Beginner vs Advanced English Words: Test Your Vocabulary with Simple & Powerful Word Replacements

Beginner vs Advanced English Words: Do you know simple English words like best and important? Easy, right? But what about advanced words like supreme or crucial? They mean almost the same thing. Still, they sound more stylish and impressive. A strong vocabulary helps you to express your thoughts clearly. The good news? You can easily learn advanced words once you master the basics. So, why wait more? Scroll down and test your vocabulary now!
Why Test Your Vocabulary?
Evaluating your vocabulary will let you understand where your knowledge stands. You will learn new words and know about your strengths. This approach will help you retain learning for a longer period. A good vocabulary strengthens your reading, writing, and listening skills. Both students and professionals should improve their vocabulary skills. It allows your speech to flow naturally. You can join any conversation without fear or pauses.
Beginner Word vs Advanced Word
Before taking the quiz, you should understand the difference between beginner and advanced words. We have compiled below the list of simple words with powerful versions, and one example for your reference.
|
Beginner Word
|
Advanced Word
|
Example
|
Happy
|
Delighted
|
You will feel delighted after meeting her.
|
Smart
|
Brilliant
|
Ram is a brilliant student.
|
Big
|
Massive
|
She solved a massive problem.
|
Important
|
Crucial
|
Good communication is crucial for a strong relationship.
|
Tired
|
Exhausted
|
She felt exhausted after running the marathon.
|
Hard-Working
|
Diligent
|
She is a diligent engineer who completes tasks within the deadline.
|
Sad
|
Devastated
|
He felt devastated by the sudden loss.
|
Wrong
|
Incorrect
|
The detail is incorrect.
|
Right
|
Accurate
|
Your reply is accurate.
|
Scared
|
Terrified
|
She was terrified to walk alone in the dark.
Beginner vs Advanced English Vocabulary Quiz
Let’s test your vocabulary quickly. You can access the Beginner vs Advanced English Vocabulary Quiz for free here. You just need to pick the correct advanced word for each simple word given below.
Q1. Huge
A) Tiny
B) Massive
C) Compact
Ans. B
Q2. Help
A) Hinder
B) Assist
C) Impede
Ans. B
Q3. Find
A) Solve
B) Discover
C) Repair
Ans. B
Q4. Buy
A) Purchase
B) Attempt
C) Auction
Ans. A
Q5. Very angry
A) Furious
B) Tranquil
C) Content
Ans. A
Q6. Very important
A) Crucial
B) Trivial
C) Optional
Ans. A
Q7. Very tired
A) Exhausted
B) Refreshed
C) Vigorous
Ans. A
Q8. Begin
A) Conclude
B) Finish
C) Commence
Ans. C
Q9. Smart
A) Brilliant
B) Essential
C) Innocent
Ans. A
Q10. Home
A) Residence
B) Foreign
C) Alien
Ans. A
So, how many answers did you get right?
-
8-10: Excellent! You have good knowledge of advanced vocabulary!
-
5-7: Good job! Keep improving!
-
Below 5: Don’t panic! You learned new words. Keep practising!
Vocabulary plays an important role in your daily interactions. The way you speak tells about your skills and confidence. When you know more words, you can explain your ideas easily. That is why testing your vocabulary can improve your learning speed. Daily practice and learning can grow your writing, reading, and speaking abilities.
