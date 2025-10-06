UP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Registration Begin at upneet.gov.in, Get Direct Link Here to Apply

UP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3: The Directorate of Medical Education and Training has commenced the registration process for UP NEET UG counselling 2025 round 3. Candidates eligible to participate in the NEET UG round 3 counselling can check the complete schedule and details here.

The window for students to register for UP NEET UG round 3 counselling is available on the official website. Candidates must complete the online registration by October 9, 2025 while the choice filling window for round 3 counselling will be available from October 11 to 13, 2025. The UP NEET UG counselling 2025 round 3 seat allotment result will be announced on October 15, 2025.

The link for students to register for UP NEET UG round 3 counselling is available on the official counselling website - upneet.gov.in. Candidates can also register for UP NEET UG Round 3 counselling 2025 through the direct link given here.