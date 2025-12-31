FMGE December 2025: NBEMS extends Deficient Documents Submission Deadline till Jan 7 at exam.natboard.edu.in

FMGE December 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has extended the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) December 2025 session deadline for submission of documents. The revised date to upload the deficient documents online is January 7, 2026. Candidates will need to visit the official website to upload at exam.natboard.edu.in/fmge.php.

The exam is scheduled for January 17, 2026, while the admit cards are expected to be released approximately 3-4 days prior to the exam, i.e., January 14, 2026. The documents will determine the eligibility of candidates as per the eligibility criteria set in the information bulletin.

