WBP Constable PET/PMT Date 2025 OUT: Check Physical Test Schedule and More Details

WBP Constable Physical Test 2025: The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board conducts a physical assessment for candidates applying to the Constable posts through a multi-stage process. The main objective of this stage is to verify the physical and medical fitness required for service roles in the police force.
The WBP Constable Physical Test 2025 will be conducted for applicants who qualify in the preliminary written exam. This article provides complete details including dates, Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), preparation guidelines, official requirements, and documentation.
WBP Constable Physical Test 2025
The WBP Constable Physical Test 2025 includes two important assessment rounds:
-
Physical Measurement Test (PMT)
-
Physical Efficiency Test (PET)
Candidates must qualify in PMT to become eligible for PET, followed by a medical examination. These tests ensure that recruited constables are physically capable of performing frontline duties required in policing environments. Candidates who fail any stage will be disqualified from further recruitment processes.
The assessment covers height, weight, and chest measurements (where applicable), along with running events that evaluate stamina and physical efficiency. These standards are defined by the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board as per the requirements of the State Government.
WBP Constable Physical Test Date 2025
The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board has issued the expected schedule for PMT and PET for candidates appearing in the WBP Constable Physical Test 2025:
|
Event
|
Date
|
Admit Card Release for PMT/PET
|
2 January 2026 (Expected)
|
PMT & PET Commencement
|
8 January 2026
Candidates are advised to regularly check official notifications for final confirmed dates and updates. The admit card download is mandatory to appear at the physical test venue.
WBP Constable PMT Details 2025
The Physical Measurement Test (PMT) assesses whether the candidate meets the minimum prescribed physical standards. These standards differ based on category and gender. The WBP Constable Physical Test 2025 requires candidates to meet the following criteria:
|
Post
|
Category
|
Height
|
Weight
|
Chest (Only for Males)
|
Male Constable
|
Gorkhas, Garhwalis, Rajbanshis, ST
|
160 cm
|
53 kg
|
76 cm (5 cm expansion)
|
All Other Categories
|
167 cm
|
57 kg
|
78 cm (5 cm expansion)
|
Lady Constable
|
Gorkhas, Garhwalis, Rajbanshis, ST
|
152 cm
|
45 kg
|
Not Applicable
|
All Other Categories
|
160 cm
|
49 kg
|
Not Applicable
|
Transgender / Third Gender
|
Gorkhas, Garhwalis, Rajbanshis, ST
|
155 cm
|
48 kg
|
Not Applicable
|
All Other Categories
|
163 cm
|
52 kg
|
Not Applicable
WBP Constable PET Details 2025
Candidates who qualify in PMT will participate in the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). The objective of PET is to evaluate the physical endurance and stamina of candidates through race-based performance measurement.
|
Post
|
Event
|
Maximum Time Allowed
|
Male Constable
|
1600 meters run
|
6 minutes 30 seconds
|
Lady Constable
|
800 meters run
|
4 minutes
|
Transgender / Third Gender
|
800 meters run
|
3 minutes 30 seconds
Additional observations during the WBP Constable Physical Test 2025 PET stage include:
-
Timing will be strictly monitored by authorized officials
-
Candidates must complete the event within the prescribed duration
-
No second attempt will be permitted except in valid and permitted circumstances
Selected candidates will undergo a medical examination as per health standards issued by the Government of West Bengal.
Also Check:
WBP Constable Salary 2025
WBP Constable Syllabus 2025
WBP Constable Previous Year Question Papers
How to Prepare for WBP Constable Physical Test 2025?
A structured training plan is required to achieve the mandatory physical standards defined for the WBP Constable Physical Test 2025. The following guidelines are recommended for applicants:
-
Regular long-distance running should be practiced to meet PET time limits. Progressive training schedules are advised to improve endurance.
-
A proper diet including proteins, green vegetables, and adequate hydration is necessary for maintaining weight and increasing energy levels.
-
Strength-building exercises, stretching, and core stability training help avoid fatigue and improve overall test performance.
-
Regular daily exercise is crucial for maintaining required physical standards prior to the physical assessment test.
-
7-8 hours of rest helps in muscle recovery and maintaining physical readiness for the WBP Constable Physical Test 2025.
Applicants are advised to avoid unhealthy eating habits, alcohol consumption, and any form of performance enhancers.
Required Documents for WBP Constable Physical Test 2025
Documents are mandatory for verification purposes during the WBP Constable Physical Test 2025. Applicants must carry the following documents to the PMT/PET venue:
-
PMT/PET Admit Card
-
Valid Government ID Proof
-
Preliminary Exam Result Copy
-
Passport-size Photographs (as required)
-
Medical declaration (if instructed)
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation