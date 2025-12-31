Assam Winter Holidays: Schools Closed Till January 6, Check Latest Updates Here

Assam School Holiday: All schools in the Kamrup district of Assam will be closed for a week due to harsh winters. According to the India Meteorological Department, light rain is predicted in isolated areas over Assam, with shallow to moderate fog, until Thursday morning. According to media reports, the Kamrup district administration has directed all government and provincialised schools in the region to remain closed from December 31, 202,5 to January 6, 2026.

In view of the ongoing extreme cold wave, the Kamrup (Metropolitan) district administration has directed all government & provincialised schools to remain closed from December 31, 2025 to January 6, 2026.



Classes will resume from January 7, 2026, prioritizing the safety and… pic.twitter.com/XL12jqrrrJ — Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) December 30, 2025