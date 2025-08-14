Rajasthan Patwari Admit Card 2025 OUT
Most Runs in Asia Cup T20: Check Top 10 Batsmen List Here!

Most Runs in Asia Cup T20: Virat Kohli tops the chart for most runs in the Asia Cup T20. He scored 429 runs in 10 matches. Check the Top 10 batsmen list here!

ByMrigank Chakraborty
Aug 14, 2025, 17:41 IST
Most Runs in Asia Cup T20 format

Most Runs in Asia Cup T20: Asia Cup is a prestigious cricket tournament played between Asian countries. Previously, it was played as an ODI tournament, but since 2016, the format has evolved to include both T20 and ODI matches.

The Asia Cup 2025 will be played in T20 format between 9th September and 28th September 2025. It will be played between 8 teams, out of which 5 are full-time ACC members, and three teams (Oman, UAE, and Hong Kong) have qualified for the tournament by finishing as the top three teams in the 2024 ACC Men’s Premier Cup.

Asia Cup T20 or ODI Format?

Asia Cup has been played in both T20 and ODI formats since 2016. Asia Cup 2025 will be played in the T20 format. This will be the third time the T20 format has been played; the previous two instances were in 2016 and 2022.

Who scored the most runs in the Asia Cup in the T20 format?

Virat Kohli from India holds the record for most runs in the Asia Cup in the T20 format. He has scored 429 runs in 9 innings, with a highest score of 122*, which he achieved against Afghanistan in 2022.

Top 10 Most Run Scorers in Asia Cup T20 Format

The following is a list of the top 10 cricketers with the most runs in the Asia Cup T20 format.

Player Name

Country

Matches

Innings

Runs

Highest Score

Virat Kohli

India

10

9

429

122*

Mohammad Rizwan

Pakistan

6

6

281

78*

Rohit Sharma

India

9

9

271

83

Babar Hayat

Hong Kong

5

5

235

122

Ibrahim Zadran

Afghanistan

5

5

196

64*

Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Sri Lanka

6

6

191

71*

Sabbir Rahman

Bangladesh

6

6

181

80

Najibullah Zadran

Afghanistan

8

8

176

60*

Muhammad Usman

UAE

7

7

176

46

Mahmudullah

Bangladesh

7

7

173

36*

Source: ESPNcricinfo

Mrigank Chakraborty
Mrigank Chakraborty

Deputy Manager

Mriganka Chakraborty is a content writer with 7 years of rich experience in creative, academic, and research-based writing. Mriganka's expertise lies in crafting innovative, engaging and compelling articles that effectively communicate the desired message to the target audience. At Jagranjosh, he is involved in English content creation for the General Knowledge category. In his spare time, he loves reading fiction, watching action movies and web series.

... Read More

