - upneet.gov.in. Candidates can also register for UP NEET UG Round 3 counselling 2025 through the direct link given here.
UP NEET UG Round 3 Counselling 2025 Registration - Click Here
UP NEET Counselling 2025 Round 3 Schedule
The registration window for UP NEET UG round 3 counselling is now live. Check the complete schedule for UP NEET UG round 3 counselling below.
|
Particulars
|
Dates
|
Registration and application fee payment last date
|
October 6 to 9, 2025
|
Merit List release date
|
October 10, 2025
|
Choice Filling and locking dates
|
October 11 to 13, 2025
|
Seat Allotment announcement date
|
October 15, 2025
Steps to Register for UP NEET UG Round 3 Counselling
Candidates participating in the UP NEET UG round 3 counselling must make sure to complete the registration through the link provided. Follow the steps provided below to register.
Step 1: Visit the official website of UP NEET UG counselling
Step 2: Click on the round 3 registration link
Step 3: Enter all required details
Step 4: Login to enter choices for round 3 allotment
Step 5: Save and click on submit
