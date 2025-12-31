IPMAT Rohtak 2026: Exam Date Released; Registrations to Begin on Feb 6 at iimrohtak.ac.in

Key Points
- IIM Rohtak will open registration for IPMAT Rohtak 2026 on February 6, 2026.
- The registration closes on April 6, 2026.
- The exam is scheduled for May 10, 2026.
IPMAT Rohtak 2026: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Rohtak will begin the Integrated Programme in Management Aptitude Test (IPMAT) 2026 registration on February 6, 2026. Interested candidates will need to visit the official website to register at iimrohtak.ac.in. Before registering for the exam, students are advised to check their eligibility criteria online. The registrations for IPM programmes will end on April 6, 2026, for the exam scheduled on May 10, 2026.
IPMAT 2026 Key Highlights
Check the following table for details on IPMAT 2026:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
IPMAT Rohtak 2026 Registration dates
|
Exam name
|
Integrated Programme in Management Aptitude Test (IPMAT)
|
Board name
|
Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Rohtak
|
Academic year
|
2026-27
|
Official website
|
iimrohtak.ac.in
|
Programmes
|
Integrated Programme in Management (IPM)
5-year BBA+MBA course for post-Class 12 students
|
Exam date
|
May 10, 2026
|
Registration dates
|
February 6 - April 6, 2026
|
Exam mode
|
Online, computer-based test (CBT)
|
Participating institutes
|
Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs)
IPMAT Rohtak 2026 Important Dates
Candidates can check the following table to know the important dates related to IPMAT Rohtak exam:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
IPMAT Rohtak 2026 Applications begin
|
February 6, 2026
|
IPMAT Rohtak 2026 Applications end
|
April 6, 2026
|
IPMAT Rohtak 2026 exam date
|
May 10, 2026
Also Read: Assam Winter Holidays: Schools Closed Till January 6, Check Latest Updates Here
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation