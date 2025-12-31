NABARD Grade A vs RBI Grade B: Which Exam Actually Offers a Better Opportunity? Full Comparison for 2026 Aspirants

NABARD Grade A vs RBI Grade B: Are you wondering how to join India’s financial sector? Well, you are not alone. It is one of the common questions among graduates. NABARD Grade A and RBI Grade B are the popular routes. Both provide excellent pay and long-term benefits. But they vary in selection, posts, career paths, and work culture. But which one is better? The main difference is that RBI Grade B attracts a higher number of applicants every year. Let’s compare both posts to help you decide better.
NABARD Grade A vs RBI Grade B: Which is Better?
NABARD Grade A and RBI Grade B are the two most popular government jobs. The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) recruits Assistant Manager in Grade ‘A’ in the RDBS/Legal/Protocol & Security Service. The most recent data shows that a total of 91 vacancies were released for different posts/disciplines. It is expected that 50-55k students will appear in the upcoming exam.
On the other hand, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recruits Officers in Grade ‘B’ DR/General/DEPR/DSIM) cadres. A total of 120 vacancies were recently released for this post. As per a few sources, around 1 lakh applicants have previously appeared in this exam. Overall, RBI Grade B leads in the number of test-takers and vacancies as compared to NABARD Grade A.
NABARD Grade A vs RBI Grade B: Posts
The posts for NABARD Grade A and RBI Grade B are completely different. Check below the list of posts covered under these exams:
|
NABARD Grade A
|
RBI Grade B
|
I) Assistant Manager (RDBS)
II) AM (Legal)
III) AM (Protocol & Security)
|
NABARD Grade A vs RBI Grade B: Eligibility
The eligibility criteria for NABARD Grade A and RBI Grade B are almost similar. Both require candidates to fall within the age group of 21 and 30 years. The minimum qualification required for this post is a bachelor’s degree in a relevant field. But few disciplines and posts of both these exams may require candidate to finish their post-graduation or professional qualifications before applying.
NABARD Grade A vs RBI Grade B: Selection Process
Both NABARD Grade A and RBI Grade B are held in multiple stages. Both exams are conducted online. The NABARD Grade A selection is divided into 4 phases. These are Prelims, Mains, Psychometric Test, and Interview. It aims to evaluate candidates' reasoning, verbal, maths, GK, computer and other skills. The main exam tests candidates on English and stream-specific subjects.
The RBI Grade B selection process is divided into three stages. These are Phase 1, Phase 2, and the interview. Phase 1 tests candidates' understanding of verbal, reasoning, maths, and GK. Phase 2 focuses on economics & social issues, writing skills, and finance. Both exams check your general aptitude and domain knowledge. RBI Grade B is tougher due to the massive syllabus, depth, and fierce competition.
NABARD Grade A vs RBI Grade B: Salary
The salaries of NABARD Grade A and RBI Grade B are completely different. The starting basic pay of NABARD Grade A officers will be Rs. 44,500 in the scale of Rs. 44500-2500 (4)-54500- 2850 (7)-74450- EB-2850 (4)-85850-3300 (1)- 89150 (17 Years). They enjoy allowances like DA, LCA, HRA, grade allowances, etc. The initial monthly gross salary will be around Rs. 1,00,000.
The starting basic pay of RBI Grade B officers will be Rs 78,450 in the scale of Rs 78450-4050(9)-114900-EB-4050(2)-123000-4650(4)- 141600 (16 years). They will be eligible for Special Allowance, Grade Allowance, DA, LCA, etc. The initial gross salary (without HRA) is around Rs 1,50,374.
RBI Grade B offers a higher salary than NABARD. It provides better basic pay and more allowances. This makes it a more attractive and rewarding career option.
NABARD Grade A vs RBI Grade B: Job Profile
The roles and responsibilities differ for these posts. NABARD Grade A officers are mainly responsible for guiding rural banking activities and formulating credit schemes. On the contrary, RBI Grade B officers contribute to economic analysis, research and policy formulation. NABARD is more field-driven, while RBI deals with policy-making and research.
NABARD Grade A vs RBI Grade B: Career Progression
There are various career advancement opportunities for NABARD or RBI employees. They can move to higher posts based on seniority, job performance and departmental exams. But RBI offers faster growth, national exposure, and a variety of opportunities. The promotion hierarchy for both posts is:
-
Assistant Manager
-
Manager
-
Assistant General Manager
-
Deputy General Manager
-
General Manager
-
Chief General Manager, etc
NABARD Grade A vs RBI Grade B: Which One Should You Choose?
Choose NABARD Grade A if you like rural development work and decent growth. Choose RBI Grade B if you prefer a policy-making job with faster growth and excellent pay.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation