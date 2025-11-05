SBI Clerk Prelims Result OUT, Direct Link Here
NEET SS 2025 Registration Commence Today at natboard.edu.in, Get Direct Link Here to Apply

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Nov 5, 2025, 10:08 IST
Nov 5, 2025, 10:08 IST

The NEET SS 2025 registration process begins today. Eligible candidates can submit their applications until November 27 at natboard.edu.in. 

NEET SS 2025 Registration Commence Today at natboard.edu.in
NEET SS 2025 Registration Commence Today at natboard.edu.in
Key Points

  • Last date to apply for NEET SS 2025 is November 25, 2025
  • NEET SS 2025 to be held on December 26 and 27, 2025
  • NEET SS 2025 applications at natboard.edu.in

NEET SS 2025 Registration: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences will begin the NEET SS 2025 registration process today, November 5, 2025. Candidates interested in appearing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Super Speciality (NEET SS) 2025 must visit the official website of NBEMS to apply. 

This year, NEET SS 2025 is scheduled for December 26 and 27, 2025. The last date for candidates to apply for NEET SS is November 25, 2025. Candidates are advised to complete the registration and application process before the given deadline. 

NEET SS 2025 applications will be available on the official website - natboard.edu.in. Candidates will also be provided with a direct link here to register and apply

NEET SS 2025 Registration - Click Here (Available soon)

NEET SS 2025 Schedule

Candidates interested in applying can check the application schedule for the exams below

Availability of the Information Bulletin

05.11.2025 (03:00PM Onwards)

Online Submission of the Application Form 

05.11.2025 (03:00PM Onwards) to 25.11.2025 (till 11:55 PM)

Date of Examination

26.12.2025 & 27.12.2025

Steps to Register for NEET SS 2025

The link for students to apply for NEET SS 2025 will be live on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to register and apply. 

Step 1: Visit the official website of NBEMS

Step 2: Click on NEET SS exam 2025

Step 3: Click on the application link

Step 4: Click on new registration

Step 5: Enter the details and fill out the application form

Step 6: Upload all required documents

Step 7: Submit the application fee

Step 8: Save and click on submit

