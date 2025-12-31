SSC GD Apply Online 2025
Focus
Quick Links

Beginner vs Advanced English Words: Test Your Vocabulary with Simple & Powerful Word Replacements

By Mridula Sharma
Dec 31, 2025, 14:32 IST

Expand your English vocabulary by learning advanced words that sound more professional and impactful. This article explains the difference between simple and advanced words and includes a fun quiz to test your knowledge.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Beginner vs Advanced English Words
Beginner vs Advanced English Words

Beginner vs Advanced English Words: Do you know simple English words like best and important?  Easy, right? But what about advanced words like supreme or crucial? They mean almost the same thing. Still, they sound more stylish and impressive.  A strong vocabulary helps you to express your thoughts clearly. The good news? You can easily learn advanced words once you master the basics. So, why wait more? Scroll down and test your vocabulary now!

Why Test Your Vocabulary?

Evaluating your vocabulary will let you understand where your knowledge stands. You will learn new words and know about your strengths. This approach will help you retain learning for a longer period. A good vocabulary strengthens your reading, writing, and listening skills. Both students and professionals should improve their vocabulary skills. It allows your speech to flow naturally. You can join any conversation without fear or pauses.

Also Check:

How to Write Professional Emails in English
How to Improve English Skills Daily by Reading Newspapers
How to Practice English Alone at Home

Beginner Word vs Advanced Word

Before taking the quiz, you should understand the difference between beginner and advanced words. We have compiled below the list of simple words with powerful versions, and one example for your reference.

Beginner Word

Advanced Word

Example

Happy

Delighted

You will feel delighted after meeting her.

Smart

Brilliant

Ram is a brilliant student.

Big

Massive

She solved a massive problem.

Important

Crucial

Good communication is crucial for a strong relationship.

Tired

Exhausted

She felt exhausted after running the marathon.

Hard-Working

Diligent

She is a diligent engineer who completes tasks within the deadline.

Sad

Devastated

He felt devastated by the sudden loss.

Wrong

Incorrect

The detail is incorrect.

Right

Accurate

Your reply is accurate.

Scared

Terrified

She was terrified to walk alone in the dark.

Beginner vs Advanced English Vocabulary Quiz

Let’s test your vocabulary quickly. You can access the Beginner vs Advanced English Vocabulary Quiz for free here. You just need to pick the correct advanced word for each simple word given below.

Q1. Huge

A) Tiny

B) Massive

C) Compact

Ans. B

Q2. Help

A) Hinder

B) Assist

C) Impede

Ans. B

Q3. Find

A) Solve

B) Discover

C) Repair

Ans. B

Q4. Buy

A) Purchase

B) Attempt

C) Auction

Ans. A

Q5. Very angry

A) Furious

B) Tranquil

C) Content

Ans. A

Q6. Very important

A) Crucial

B) Trivial

C) Optional

Ans. A

Q7. Very tired

A) Exhausted

B) Refreshed

C) Vigorous

Ans. A

Q8. Begin

A) Conclude

B) Finish

C) Commence

Ans. C

Q9. Smart

A) Brilliant

B) Essential

C) Innocent

Ans. A

Q10. Home

A) Residence

B) Foreign

C) Alien

Ans. A

So, how many answers did you get right?

  • 8-10: Excellent! You have good knowledge of advanced vocabulary!

  • 5-7: Good job! Keep improving!

  • Below 5: Don’t panic! You learned new words. Keep practising!

Vocabulary plays an important role in your daily interactions. The way you speak tells about your skills and confidence. When you know more words, you can explain your ideas easily. That is why testing your vocabulary can improve your learning speed. Daily practice and learning can grow your writing, reading, and speaking abilities.

Mridula Sharma
Mridula Sharma

Content Writer

Mridula Sharma is an experienced content writer with a background in Journalism and Mass Communication. With three years of experience in crafting engaging and informative articles, she specializes in education and exam-related content. Currently contributing at Jagran Josh, Mridula aims to provide readers with well-researched insights that help them in their exam preparation journey.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News