WBP Constable PET/PMT Date 2025 OUT: Check Physical Test Schedule and More Details

WBP Constable Physical Test 2025: The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board conducts a physical assessment for candidates applying to the Constable posts through a multi-stage process. The main objective of this stage is to verify the physical and medical fitness required for service roles in the police force.

The WBP Constable Physical Test 2025 will be conducted for applicants who qualify in the preliminary written exam. This article provides complete details including dates, Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), preparation guidelines, official requirements, and documentation.

WBP Constable Physical Test 2025

The WBP Constable Physical Test 2025 includes two important assessment rounds:

Physical Measurement Test (PMT) Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

Candidates must qualify in PMT to become eligible for PET, followed by a medical examination. These tests ensure that recruited constables are physically capable of performing frontline duties required in policing environments. Candidates who fail any stage will be disqualified from further recruitment processes.