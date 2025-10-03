Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Eligibility Criteria 2025: Check Age Limit, Qualification & Physical Standards

UK Board 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2025 OUT!
By Mridula Sharma
Oct 3, 2025, 13:13 IST

CSBC Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Eligibility Criteria 2025 outlines the requirements for age, education, physical standards, nationality, and number of attempts. Candidates must be 18–25 years old, meet category-wise relaxations, and hold Intermediate, Maulvi, or Sanskrit Board qualifications. Check more details regarding eligibility in this article.

Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Eligibility Criteria 2025

Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Eligibility Criteria 2025: The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released the CSBC Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Eligibility Criteria for 2025. Candidates must meet all the eligibility requirements to apply for the post, as ineligible applicants will be disqualified.

The age limit for applicants is 18 to 25 years, with age relaxation for reserved categories as per government norms. Recruitment for the Prohibition Constable post will be conducted through a written exam followed by a physical endurance test.

Candidates must have completed Intermediate (10+2) from a recognized board. Candidates meeting all eligibility criteria will receive their CSBC Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Admit Card for the exam. This article provides complete details about age, educational qualifications, and selection process for aspiring candidates.

Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Eligibility Criteria 2025 Overview

Check the overview of Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Eligibility Criteria 2025 in the table below before applying.

Eligibility Criteria

Details

Age Limit

Minimum: 18 years 

Maximum: 25 years 

Age relaxation for reserved categories as per government rules

Educational Qualifications

Passed Intermediate (10+2)

Maulvi Certificate (Madrasa Board, Bihar)

Shastri (with English) or Acharya (without English) certificate (Sanskrit Board, Bihar)

Any other equivalent qualification recognized by Bihar State Government

Nationality

Indian

Experience

Not required

Number of Attempts

Until maximum age is reached

Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Eligibility Criteria 2025

Candidates interested in the CSBC Bihar Police Prohibition Constable 2025 recruitment must carefully check the eligibility requirements before applying. Candidates must meet all criteria, otherwise, the application will be rejected. Below is a detailed guide on age limits, educational qualifications, physical standards, nationality, and other essential eligibility points.

Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Age Limit

Candidates must be at least 18 years old as per the CSBC Bihar Police Constable Eligibility Criteria. The upper age limit varies by category:

Category

Upper Age Limit

General (Male/Female)

25 years

BC/EBC Males

27 years

BC/EBC Females

28 years

SC/ST/Third Gender Candidates

30 years

Government Servants of Bihar (Min. 3 years service)

+5 years

Ex-Servicemen

3 years + duration in service until 57 years

Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Educational Qualifications

Candidates must have one of the following qualifications to apply:

  • Intermediate (10+2) from a recognized board

  • Maulvi Certificate issued by the Bihar Madrasa Board

  • Shastri (with English) or Acharya (without English) certificate from the Bihar Sanskrit Board or any equivalent qualification recognized by the state government

Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Physical Standards

Candidates must meet specific physical standards. Category-wise relaxations are provided. Check the table below for the details of Bihar Police Prohibition Constable physical standards:

Requirement

UR/BC Males

EBC Males

SC/ST Males

Females

Height

165 cm

160 cm

160 cm

155 cm

Chest (Min-Unexpanded to Expanded)

81–86 cm

81–86 cm

79–84 cm

NA

Weight

NA

NA

NA

48 kg

Note: Third gender candidates will follow the same physical standards as female candidates from backward classes.

Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Nationality

Applicants must be Indian citizens. Candidates from any part of the country can apply but must meet all other eligibility criteria.

What is the Number of Attempts for Bihar Police Prohibition Constable?

There is no restriction on the number of attempts. Candidates can apply as many times as they wish, provided they meet the age criteria. Proper study materials and books can help candidates clear the exam in the first attempt itself.

Also Check: Bihar Prohibition SI Cut Off 2025

Experience

No prior work experience is required for the Bihar Police Prohibition Constable post.

Important: These eligibility criteria are based on the previous CSBC notification. Any changes or updates for CSBC Bihar Police Prohibition Constable 2025 will be officially announced on the CSBC portal.

