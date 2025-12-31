Assam Police SI Previous Year Cut Off: Check Category-Wise and Branch-Wise Cut Off Marks

The Assam Police SI Cut Off 2026 will be released by the State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) on its official website after the completion of the written examination. Candidates must score equal to or above the Assam Police SI cut off marks to secure their place in the final merit list. They can easily check whether they are eligible to move to the next stage of the selection process. The selection for the Assam Police Sub Inspector post includes multiple stages such as the Written Exam, Physical Standard Test, and other recruitment rounds depending on the post guidelines. The cut-off marks vary every year due to several major factors like the total number of vacancies, exam difficulty level, number of candidates appearing, category-wise reservations, and previous year cut-off trends. So candidates are advised to review the Assam Police SI previous year cut off to understand competition levels and expected cut-off trends for the current year.

Read this article for detailed information on how to download the cut-off list, steps to calculate marks using the official answer key, minimum qualifying marks, and more essential updates. Assam Police SI Cut Off 2026 The Assam Police SI Cut Off 2025 will be published on the official website after the written examination is successfully completed. These cut-off marks play a crucial role in shortlisting candidates for the next stages of the selection process. The Assam Police SI cut-off varies every year due to several influencing factors. Once the exam is conducted, aspirants will be able to check the category-wise Assam Police SI cut-off marks to understand their selection chances and plan their next steps accordingly. Also Check: Assam Police SI Eligibility Criteria 2026

Assam Police SI Previous Year Cut Off The Assam Police SI previous year cut off plays a very important role for candidates preparing for the upcoming Sub Inspector recruitment. These cut-off marks help aspirants analyze the difficulty level of the exam, competition level, and the minimum score needed to increase their chances of qualifying for the next stages. Below are the category-wise Assam Police SI Cut Off details from recent recruitment cycles: Assam Police Cut Off for SI (AB Branch) The Assam Police SI AB Branch cut-off marks are provided below to help candidates understand the score required by male candidates in various categories during the previous recruitment cycle. Category Males UR 67 SC 61.50 ST (P) 60.50 ST (H) 47.50 OBC/MOBC 63.50 OBC (Tea Tribes & Adivasi) 55.50 Sports Person 58

Assam Police Cut Off for SI (UB Branch) The table below shows the previous year’s cut-off marks for both male and female candidates applying for the SI UB (Unarmed Branch) post in Assam Police. Category Males Females UR 65.50 55 SC 60.50 48 ST (P) 58.50 49 ST (H) 42.50 37.50 OBC/MOBC 62 51 OBC (Tea Tribes & Adivasi) 55.50 46 Sports Person — — Assam Police Cut Off for SI (Communication) in APRO Below are the category-wise cut-off marks for Sub Inspector (Communication) under the Assam Police Radio Organisation (APRO). Category Males Females UR 65.50 47.50 SC — — ST (P) 60.50 — ST (H) — — OBC/MOBC — — OBC (Tea Tribes & Adivasi) — — Sports Person — — Assam Police Cut Off for Assistant Deputy Controller (Civil Defence – Jr.) under DGCD & CGHG

The following table presents the cut-off marks for the Assistant Deputy Controller (Junior) post under DGCD & CGHG. Category Males UR 32 How to Download Assam Police SI Cut Off Marks 2025? Candidates can check the Assam Police SI Cut Off 2025 only through the official website of the State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB). Applicants who score equal to or higher than the category-wise cut-off marks will find their roll number or name in the final merit list. Follow the steps below to download the Assam Police Sub Inspector cut-off list: Visit the official SLPRB website. On the homepage, click on the “Recruitment Notices” section. Search for the link related to Assam Police SI Cut Off 2025 and tap on it. The category-wise cut-off list will appear on screen. Download and save the PDF for future reference.

How to Calculate Marks for the Assam Police SI Written Exam? The Assam Police SI Answer Key helps candidates estimate their scores before the final result announcement. Candidates have to verify responses with the official answer key and follow the marking scheme mentioned below to calculate expected marks. The following is the marking scheme to calculate scores: Total Questions: 100 MCQs

Total Marks: 100

+1 mark for each correct answer

-0.5 mark for each incorrect answer (negative marking) The following are the steps to evaluate the score: Download the official answer key from the SLPRB website. Compare marked answers with the correct options given. Count total correct and incorrect attempts. Apply the formula: Expected Marks = (Correct Answers × 1) – (Wrong Answers × 0.5) This will give an approximate score for the written exam.