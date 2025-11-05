NEET SS 2025 Registration Commence Today at natboard.edu.in, Get Direct Link Here to Apply

Key Points
- Last date to apply for NEET SS 2025 is November 25, 2025
- NEET SS 2025 to be held on December 26 and 27, 2025
- NEET SS 2025 applications at natboard.edu.in
NEET SS 2025 Registration: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences will begin the NEET SS 2025 registration process today, November 5, 2025. Candidates interested in appearing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Super Speciality (NEET SS) 2025 must visit the official website of NBEMS to apply.
This year, NEET SS 2025 is scheduled for December 26 and 27, 2025. The last date for candidates to apply for NEET SS is November 25, 2025. Candidates are advised to complete the registration and application process before the given deadline.
NEET SS 2025 applications will be available on the official website - natboard.edu.in. Candidates will also be provided with a direct link here to register and apply
NEET SS 2025 Schedule
Candidates interested in applying can check the application schedule for the exams below
|
Availability of the Information Bulletin
|
05.11.2025 (03:00PM Onwards)
|
Online Submission of the Application Form
|
05.11.2025 (03:00PM Onwards) to 25.11.2025 (till 11:55 PM)
|
Date of Examination
|
26.12.2025 & 27.12.2025
Steps to Register for NEET SS 2025
The link for students to apply for NEET SS 2025 will be live on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to register and apply.
Step 1: Visit the official website of NBEMS
Step 2: Click on NEET SS exam 2025
Step 3: Click on the application link
Step 4: Click on new registration
Step 5: Enter the details and fill out the application form
Step 6: Upload all required documents
Step 7: Submit the application fee
Step 8: Save and click on submit
