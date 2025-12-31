FMGE December 2025: NBEMS extends Deficient Documents Submission Deadline till Jan 7 at exam.natboard.edu.in

Key Points
- NBEMS has extended the FMGE December 2025 document submission deadline to January 7, 2026.
- Candidates must upload the deficient documents online.
- The upload website is exam.natboard.edu.in-fmge.php.
FMGE December 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has extended the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) December 2025 session deadline for submission of documents. The revised date to upload the deficient documents online is January 7, 2026. Candidates will need to visit the official website to upload at exam.natboard.edu.in/fmge.php.
The exam is scheduled for January 17, 2026, while the admit cards are expected to be released approximately 3-4 days prior to the exam, i.e., January 14, 2026. The documents will determine the eligibility of candidates as per the eligibility criteria set in the information bulletin.
FMGE December 2025: Types of deficiencies identified
NBEMS identified several deficiencies in several applications and informed the concerned candidates by email. Common deficiencies include not submitting the primary medical qualification degree and/or provisional pass certificate, which must be apostilled or attested by the Indian Embassy in the country of origin. Other issues relate to the eligibility certificate from National Medical Commission (NMC), admission letters, or proof of passing NEET-UG as per applicability.
NBEMS also noted problems with proof of citizenship, name/date of birth mismatches, and required supporting documents for institutional transfers. The official notice states that only eligible candidates, as approved by the NMC and MoHFW, will be allowed to take the FMGE. Candidates can read the official notice here.
