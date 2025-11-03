IIT JAM 2026 Application Correction Window Opens; Candidates Can Edit Forms Till November 10

IIT Bombay has opened the correction window for the JAM 2026 Master's entrance test. If you are an eligible candidate and need to change anything on your online application, you can do so now by logging into the official website: joaps.iitb.ac.in. Be aware that no changes will be accepted after the deadline.

The deadline to make changes to the online application form is 11:59 pm on November 10, 2025.

IIT JAM 2026: Steps to Correct Your Online Form

Step 1: Go to the official website at jam2026.iitb.ac.in

Step 2: Click the IIT JAM 2026 application link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your registration ID and password to sign in

Step 4: Correct or update the information in your online application

Step 5: Submit required documents and pay the fee (if necessary)