NEET SS 2025 Registration Commence Today at natboard.edu.in, Get Direct Link Here to Apply

NEET SS 2025 Registration: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences will begin the NEET SS 2025 registration process today, November 5, 2025. Candidates interested in appearing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Super Speciality (NEET SS) 2025 must visit the official website of NBEMS to apply.

This year, NEET SS 2025 is scheduled for December 26 and 27, 2025. The last date for candidates to apply for NEET SS is November 25, 2025. Candidates are advised to complete the registration and application process before the given deadline.

NEET SS 2025 applications will be available on the official website - natboard.edu.in. Candidates will also be provided with a direct link here to register and apply

NEET SS 2025 Registration - Click Here (Available soon)