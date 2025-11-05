IIT Madras Launches ‘Startups for All’ Platform to Boost Data Accessibility and Innovation

IIT Madras has launched a plan called 'Startups for All' to make important information about India's new businesses easy for everyone to get. The platform, run by the IIT's research center (CREST), offers reliable data at a low cost—or even free—to anyone involved, including founders, investors, students, and job seekers.
Palanivel Thiagarajan, the IT Minister for Tamil Nadu, officially started the project during the ‘TN global startup summit.’
IIT Madras teamed up with its own startup, YNOS, to develop 'Startups for All.' Their main goal is to fill the serious 'information gap' that makes things hard for new companies in India.
With over 275,000 startups, 15,000 angel investors, 5,500 Venture Capital firms, 1,400 incubators, 800 banks, and 110 government schemes, this platform is India's most comprehensive resource for startups and funding.
"This 'Startups for All' plan is based on the belief that access to information should be a right, not a special favor," said Professor Thillai Rajan A. "We are happy to work with IIT Madras to let every hopeful founder learn about the startup world clearly, confidently, and cheaply."
Key Highlights of IIT Madras's 'Startups for All' Initiative
The 'Startups for All' platform provides free initial access to reliable information on new businesses, investors, and support organizations. Free credits are given upon registration to explore the database, which includes:
Detailed profiles for investors and incubators
Compare startup funding and growth analytics
Get matched with suitable investors
Download reports on investors and startups
Craft personalized messages to investors
This makes the platform highly useful because it allows students, researchers, first-time founders, and people from smaller cities to easily get important data that usually only big companies can afford.
India is now home to the world's third-largest startup community. This makes new businesses extremely important for reaching the country's huge goals: becoming a developed nation by 2047 ('Viksit Bharat') and hitting the $5 trillion economy target.
