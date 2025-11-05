IIT Madras Launches ‘Startups for All’ Platform to Boost Data Accessibility and Innovation

IIT Madras has launched a plan called 'Startups for All' to make important information about India's new businesses easy for everyone to get. The platform, run by the IIT's research center (CREST), offers reliable data at a low cost—or even free—to anyone involved, including founders, investors, students, and job seekers.

Palanivel Thiagarajan, the IT Minister for Tamil Nadu, officially started the project during the ‘TN global startup summit.’

IIT Madras teamed up with its own startup, YNOS, to develop 'Startups for All.' Their main goal is to fill the serious 'information gap' that makes things hard for new companies in India.

With over 275,000 startups, 15,000 angel investors, 5,500 Venture Capital firms, 1,400 incubators, 800 banks, and 110 government schemes, this platform is India's most comprehensive resource for startups and funding.