UP Lekhpal Eligibility 2026: Age Limit, Educational Qualification & PET Requirement

UPSSSC Lekhpal Eligibility 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission has invited applications from PET 2025 qualified candidates to fill 7994 vacancies for Lekhpal posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the role from December 29, 2025, to January 28, 2026. They must first check the eligibility requirements, including age, qualification, and nationality. They should provide correct details in their applications to avoid the disqualification of their candidature. Read ahead to know the UP Lekhpal Eligibility 2026 and other related details.

UP Lekhpal Eligibility 2026

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission has announced the eligibility requirements in the official notification. Only those aspirants can apply online for the Lekhpal Main exam who possess the necessary qualification and have appeared in the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET 2025). You should read the advertisement carefully to identify whether you are qualified for the main exam. To be eligible, you must be a 12th pass or equivalent from a recognised board. You must be between 18 and 40 years of age. Candidates who are not native residents of Uttar Pradesh are not eligible for reservation benefits. Such candidates will be considered unreserved. You may have to submit all your documents related to the UP Lekhpal eligibility as and when asked by the authorities.