Asia Cup 2025 DTH Channel Numbers List in India

The Asia Cup 2025 is being held in the United Arab Emirates from September 9 to 28, in a T20 format. India entered as defending champions, and they have played strong cricket so far. In the Super Four stage, India beat Pakistan by six wickets, with Abhishek Sharma's 74 guiding the chase. India also defeated Bangladesh to seal their spot in the final. Their bowling, led by Kuldeep Yadav, has also been impressive. The final will see India vs Pakistan — a clash in the Asia Cup final for the first time. It's been years since these rivals met in a final at a Central Asia Cup stage — fans around the world are eagerly waiting. In this article, we'll take a look at the DTH channel numbers for the Asia Cup 2025 across India, especially where to catch the final match live.

Asia Cup 2025 DTH Channel Numbers in India Channel Name Tata Sky Airtel Digital TV Dish TV Videocon D2H Sun Direct Star Sports First 497 303 2349 431 504 Star Sports 1 455 277 603 401 500 Star Sports 1 HD 454 278 602 923 982 Star Sports 2 457 279 605 403 501 Star Sports 2 HD 456 280 604 924 986 Star Sports 3 458 306 649 436 510 Star Sports 1 Hindi 460 281 607 407 517 Star Sports 1 Hindi HD 459 282 606 925 991 Star Sports 1 Kannada 1645 974 – 689 516 Star Sports 1 Telugu 1446 928 – 750 515 Star Sports Select 1 464 283 646 429 508 Star Sports Select 1 HD 463 300 645 929 987 Star Sports Select 2 466 284 648 430 511 Star Sports Select 2 HD 465 301 647 930 988

How to Watch Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online in India? You can watch the Asia Cup 2025 live online in India via the Sony LIV app or website. The platform offers live streaming of all matches, including Super Four and final matches. To access, you need a valid subscription to SonyLIV, which supports multiple devices, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and computers. The app provides live scores, commentary, and match highlights. Apart from Sony LIV, some sports news portals and Sony Sports' official social media channels offer short live updates. Watching online ensures you never miss any match, even on the go. Which DTH Channel Will Telecast the Asia Cup 2025 Final Match? The Asia Cup 2025 final will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India. Key channels include Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports Select 1, and their HD versions. Major DTH providers, including Tata Sky, Airtel Digital TV, Dish TV, Videocon D2H, and Sun Direct, carry these channels.

Viewers can check their local DTH listings for the correct channel number. The final between India and Pakistan will have live commentary in multiple languages, ensuring an immersive viewing experience. Fans can also watch pre-match analysis and post-match highlights on these channels. Is the Asia Cup 2025 available in Hindi commentary? Yes, the Asia Cup 2025 is available in Hindi commentary. Channels like Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD provide full match coverage in Hindi. This allows viewers who prefer Hindi to enjoy live commentary, expert analysis, and in-depth discussions during the match. Both DTH and online streaming platforms, including Sony LIV, offer Hindi commentary options. Fans can switch between English and Hindi commentary depending on their preference. Hindi coverage also includes pre-match shows, expert opinions, and post-match analysis, making it easier for non-English speakers to follow the action closely.