IBPS PO Result 2025 OUT!
Focus
Quick Links

Arunachal Pradesh School Holiday List in October 2025 - Check Full List of School Holiday Here

By Simran Akhouri
Sep 27, 2025, 17:00 IST

Arunachal Pradesh School Holidays in October 2025 - Schools in Arunachal Pradesh will observe various holidays throughout October 2025, providing students and faculty with breaks for festivals and other significant events. While specific dates can sometimes vary slightly based on individual school calendars or government notifications, the general schedule typically includes following holidays. Check the article below.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Arunachal Pradesh School Holiday 2025
Arunachal Pradesh School Holiday 2025

Arunachal Pradesh school holiday in October - In October, schools in Arunachal Pradesh will observe holidays for the festivals of Dussehra and Diwali. These significant cultural events are widely celebrated across India, bringing with them a period of festive cheer and family gatherings. The specific dates for these holidays will be announced by the state education department, typically in advance, to allow students, parents, and school staff to make necessary arrangements. During these breaks, students will have the opportunity to participate in traditional rituals, spend time with loved ones, and engage in various community celebrations that mark these auspicious occasions.

Arunachal Pradesh School Holiday in October 2025

As the festivals are coming near, various schools will announce school holidays. Till then, students and parents can refer to the table given below.

Date

Event

1st October 2025

Dussehra (Mahanavmi)

2nd October 2025

Dussehra/ Mahatma Gandhi`s Birthday 

20th October 2025

Diwali (Deepavali

Tawang Festival 2025

The Tawang Festival is an eagerly anticipated annual event that showcases the vibrant cultural tapestry and rich heritage of the Tawang district in Arunachal Pradesh, India. Scheduled to take place from October 27 to October 31, 2025. This festival promises to be a spectacular celebration, drawing both domestic and international tourists to experience the unique traditions of the Monpa people and the stunning Himalayan landscape.

A Glimpse into Monpa Culture

The Tawang Festival is more than just a series of performances; it's a deep dive into the heart of Monpa culture. Visitors can expect to witness a diverse array of traditional dances, including the mesmerising "Aji Lhamu" mask dance, which tells ancient stories through intricate movements and elaborate costumes. Folk songs, often accompanied by traditional musical instruments, will fill the air, echoing the spiritual and historical narratives of the region.

State Wise School Holiday List in September 2025

Bihar School Holiday in October 2025

Kerala School Holiday List in October 2025

Telangana School Holiday List in October 

Tripura School Holiday List in October 2025

Jharkhand School Holiday List in October

Andhra Pradesh School Holidays in October 2025

Rajasthan School Holiday List in October 2025

Maharashtra School Holidays in October 2025



 


Simran Akhouri
Simran Akhouri

Content Writer

Simran is currently working as an education content writer at Jagran Josh, has completed her master's degree in journalism from the University of Delhi. She was previously associated with The Indian Express.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News