NABARD Grade A vs RBI Grade B: Which Exam Actually Offers a Better Opportunity? Full Comparison for 2026 Aspirants

NABARD Grade A vs RBI Grade B: Are you wondering how to join India’s financial sector? Well, you are not alone. It is one of the common questions among graduates. NABARD Grade A and RBI Grade B are the popular routes. Both provide excellent pay and long-term benefits. But they vary in selection, posts, career paths, and work culture. But which one is better? The main difference is that RBI Grade B attracts a higher number of applicants every year. Let’s compare both posts to help you decide better. NABARD Grade A vs RBI Grade B: Which is Better? NABARD Grade A and RBI Grade B are the two most popular government jobs. The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) recruits Assistant Manager in Grade ‘A’ in the RDBS/Legal/Protocol & Security Service. The most recent data shows that a total of 91 vacancies were released for different posts/disciplines. It is expected that 50-55k students will appear in the upcoming exam.



On the other hand, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recruits Officers in Grade ‘B’ DR/General/DEPR/DSIM) cadres. A total of 120 vacancies were recently released for this post. As per a few sources, around 1 lakh applicants have previously appeared in this exam. Overall, RBI Grade B leads in the number of test-takers and vacancies as compared to NABARD Grade A. NABARD Grade A vs RBI Grade B: Posts The posts for NABARD Grade A and RBI Grade B are completely different. Check below the list of posts covered under these exams: NABARD Grade A RBI Grade B I) Assistant Manager (RDBS) General

Chartered Accountant

Company Secretary

Finance

Computer/ Information Technology

Agriculture Engineering

Plantation & Horticulture

Fisheries

Food Processing

Land Development & Soil Science

Civil Engineering

Electrical Engineering

Media Specialist

Economics II) AM (Legal) III) AM (Protocol & Security) Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR)- General Cadre

Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR)– DEPR Cadre

Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR)– DSIM Cadre

NABARD Grade A vs RBI Grade B: Eligibility The eligibility criteria for NABARD Grade A and RBI Grade B are almost similar. Both require candidates to fall within the age group of 21 and 30 years. The minimum qualification required for this post is a bachelor’s degree in a relevant field. But few disciplines and posts of both these exams may require candidate to finish their post-graduation or professional qualifications before applying. NABARD Grade A vs RBI Grade B: Selection Process Both NABARD Grade A and RBI Grade B are held in multiple stages. Both exams are conducted online. The NABARD Grade A selection is divided into 4 phases. These are Prelims, Mains, Psychometric Test, and Interview. It aims to evaluate candidates' reasoning, verbal, maths, GK, computer and other skills. The main exam tests candidates on English and stream-specific subjects.

The RBI Grade B selection process is divided into three stages. These are Phase 1, Phase 2, and the interview. Phase 1 tests candidates' understanding of verbal, reasoning, maths, and GK. Phase 2 focuses on economics & social issues, writing skills, and finance. Both exams check your general aptitude and domain knowledge. RBI Grade B is tougher due to the massive syllabus, depth, and fierce competition. NABARD Grade A vs RBI Grade B: Salary The salaries of NABARD Grade A and RBI Grade B are completely different. The starting basic pay of NABARD Grade A officers will be Rs. 44,500 in the scale of Rs. 44500-2500 (4)-54500- 2850 (7)-74450- EB-2850 (4)-85850-3300 (1)- 89150 (17 Years). They enjoy allowances like DA, LCA, HRA, grade allowances, etc. The initial monthly gross salary will be around Rs. 1,00,000.

The starting basic pay of RBI Grade B officers will be Rs 78,450 in the scale of Rs 78450-4050(9)-114900-EB-4050(2)-123000-4650(4)- 141600 (16 years). They will be eligible for Special Allowance, Grade Allowance, DA, LCA, etc. The initial gross salary (without HRA) is around Rs 1,50,374. RBI Grade B offers a higher salary than NABARD. It provides better basic pay and more allowances. This makes it a more attractive and rewarding career option. NABARD Grade A vs RBI Grade B: Job Profile The roles and responsibilities differ for these posts. NABARD Grade A officers are mainly responsible for guiding rural banking activities and formulating credit schemes. On the contrary, RBI Grade B officers contribute to economic analysis, research and policy formulation. NABARD is more field-driven, while RBI deals with policy-making and research.