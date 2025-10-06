CBSE Class 12 Physics Sample Paper 2025-26: Download PDF and Marking Scheme

CBSE Class 12th Physics Sample Papers 2026: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has made available all subject sample papers officially along with solutions for academic year 2025-26, from all the streams for the 2026 board exams. Sample papers are always beneficial for students to practice before examinations. It encourages students to reflect on their achievements and understand their strengths and weaknesses, as well as the areas for improvement. Preparing for board exams can be challenging, but with the right strategies you can approach your studies in the right direction. In this article, we have provided the complete physics sample papers and their marking scheme released by the CBSE Board. Read the complete article for the latest update and get a free link to download a PDF. Note: The format of sample papers is more or less similar to the previous year sample papers. The only change for this year is more weightage is assigned to the competency based questions.

CBSE Board Class 12 Physics Sample Paper PDF and Solution 2025-2026 General Instructions (1) There are 33 questions in all. All questions are compulsory. (2) This question paper has five sections: Section A, Section B, Section C, Section D and Section E. (3) All the sections are compulsory. (4) Section A contains sixteen questions, twelve MCQ and four assertion reasoning based of 1 mark each, Section B contains five questions of two marks each, Section C contains seven questions of three marks each, Section D contains two case study-based questions of four marks each and Section E contains three lonanswer questions of five marks each. (5) There is no overall choice. However, an internal choice has been provided in two question in Section B, one question in Section C and all three questions in Section E. You have to attempt only one of the choices in such questions.

(6) Use of calculators is not allowed. (7) You may use the following values of physical constants where ever necessary SECTION A 1. If a charged hollow sphere and a solid sphere of aluminum and copper of equal radii are in electrostatic equilibrium, then which of the following statements is true? (A) Both the spheres are having equal charges. (B) The hollow sphere will have more charge than solid sphere at its surface. (C) The aluminum sphere will have more charge on its surface than copper sphere. (D) If hollow sphere is also made up of aluminum then it will have more charge. 2. A coil contains N turns of insulated copper wire of diameter d and resistivity ρ wound on a cylinder of diameter D. What is the total resistance between the two ends of the coil of copper wire?(given: D>>d) 3. If the phasor diagram for a device connected to AC supply is as shown in the fig, then which of the following statements is true?

(A) When the frequency of the AC source is increased than the impedance of the device decreases. (B) This device behaves as conducting wire when connected across DC source. (C) When the frequency of the AC source is decreased than the impedance of the device decreases. (D) D. This device stores energy in the form of magnetic potential energy. 4. Which of the following statement is true for the radio waves and the gamma rays? (A) The energy of gamma rays is lesser than that of the radio waves. (B) The frequency of the radio waves is higher than that of gamma rays. (C) The radio waves and the gamma rays have the same energy. (D) The energy of radio waves is lesser than that of the gamma rays. 5. A glass prism has internal angles of 45°, 45° and 90°. The glass has a critical angle of 45°. Which of the following ray diagrams depicts the possible path the of light through the prism?

For VI-Candidates Light passes from a certain medium into air. The critical angle of the given medium is Ɵ, which of the following expressions gives the speed of light in the given medium? Where c is the speed of light in air. (A) 1 cSinƟ (B) SinƟ C (C) C SinƟ (D) cSinƟ 6. The light from a monochromatic source is incident on a single slit and the resulting diffraction pattern is viewed on a screen. The graph shows the variation of the intensity with the distance on the screen The width of slit is increased keeping the intensity of the source the same. Which of the following graphs is correct? (The original curve is shown with a dashed line.) 7. Which of the following transitions corresponds to the emission of the radiation of the maximum wavelength? (A) I (B) III (C) IV (D) VI 8. A charged particle is projected along the axis of a current carrying loop. Which of the following statements is true?

(A) The acceleration of the charged particle will depend on the velocity with which it is projected. (B) The acceleration of the charged particle will depend on the magnitude of the current passing through the coil. (C) The acceleration of the charged particle will depend on the radius of the coil. (D) The charged particle will move with constant velocity 9. Two small identical magnets are allowed to fall freely one through a vertical solenoid of 20 m made up of copper and another in air through the same vertical distance. The time taken by the two magnets to fall will be (A) same in both the cases. (B) more for the magnet falling in air. (C) more for the magnet falling through the solenoid. (D) infinite. 10. The emf generated by an AC generator is given by V=Vo sin ωt, where ω is angular frequency of armature of generator. What will be the emf if the angular frequency is doubled

(A) V=Vo sin 2ωt ( B) V=2Vo sin ωt (C) V=2Vo sin 2ωt (D) V=Vo sin ωt 11. The ratio of the nuclear densities of two nuclei having the mass numbers 8 and 27 is (A) 8:27 (B) 3:2 (C)2:3 (D) 1:1 12. When we move magnetic compass from point P to Q then which of the following statement is true (A) The deflection of the magnetic needle at P and Q will be in the same direction. (B) The deflection of the magnetic needle at P and Q will be in the opposite directions. (C) The deflection of the magnetic needle at P and Q will be perpendicular to each other. (D) The deflection of the magnetic needle at P and Q will be inclined at 45o with respect to each other. For Questions 13 to 16, two statements are given one labelled Assertion (A) and other labelled Reason (R). Select the correct answer to these questions from the options as given below.

(A) Both Assertion and Reason are true and Reason is the correct explanation of Assertion.

(B) Both Assertion and Reason are true but Reason is not the correct explanation of Assertion.

(C) Assertion is true but Reason is false.

(D) Both Assertion and Reason are false.