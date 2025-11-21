NIOS April 2026 Registration and Fee Payment Window Open, Apply at sdmis.nios.ac.in

NIOS Exam 2026: The NIOS Board has issued a notification regarding the NIOS 10th and 12th exam registration and fee payment schedule for the March-April 2026 examinations. Candidates appearing for the exams must ensure that they complete the registration and fee payment process before the specified deadline.

According to the schedule released, the window for students to complete the registration and fee payment will be available from today, November 21, to December 20, 202,5, without a late fee. With a late fee, however, the window will be available from December 21 to 31, 2025. With a consolidated late fee of Rs. 1600/-, the window will be available from January 1 to 10, 2026.

NIOS 10th 12th April 2026 fee payment window is now open on the official website - sdmis.nios.ac.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to complete the fee payment process.