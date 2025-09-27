Arunachal Pradesh School Holiday List in October 2025 - Check Full List of School Holiday Here

Arunachal Pradesh school holiday in October - In October, schools in Arunachal Pradesh will observe holidays for the festivals of Dussehra and Diwali. These significant cultural events are widely celebrated across India, bringing with them a period of festive cheer and family gatherings. The specific dates for these holidays will be announced by the state education department, typically in advance, to allow students, parents, and school staff to make necessary arrangements. During these breaks, students will have the opportunity to participate in traditional rituals, spend time with loved ones, and engage in various community celebrations that mark these auspicious occasions.
Arunachal Pradesh School Holiday in October 2025
As the festivals are coming near, various schools will announce school holidays. Till then, students and parents can refer to the table given below.
|
Date
|
Event
|
1st October 2025
|
Dussehra (Mahanavmi)
|
2nd October 2025
|
Dussehra/ Mahatma Gandhi`s Birthday
|
20th October 2025
|
Diwali (Deepavali
Tawang Festival 2025
The Tawang Festival is an eagerly anticipated annual event that showcases the vibrant cultural tapestry and rich heritage of the Tawang district in Arunachal Pradesh, India. Scheduled to take place from October 27 to October 31, 2025. This festival promises to be a spectacular celebration, drawing both domestic and international tourists to experience the unique traditions of the Monpa people and the stunning Himalayan landscape.
A Glimpse into Monpa Culture
The Tawang Festival is more than just a series of performances; it's a deep dive into the heart of Monpa culture. Visitors can expect to witness a diverse array of traditional dances, including the mesmerising "Aji Lhamu" mask dance, which tells ancient stories through intricate movements and elaborate costumes. Folk songs, often accompanied by traditional musical instruments, will fill the air, echoing the spiritual and historical narratives of the region.
State Wise School Holiday List in September 2025
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation