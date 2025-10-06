BSEB Inter Exams 2026: Bihar Board Extended 12th Class Registration Deadline till October 12: Direct Link Here

BSEB Inter Exam 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the Bihar Board Intermediate Exam 2026 registration deadline till October 12, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to apply online and pay the application fee at seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.

In order to register, candidates were to upload their original enlistment certificate and examination application form on the board's website from September 19 to October 9, 2025, which has since been extended. Students who have not uploaded their dummy enlistment certificate on the portal will not be allowed to fill the examination application for BSEB 12th exams 2026.

BSEB Inter Exam 2026 Key Highlights

The following table carries the important details related to BSEB Inter Exam 2026 application: