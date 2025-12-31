Assam Winter Holidays: Schools Closed Till January 6, Check Latest Updates Here

Key Points
- Classes to resume in the region from January 7, 2026
- Schools closed due to the harsh weather conditions in the region
- Light rain is predicted in isolated areas over Assam with moderate fog
Assam School Holiday: All schools in the Kamrup district of Assam will be closed for a week due to harsh winters. According to the India Meteorological Department, light rain is predicted in isolated areas over Assam, with shallow to moderate fog, until Thursday morning. According to media reports, the Kamrup district administration has directed all government and provincialised schools in the region to remain closed from December 31, 202,5 to January 6, 2026.
In view of the ongoing extreme cold wave, the Kamrup (Metropolitan) district administration has directed all government & provincialised schools to remain closed from December 31, 2025 to January 6, 2026.— Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) December 30, 2025
Classes will resume from January 7, 2026, prioritizing the safety and… pic.twitter.com/XL12jqrrrJ
As per the notification issued by the Chief Minister's Office, “In view of the ongoing extreme cold wave, the Kamrup (Metropolitan) district administration has directed all government & provincialised schools to remain closed from December 31, 2025, to January 6, 2026. Classes will resume from January 7, 2026, prioritising the safety and well-being of students.” The notification has further asked schools to inform students, parents and staff, ensure no academic or co-curricular activities are conducted during this time and take necessary steps for the smooth resuming of classes.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation