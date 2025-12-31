Which Country Celebrates New Year First, and Who Rings in Last Compared to India? Find Out Here!

Key Points Kiribati celebrates New Year 7.5 hours before India.

American Samoa celebrates almost a day after India.

Baker & Howland Islands are the last to celebrate.

Did you know that while India is getting ready to welcome the New Year, some countries have already celebrated it? As the clock strikes midnight in one part of the world, another is just starting its countdown. The New Year is more than just turning a calendar page. It's a moment of hope, fresh beginnings, and global celebrations. So, who gets to ring in the New Year first compared to India? That honour belongs to Kiribati, a tiny island nation in the Pacific Ocean, celebrating the New Year 7.5 hours before India. And who has to wait the longest? It's American Samoa, where the New Year arrives nearly a full day after Kiribati. In this article, we'll explore the fascinating time zones and uncover which countries celebrate the New Year first and last compared to India. Let's get started!

Why is New Year Celebrated at Different Times Across the Globe? The New Year is celebrated at different times across the globe due to the Earth’s time zones. As the Earth rotates, different parts of the world experience midnight at different moments, meaning each region celebrates the arrival of the new year at a unique time. The Earth is divided into 24 time zones, and as one zone reaches midnight, it signals the start of the New Year for that area. Because the world is divided along longitudinal lines, regions to the east of the Prime Meridian (Greenwich Mean Time) experience the New Year earlier than those to the west. In comparison to India, the time difference between Kiritimati Island and India is 8 hours and 30 minutes ahead, meaning when it is 3:30 PM IST on December 31, 2025, it is already midnight in Kiritimati, welcoming the New Year.

In contrast, Baker Island operates on UTC -12, making it 6 hours and 30 minutes behind India. Therefore, when it is 12 AM IST on January 1, 2026, it is still 5:30 PM on December 31, 2025, in Baker Island. Which Country Celebrates New Year First Compared to India? Source: CIA Here’s a detailed list of the top 20 countries that celebrate New Year 2025 before India: Countries Celebrating New Year Before India India celebrates the New Year at midnight on December 31, which corresponds to midnight IST on January 1. Rank Country/Region UTC Time IST (UTC+5:30) 1 Kiribati (Kiritimati) 5:00 AM (Jan 1) 3:30 PM (Dec 31) 2 Chatham Islands (NZ) 5:15 AM (Jan 1) 3:45 PM (Dec 31) 3 New Zealand (Auckland) 6:00 AM (Jan 1) 4:30 PM (Dec 31) 4 Samoa 6:00 AM (Jan 1) 4:30 PM (Dec 31) 5 Tonga 6:00 AM (Jan 1) 4:30 PM (Dec 31) 6 Fiji 7:00 AM (Jan 1) 5:30 PM (Dec 31) 7 Russia (Kamchatka) 7:00 AM (Jan 1) 5:30 PM (Dec 31) 8 Australia 8:00 AM (Jan 1) 6:30 PM (Dec 31) 9 Papua New Guinea 9:00 AM (Jan 1) 7:30 PM (Dec 31) 10 Japan 10:00 AM (Jan 1) 8:30 PM (Dec.31 ) 11 South Korea 10:00 AM (Jan.1 ) -8 :30PM ( Dec.31 ) 12 North Korea 10 :00AM( Jan.1 ) -8 :30PM ( Dec.31 ) 13 China 11 :00AM ( Jan.1 ) -9 :30PM ( Dec.31 ) 14 Malaysia 11 :00AM ( Jan.1 ) -9 :30PM ( Dec.31 ) 15 Singapore 11 :00AM ( Jan.1 ) -9 :30PM ( Dec.31 ) 16 Thailand -12 :00PM ( Jan.1 ) -10 :30PM ( Dec.31 ) 17 Vietnam -12 :00PM ( Jan.1 ) -10 :30PM ( Dec.31 ) 18 Myanmar -12 :00PM ( Jan.1 ) -10 :30PM ( Dec.31 )

The last places on Earth to celebrate the New Year are Baker Island and Howland Island, both uninhabited territories of the United States located in the Pacific Ocean. They ring in the New Year 2026 at 5:30 PM IST on January 1, 202. Countries Celebrating New Year After India Here's a detailed list of countries that celebrate New Year after India: Country/Region UTC Time IST (UTC+5:30) Baker Island 5:00 AM (Jan 1) 5:30 PM (Jan 1) Howland Island 5:00 AM (Jan 1) 5:30 PM (Jan 1) American Samoa 6:00 AM (Jan 1) 6:30 PM (Jan 1) Niue 6:00 AM (Jan 1) 6:30 PM (Jan 1) Kiritimati, Kiribati Source: ThoughtCo

Kiritimati, also known as Christmas Island, is a significant atoll in the northern Line Islands of the Republic of Kiribati. Covering approximately 388 square kilometres, it is the largest coral atoll in the world by land area. The island features a unique ecosystem, with a central lagoon and several smaller lagoons surrounded by sandy beaches. It has a tropical climate, characterised by warm temperatures and seasonal rainfall. Due to its position just west of the International Date Line, Kiritimati is among the first inhabited places to celebrate the New Year. 7 Fun Facts About Kiribati Kiribati, a former British colony and a current member of the Commonwealth of Nations, is classified as one of the least-developed countries globally, with a Human Development Index score of 0.624. The island nation, particularly Kiritimati (Christmas Island), celebrates New Year's in a more understated manner compared to the grand fireworks displays of cities like New York or Sydney, with a population of fewer than 10,000 residents. On New Year’s Eve, temperatures typically range from 25-30 degrees Celsius (77-86 Fahrenheit), allowing for outdoor activities such as snorkelling and fishing. Celebrations often occur at the maneaba, a traditional meeting place, featuring music and dancing. Kiribati, pronounced "Kiribass," gained independence in 1979 and consists of 32 coral atolls spread over a vast ocean area. Kiritimati received its name from British explorer James Cook during his visit on Christmas Eve in 1777. The island is also notable for its unique position relative to the International Date Line, celebrating the New Year 24-26 hours before neighbouring islands like Baker Island.

In Case You Missed| Important Days in January 2025: National and International Dates List Baker Island and Howland Island, US Source: Reddit Baker Island and Howland Island are uninhabited territories of the United States located in the central Pacific Ocean. Baker Island, discovered in 1818, is situated approximately 1,650 miles southwest of Honolulu and is part of the United States Minor Outlying Islands. It covers an area of about 1.4 square kilometres and features an equatorial climate with little rainfall and constant winds. The island is primarily a wildlife refuge, home to various seabirds and endangered species like sea turtles. The U.S. took possession of Baker Island in 1857, initially mining its guano deposits until 1891. A short-lived colonisation attempt occurred in 1935 but was abandoned due to World War II.