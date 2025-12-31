IPMAT Rohtak 2026: Exam Date Released; Registrations to Begin on Feb 6 at iimrohtak.ac.in

IPMAT Rohtak 2026: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Rohtak will begin the Integrated Programme in Management Aptitude Test (IPMAT) 2026 registration on February 6, 2026. Interested candidates will need to visit the official website to register at iimrohtak.ac.in. Before registering for the exam, students are advised to check their eligibility criteria online. The registrations for IPM programmes will end on April 6, 2026, for the exam scheduled on May 10, 2026.

IPMAT 2026 Key Highlights

Check the following table for details on IPMAT 2026: