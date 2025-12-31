SSC GD Apply Online 2025
Focus
Quick Links
News

Assam Winter Holidays: Schools Closed Till January 6, Check Latest Updates Here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Dec 31, 2025, 11:40 IST

Schools in Assam's Kamrup (Metropolitan) district will be closed from today, December 31, 2025, to January 6, 202,6 due to harsh winter weather. Classes to resume in the region from January 7, 2026. 

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • Classes to resume in the region from January 7, 2026
  • Schools closed due to the harsh weather conditions in the region
  • Light rain is predicted in isolated areas over Assam with moderate fog

Assam School Holiday: All schools in the Kamrup district of Assam will be closed for a week due to harsh winters. According to the India Meteorological Department, light rain is predicted in isolated areas over Assam, with shallow to moderate fog, until Thursday morning. According to media reports, the Kamrup district administration has directed all government and provincialised schools in the region to remain closed from December 31, 202,5 to January 6, 2026.

As per the notification issued by the Chief Minister's Office, “In view of the ongoing extreme cold wave, the Kamrup (Metropolitan) district administration has directed all government & provincialised schools to remain closed from December 31, 2025, to January 6, 2026. Classes will resume from January 7, 2026, prioritising the safety and well-being of students.” The notification has further asked schools to inform students, parents and staff, ensure no academic or co-curricular activities are conducted during this time and take necessary steps for the smooth resuming of classes.

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News