Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Eligibility Criteria 2025: Check Age Limit, Qualification & Physical Standards

Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Eligibility Criteria 2025: The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released the CSBC Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Eligibility Criteria for 2025. Candidates must meet all the eligibility requirements to apply for the post, as ineligible applicants will be disqualified.
The age limit for applicants is 18 to 25 years, with age relaxation for reserved categories as per government norms. Recruitment for the Prohibition Constable post will be conducted through a written exam followed by a physical endurance test.
Candidates must have completed Intermediate (10+2) from a recognized board. Candidates meeting all eligibility criteria will receive their CSBC Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Admit Card for the exam. This article provides complete details about age, educational qualifications, and selection process for aspiring candidates.
Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Eligibility Criteria 2025 Overview
Check the overview of Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Eligibility Criteria 2025 in the table below before applying.
|
Eligibility Criteria
|
Details
|
Age Limit
|
Minimum: 18 years
Maximum: 25 years
Age relaxation for reserved categories as per government rules
|
Educational Qualifications
|
Passed Intermediate (10+2)
Maulvi Certificate (Madrasa Board, Bihar)
Shastri (with English) or Acharya (without English) certificate (Sanskrit Board, Bihar)
Any other equivalent qualification recognized by Bihar State Government
|
Nationality
|
Indian
|
Experience
|
Not required
|
Number of Attempts
|
Until maximum age is reached
Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Eligibility Criteria 2025
Candidates interested in the CSBC Bihar Police Prohibition Constable 2025 recruitment must carefully check the eligibility requirements before applying. Candidates must meet all criteria, otherwise, the application will be rejected. Below is a detailed guide on age limits, educational qualifications, physical standards, nationality, and other essential eligibility points.
Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Age Limit
Candidates must be at least 18 years old as per the CSBC Bihar Police Constable Eligibility Criteria. The upper age limit varies by category:
|
Category
|
Upper Age Limit
|
General (Male/Female)
|
25 years
|
BC/EBC Males
|
27 years
|
BC/EBC Females
|
28 years
|
SC/ST/Third Gender Candidates
|
30 years
|
Government Servants of Bihar (Min. 3 years service)
|
+5 years
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
3 years + duration in service until 57 years
Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Educational Qualifications
Candidates must have one of the following qualifications to apply:
-
Intermediate (10+2) from a recognized board
-
Maulvi Certificate issued by the Bihar Madrasa Board
-
Shastri (with English) or Acharya (without English) certificate from the Bihar Sanskrit Board or any equivalent qualification recognized by the state government
Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Physical Standards
Candidates must meet specific physical standards. Category-wise relaxations are provided. Check the table below for the details of Bihar Police Prohibition Constable physical standards:
|
Requirement
|
UR/BC Males
|
EBC Males
|
SC/ST Males
|
Females
|
Height
|
165 cm
|
160 cm
|
160 cm
|
155 cm
|
Chest (Min-Unexpanded to Expanded)
|
81–86 cm
|
81–86 cm
|
79–84 cm
|
NA
|
Weight
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
48 kg
Note: Third gender candidates will follow the same physical standards as female candidates from backward classes.
Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Nationality
Applicants must be Indian citizens. Candidates from any part of the country can apply but must meet all other eligibility criteria.
What is the Number of Attempts for Bihar Police Prohibition Constable?
There is no restriction on the number of attempts. Candidates can apply as many times as they wish, provided they meet the age criteria. Proper study materials and books can help candidates clear the exam in the first attempt itself.
Experience
No prior work experience is required for the Bihar Police Prohibition Constable post.
Important: These eligibility criteria are based on the previous CSBC notification. Any changes or updates for CSBC Bihar Police Prohibition Constable 2025 will be officially announced on the CSBC portal.
