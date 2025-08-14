Most Runs in Asia Cup T20: Asia Cup is a prestigious cricket tournament played between Asian countries. Previously, it was played as an ODI tournament, but since 2016, the format has evolved to include both T20 and ODI matches.

The Asia Cup 2025 will be played in T20 format between 9th September and 28th September 2025. It will be played between 8 teams, out of which 5 are full-time ACC members, and three teams (Oman, UAE, and Hong Kong) have qualified for the tournament by finishing as the top three teams in the 2024 ACC Men’s Premier Cup.

Asia Cup T20 or ODI Format?

Asia Cup has been played in both T20 and ODI formats since 2016. Asia Cup 2025 will be played in the T20 format. This will be the third time the T20 format has been played; the previous two instances were in 2016 and 2022.