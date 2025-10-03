Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Eligibility Criteria 2025: Check Age Limit, Qualification & Physical Standards

Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Eligibility Criteria 2025: The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released the CSBC Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Eligibility Criteria for 2025. Candidates must meet all the eligibility requirements to apply for the post, as ineligible applicants will be disqualified. The age limit for applicants is 18 to 25 years, with age relaxation for reserved categories as per government norms. Recruitment for the Prohibition Constable post will be conducted through a written exam followed by a physical endurance test. Candidates must have completed Intermediate (10+2) from a recognized board. Candidates meeting all eligibility criteria will receive their CSBC Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Admit Card for the exam. This article provides complete details about age, educational qualifications, and selection process for aspiring candidates.

Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Eligibility Criteria 2025 Overview Check the overview of Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Eligibility Criteria 2025 in the table below before applying. Eligibility Criteria Details Age Limit Minimum: 18 years Maximum: 25 years Age relaxation for reserved categories as per government rules Educational Qualifications Passed Intermediate (10+2) Maulvi Certificate (Madrasa Board, Bihar) Shastri (with English) or Acharya (without English) certificate (Sanskrit Board, Bihar) Any other equivalent qualification recognized by Bihar State Government Nationality Indian Experience Not required Number of Attempts Until maximum age is reached Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Eligibility Criteria 2025 Candidates interested in the CSBC Bihar Police Prohibition Constable 2025 recruitment must carefully check the eligibility requirements before applying. Candidates must meet all criteria, otherwise, the application will be rejected. Below is a detailed guide on age limits, educational qualifications, physical standards, nationality, and other essential eligibility points.

Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Age Limit Candidates must be at least 18 years old as per the CSBC Bihar Police Constable Eligibility Criteria. The upper age limit varies by category: Category Upper Age Limit General (Male/Female) 25 years BC/EBC Males 27 years BC/EBC Females 28 years SC/ST/Third Gender Candidates 30 years Government Servants of Bihar (Min. 3 years service) +5 years Ex-Servicemen 3 years + duration in service until 57 years Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Educational Qualifications Candidates must have one of the following qualifications to apply: Intermediate (10+2) from a recognized board

Maulvi Certificate issued by the Bihar Madrasa Board

Shastri (with English) or Acharya (without English) certificate from the Bihar Sanskrit Board or any equivalent qualification recognized by the state government

Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Physical Standards Candidates must meet specific physical standards. Category-wise relaxations are provided. Check the table below for the details of Bihar Police Prohibition Constable physical standards: Requirement UR/BC Males EBC Males SC/ST Males Females Height 165 cm 160 cm 160 cm 155 cm Chest (Min-Unexpanded to Expanded) 81–86 cm 81–86 cm 79–84 cm NA Weight NA NA NA 48 kg Note: Third gender candidates will follow the same physical standards as female candidates from backward classes. Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Nationality Applicants must be Indian citizens. Candidates from any part of the country can apply but must meet all other eligibility criteria. What is the Number of Attempts for Bihar Police Prohibition Constable?