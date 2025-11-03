MICA Launches Social Media Influencer Programme to Empower Digital Creators

The Mudra Institute of Communications (MICA) in Ahmedabad, a strategic marketing school, has started a new online course called The Social Media Influencer Programme. This 25-week course is designed to teach people who create content (or want to create content) the skills and strategies they need to build lasting, professional careers on digital platforms. Also check: Best Management Colleges in Mumbai: A Comprehensive Guide An official statement says this program was created to tackle problems in India's growing creator economy (a global business worth over $250 billion). This new course will help by teaching a structured mix of academic knowledge, business skills, and practical experience that creators need to succeed. The course will teach students how to build their personal brand and create a smart content strategy. They'll learn to use new tools like Generative AI to create content faster and on a larger scale. The training also includes how to work with brands for collaborations, how to make money, and how to keep audiences engaged across different social media sites.

Guided by Professionals and MICA Educators The course will be taught by two MICA professors, Dr. Falguni Vasavada and Prof. Siddharth Deshmukh. Since they are also active digital creators, they will combine academic knowledge with real-world practical advice from the creator industry. Viraj Sheth, the Co-founder and CEO of Monk Entertainment, will be the course's industry expert. He will teach two masterclasses on topics like: how digital leaders should handle media and how to grow and share content across many platforms. These sessions will cover being authentic with your brand, growing your audience, and managing your influence over time. MICA explained that this program fits its main goal of mixing marketing, communication, and technology in new areas. The institute stressed that true influence today isn't just about how many followers you have; it's about being believable (credibility), consistent, and having a real impact.