UP Lekhpal Eligibility 2026: Age Limit, Educational Qualification & PET Requirement

UPSSSC Lekhpal Eligibility 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission has invited applications from PET 2025 qualified candidates to fill 7994 vacancies for Lekhpal posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the role from December 29, 2025, to January 28, 2026. They must first check the eligibility requirements, including age, qualification, and nationality. They should provide correct details in their applications to avoid the disqualification of their candidature. Read ahead to know the UP Lekhpal Eligibility 2026 and other related details.
UP Lekhpal Eligibility 2026
The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission has announced the eligibility requirements in the official notification. Only those aspirants can apply online for the Lekhpal Main exam who possess the necessary qualification and have appeared in the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET 2025). You should read the advertisement carefully to identify whether you are qualified for the main exam. To be eligible, you must be a 12th pass or equivalent from a recognised board. You must be between 18 and 40 years of age. Candidates who are not native residents of Uttar Pradesh are not eligible for reservation benefits. Such candidates will be considered unreserved. You may have to submit all your documents related to the UP Lekhpal eligibility as and when asked by the authorities.
UP Lekhpal Age Limit
Age limit plays a crucial role in the UP Lekhpal eligibility criteria. The minimum age of the applicants should be 18 years when applying for the post. The upper age limit of candidates belonging to SC, ST, and other reserved categories shall be relaxed as per the Government instructions. Check below the minimum and maximum UP Lekhpal age limit:
|
Minimum Age
|
18 years
|
Maximum Age
|
40 years
UP Lekhpal Educational Qualification
Educational Qualification is another important criterion of UP Lekhpal eligibility. You must have the minimum required qualification when applying for this role. The candidate must be a 12th pass as the minimum qualification. Check the UP Lekhpal educational qualification in the table below.
|
Minimum Qualification
|
Passed the Intermediate examination of the Board of Secondary Education, Uttar Pradesh or any other equivalent exam.
|
Preferential Qualification
|
Has served in the Territorial Army for a minimum period of 2 years, or
Possess “B” Certificate of National Cadet Corps.
UP Lekhpal Eligibility 2026: Nationality
The candidate must be a citizen of India when applying for the UP Lekhpal vacancy.
Documents Required to Prove UP Lekhpal Eligibility
Candidates will have to submit all the documents pertaining to their age, qualification, caste, identity, and more. Failing to produce any of the necessary certificates will lead to the cancellation of their candidature. The list of documents required to prove UP Lekhpal eligibility is:
-
Proof of Age
-
Marksheet and Certificates of all Educational Qualifications
-
Domicile Certificate
-
Caste Certificate
-
Photo ID Proof
-
Other relevant documents
