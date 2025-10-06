Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Salary 2025: In-Hand Pay, Pay Scale, Job Profile & Allowances

Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Salary 2025: Bihar Police Prohibition Constable job offers job security and an attractive salary, allowances, and opportunities for career growth. The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has set a structured and rewarding pay scale for this role according to the 7th Pay Commission. This article provide a complete guide to the Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Salary and Job Profile 2025, including benefits, responsibilities, and career prospects.
Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Salary 2025
The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has released detailed information regarding the Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Salary and Job Profile 2025. Candidates should be aware of the salary structure and job responsibilities to ensure they meet the eligibility criteria. Selected candidates will fall under Pay Scale 3 and can expect a salary ranging from INR 21,700 to INR 53,000 per month, along with attractive allowances and perks.
The salary is structured according to the 7th Pay Commission. Newly appointed Bihar Police Prohibition Constables will undergo a probation period of 3 years, during which they will receive a stipend. The commission had released a total of 4128 vacancies for this post.
Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Salary 2025 Overview
The Bihar Police Prohibition Constable role offers a well-structured salary under the 7th Pay Commission, along with attractive allowances. Candidates can check the overview of Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Salary in the table below:
|
Recruiting Body
|
Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC), Bihar
|
Post Name
|
Prohibition Constable
|
Department
|
Bihar Police, Prohibition, Excise & Registration Department
|
Pay Level
|
Level 3 (7th Pay Commission)
|
Basic Pay
|
₹21,700 per month
|
Role
|
Enforcing prohibition laws, maintaining law and order, performing investigation duties
|
Career Growth
|
Head Constable
ASI
Sub Inspector
Inspector
|
Official Website
|
www.csbc.bih.nic.in
Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Salary Structure 2025
The Bihar Police Prohibition Constable salary is structured according to the 7th Pay Commission, offering a stable income along with several benefits. The total package includes basic pay, grade pay, allowances, and statutory deductions, making it a financially rewarding career. Candidates can chec the Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Salary Structure 2025 in the table below:
|
Component
|
Details
|
Pay Level
|
Level 3 (7th CPC)
|
Basic Pay
|
₹21,700
|
Grade Pay
|
₹2,000
|
Gross Monthly Pay
|
₹21,700 – ₹53,000 (including allowances)
|
Annual Package
|
₹2,60,400 – ₹6,36,000
|
Allowances
|
DA, HRA, Medical, Uniform, Vehicle, Conveyance, PF, Child Care, Subsistence
Bihar Police Prohibition Constable In-Hand Salary 2025
The in-hand salary for a Bihar Police Prohibition Constable ranges between ₹21,700 and ₹53,000 per month after statutory deductions such as tax, PF, and gratuity. This amount is directly credited to the constable’s account and is applicable after completing the probation period.
Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Salary Slip
Constables receive a detailed salary slip showing their gross salary, deductions, and net salary every month. It also lists allowances and other financial benefits. This document is essential for purposes such as applying for loans, credit cards, or filing income tax returns. The following are the key components of the salary slip:
-
Basic Pay
-
Grade Pay
-
Dearness Allowance (DA)
-
House Rent Allowance (HRA)
-
Travel Allowance (TA)
-
Other Government Allowances
-
Deductions (Provident Fund, Income Tax, etc.)
-
Net Salary (final credited amount)
Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Perks and Allowances
The Bihar Police Prohibition Constable role comes with several perks and allowances that enhance the overall salary package, ensuring financial security and stability for the constables and their families. The following are the key benefits:
-
Dearness Allowance (DA)
-
House Rent Allowance (HRA)
-
Medical Facilities
-
Uniform and Vehicle Allowances
-
Conveyance Allowance
-
Provident Fund and Retirement Benefits
-
Child Care Allowance
Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Job Profile
A Prohibition Constable has a variety of law enforcement responsibilities. These are as follows:
-
Registering FIRs and preparing reports
-
Responding to emergencies and urgent cases
-
Interrogating suspects and recording witness statements
-
Collecting evidence during investigations
-
Arresting offenders and following legal procedures
-
Maintaining official documentation and paperwork
Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Career Growth and Promotion
The Bihar Police provides a clear career advancement path for Prohibition Constables. Promotions are based on performance, experience, and departmental exams. Constables can progress through following ranks with time and dedication:
-
Head Constable
-
Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI)
-
Sub-Inspector (SI)
-
Inspector
This structured growth ensures long-term career stability and opportunities for higher responsibility within the department.
