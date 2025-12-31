IIT Delhi Begins MBA Registration Through Based on CAT 2025 Score: Apply Now for Admission

IIT Delhi MBA: The acclaimed MBA and MBA Telecom Management programs at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi are now accepting applications for the 2026–2028 cohort. The Department of Management Studies (DMS) oversees the admission process, which is a multi-stage, strategic "navigation" that starts with the CAT 2025 scores. The competitive "final cut-off" for an interview call usually falls between the 97th and 98th percentile, despite the fact that the minimum qualifying level for General category candidates is established at the 90th percentile.

The "terminal gate" for candidates to join the selection pool is January 26, 2026, which is the application deadline. Candidates must have a strong academic "blueprint" in order to be qualified, with a minimum of 60% grades or a 6.0 CGPA upon graduation. SC/ST/PwD candidates are granted a 5% relaxation. After being shortlisted, candidates will move on to the PI-WAT (Personal Interview and Written Ability Test) round, which is set for March 9–13, 2026.