BSEB Inter Exams 2026: Bihar Board Extended 12th Class Registration Deadline till October 12: Direct Link Here

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi
Oct 6, 2025, 14:07 IST

BSEB Inter Exam 2026: The Bihar Board (BSEB) has extended the registration deadline for the Bihar Board Intermediate Exam 2026 to October 12, 2025. Candidates must apply and pay fees online at seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com. Students who haven't uploaded their dummy enlistment certificate cannot fill out the application for the BSEB 12th exams 2026.

Key Points

  • Candidates must apply and pay fees online at seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.
  • Students must have uploaded their dummy enlistment certificate to apply online for the 12th exams.

BSEB Inter Exam 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the Bihar Board Intermediate Exam 2026 registration deadline till October 12, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to apply online and pay the application fee at seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com

In order to register, candidates were to upload their original enlistment certificate and examination application form on the board's website from September 19 to October 9, 2025, which has since been extended. Students who have not uploaded their dummy enlistment certificate on the portal will not be allowed to fill the examination application for BSEB 12th exams 2026.

BSEB Inter Exam 2026 Key Highlights 

The following table carries the important details related to BSEB Inter Exam 2026 application:

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

BSEB Inter Exam 202 Applications 

Exam name 

Bihar Board Intermediate Examinations 2026

Board name 

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com

State 

Bihar 

Class

12

Application Revised deadline 

October 12, 2025

Previous Application dates 

September 19 - October 9, 2025

How to Apply Online for BSEB Inter Exam 2026?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to apply online for BEB 12th Inter exams 2026 online on the official website: 

  1. Visit the official website at seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com
  2. On the homepage, click on ‘Click here for Intermediate Annual Examination 2026’
  3. Click on ‘Click here for Intermediate Annual Examination 2026’
  4. In the registration window, enter your username and password
  5. Solve the calculator and press on ‘Login’ button
  6. Proceed with the application and pay the required online application fee
  7. Submit the form and download the form for future reference

DIRECT LINK - BSEB Class 12 Inter Exam 2026 Registration 

