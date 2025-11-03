IIT JAM 2026 Application Correction Window Opens; Candidates Can Edit Forms Till November 10

IIT Bombay has opened the correction window for the JAM 2026 Master's entrance test. If you are an eligible candidate and need to change anything on your online application, you can do so now by logging into the official website: joaps.iitb.ac.in. Be aware that no changes will be accepted after the deadline.
The deadline to make changes to the online application form is 11:59 pm on November 10, 2025.
IIT JAM 2026: Steps to Correct Your Online Form
Step 1: Go to the official website at jam2026.iitb.ac.in
Step 2: Click the IIT JAM 2026 application link on the homepage
Step 3: Enter your registration ID and password to sign in
Step 4: Correct or update the information in your online application
Step 5: Submit required documents and pay the fee (if necessary)
Step 6: Verify the details and submit
Step 7: Download and print the confirmation page for your reference
Only candidates who have already finished their bachelor's degree can apply. However, students who are currently in the final year of their degree can also apply. If accepted, you must provide proof that you passed your degree with the required marks (as set by the college) by the deadline the college gives you.
The application fee is different depending on your category:
-
Lower Fee (for Females, SC, and ST candidates):₹1,000 for one test paper, or ₹1,350 for two papers.
-
Standard Fee (for All Other candidates):₹2,000 for one test paper, or ₹2,700 for two papers.
The admit cards will become available on January 5, 2026. They can be downloaded from the official website, jam2026.iitb.ac.in, using the registration login details. More information is available on the official website.
The JAM exam is held for admission into the Master of Science (MSc) and MS programs. This test will fill about 3,000 seats across 89 postgraduate courses offered by 22 different IITs. This year, three new programs have been added: an integrated PhD in Sustainable Energy Engineering, an MSc in Economics, and an MSc–PhD dual degree in Chemistry.
Note: Qualifying in JAM is not a guarantee of admission, scholarship, or employment. Admission is entirely based on whether the receiving institute’s minimum educational criteria (MEQ) are met.
