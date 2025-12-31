Which Crop Is Called the King of Oilseeds?

King of Oilseeds: Groundnut (Peanut) is known as the King of Oilseeds because it is one of the most widely cultivated oilseed crops, contributes significantly to edible oil production, supports farmer income, and plays a major role in the agricultural economy of India and many other countries. Groundnut is used for oil extraction, food processing, snacks, livestock feed, and industrial products, making it the most important oilseed crop in several regions. Why Is Groundnut Called the King of Oilseeds? Groundnut is called the King of Oilseeds because it has high oil content, strong market demand, a wider cultivation area, and large production volumes compared to many other oilseed crops. It is a major source of edible oil, protein-rich food and value-added processed products, supporting farmers, oil mills, food industries, and agro-based markets.

Largest Producer of Groundnut in India Gujarat is the largest producer of groundnut in India due to its favourable climate, irrigation support, and large agricultural land under oilseed cultivation. Other major producing states include Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Maharashtra, which together contribute a major share to India’s total groundnut output. Largest Producer of Groundnut in the World Globally, China is the largest producer of groundnut, followed by India, Nigeria, the United States, and Sudan. These countries dominate global groundnut production through large farming areas, high-yield varieties, and strong domestic consumption and export demand. Groundnut Exporting Countries India is one of the major exporters of groundnut, supplying edible peanuts and processed groundnut products to international markets in Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. Groundnut exports support farmers, agri-processing units, and foreign exchange earnings.

Economic Importance of Groundnut Groundnut contributes to edible oil production, food security, processed snack industries, confectionery, bakery products, peanut butter production, animal feed, and agricultural employment. Its versatility and high market value make it one of the most commercially important oilseed crops. Interesting Facts About Groundnut High Oil Content Groundnut contains around 40–50% edible oil and is widely used for cooking, frying, and food processing industries. Dual-Purpose Crop It is both an oilseed and food crop, used for peanut butter, snacks, sweets, bakery items, and nutritional food products. Major Producing States in India Gujarat is the leading producer, followed by Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana in India’s oilseed sector. Important Export and Processing Crop