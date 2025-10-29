UGC Adds Another Universities in their Fake List, Check State-Wise List, Details Here

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has warned the public about 22 institutions that are illegally operating as universities without the necessary government permission. Because these places are not officially recognized under the UGC Act, 1956, they are not allowed to award degrees; this means any certificate or qualification you get from these fake universities is completely worthless for both your education and your job career.

The Institute of Management and Engineering in Kotla Mubarakpur, Delhi, is a recent example of a fake college. The UGC clearly stated that this institute is not a real university because it was never officially approved by the government (under any Central or State law or the UGC Act). Because of this, any engineering degree given by the institute is useless and will not be accepted for school or work.