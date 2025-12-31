SSC GD Apply Online 2025
IPMAT Rohtak 2026: Exam Date Released; Registrations to Begin on Feb 6 at iimrohtak.ac.in

Dec 31, 2025, 12:20 IST

IIM Rohtak will open registration for IPMAT Rohtak 2026 on February 6, 2026, at the official website at iimrohtak.ac.in. Candidates must check eligibility before registering. The registration closes on April 6, 2026, for the exam scheduled on May 10, 2026.

IPMAT Rohtak 2026: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Rohtak will begin the Integrated Programme in Management Aptitude Test (IPMAT) 2026 registration on February 6, 2026. Interested candidates will need to visit the official website to register at iimrohtak.ac.in. Before registering for the exam, students are advised to check their eligibility criteria online. The registrations for IPM programmes will end on April 6, 2026, for the exam scheduled on May 10, 2026.

IPMAT 2026 Key Highlights

Check the following table for details on IPMAT 2026: 

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

IPMAT Rohtak 2026 Registration dates 

Exam name 

Integrated Programme in Management Aptitude Test (IPMAT)

Board name 

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Rohtak

Academic year 

2026-27

Official website 

iimrohtak.ac.in

Programmes 

Integrated Programme in Management (IPM)

5-year BBA+MBA course for post-Class 12 students

Exam date 

May 10, 2026

Registration dates 

February 6 - April 6, 2026

Exam mode 

Online, computer-based test (CBT)

Participating institutes 

Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs)

IPMAT Rohtak 2026 Important Dates 

Candidates can check the following table to know the important dates related to IPMAT Rohtak exam:

Events

Dates 

IPMAT Rohtak 2026 Applications begin

February 6, 2026

IPMAT Rohtak 2026 Applications end

April 6, 2026

IPMAT Rohtak 2026 exam date 

May 10, 2026

