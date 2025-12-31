IIT Delhi Begins MBA Registration Through Based on CAT 2025 Score: Apply Now for Admission

IIT Delhi MBA: The acclaimed MBA and MBA Telecom Management programs at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi are now accepting applications for the 2026–2028 cohort. The Department of Management Studies (DMS) oversees the admission process, which is a multi-stage, strategic "navigation" that starts with the CAT 2025 scores. The competitive "final cut-off" for an interview call usually falls between the 97th and 98th percentile, despite the fact that the minimum qualifying level for General category candidates is established at the 90th percentile.
The "terminal gate" for candidates to join the selection pool is January 26, 2026, which is the application deadline. Candidates must have a strong academic "blueprint" in order to be qualified, with a minimum of 60% grades or a 6.0 CGPA upon graduation. SC/ST/PwD candidates are granted a 5% relaxation. After being shortlisted, candidates will move on to the PI-WAT (Personal Interview and Written Ability Test) round, which is set for March 9–13, 2026.
The goal of this "surgical" selection procedure is to find applicants who have both techno-managerial potential and analytical rigor. Specifically, the MBA Telecom Management program serves as the "Navigator of Networks," concentrating on the commercial and legal facets of the telecom industry. One of the most demanding managerial "flight paths" in India is projected to conclude with final conclusions by the first week of May 2026.
How to Apply for IIT Delhi MBA Admission 2026?
Starting with the CAT 2025 scores and ending with a surgical assessment of your techno-managerial potential, the IIT Delhi MBA Admission 2026 application process is a demanding six-step "flight path."
-
Visit the official portal to register: To get your special 2026 admission access credentials, go to the DMS IIT Delhi website and register using a working email address and mobile number.
-
Enter your CAT and academic information: To ensure that your graduating aggregate satisfies the minimum 60% (or 6.0 CGPA) criterion, log in and enter your CAT 2025 registration number and exact academic scores.
-
Choose Your Program of Interest: Select from the MBA and MBA Telecom Management programs; keep in mind that a background in engineering, technology, or a particular science is usually required to be eligible for Telecom Management.
-
Upload the Document Portfolio: Adhere to the file size restrictions and digitally upload your "credential biopsy," which should include your CAT scorecard, passport-size photo, digital signature, and any relevant category certificates (SC/ST/PwD).
-
Pay the application fee: Before the deadline of January 26, 2026, use the integrated online payment channel to pay the non-refundable processing fee, which is ₹1600 for General/OBC/EWS and ₹800 for SC/ST/PwD categories.
-
Final Submission and Confirmation: As proof of entrance for the PI-WAT shortlisting stage, complete a final assessment of your "flight plan," submit the application, and download the confirmation page.
IIT Delhi MBA Admission 2026: Eligibility
Candidates must meet certain entrance and academic standards in order to be admitted to the IIT Delhi MBA (Batch 2026–2028). A candidate's entire profile, including their CAT 2025 result, academic consistency, and professional background, is the center of this extremely demanding admissions round.
|
Feature
|
MBA (General Management)
|
MBA (Telecom Management)
|
Qualifying Degree
|
Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline (min. 3 years).
|
Bachelor’s in Engineering / Tech / Architecture / Pharmacy / B.Sc. Agri OR Master's in Physics / Chemistry / Math / Commerce / Economics.
|
Minimum Marks (General/OBC/EWS)
|
60% aggregate or 6.0 CGPA on a 10-point scale.
|
60% aggregate or 6.0 CGPA on a 10-point scale.
|
Minimum Marks (SC/ST/PwD)
|
55% aggregate or 5.5 CGPA on a 10-point scale.
|
55% aggregate or 5.5 CGPA on a 10-point scale.
|
Mandatory Exam
|
CAT 2025 (Foreign nationals require GMAT).
|
CAT 2025 (Foreign nationals require GMAT).
|
IIT Graduate Exemption
|
IIT graduates with 8.0+ CGPA are exempt from CAT.
|
IIT graduates with 8.0+ CGPA are exempt from CAT.
|
Final Year Students
|
Eligible to apply (provisional admission).
|
Eligible to apply (provisional admission).
