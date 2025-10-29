RRB JE Notification 2025

UGC Adds Another Universities in their Fake List, Check State-Wise List, Details Here

Himani Chopra
By Himani Chopra
Oct 29, 2025, 16:47 IST

The University Grants Commission (UGC) recently updated its list of fake universities, warning students that degrees from these institutions are invalid for jobs or further studies. A total of 22 unrecognised institutions have been identified across the country, with the highest number located in Delhi and the second highest in Uttar Pradesh. Students must check this state-wise list on the UGC website to protect their academic careers.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
State-Wise Fake Universities
State-Wise Fake Universities

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has warned the public about 22 institutions that are illegally operating as universities without the necessary government permission. Because these places are not officially recognized under the UGC Act, 1956, they are not allowed to award degrees; this means any certificate or qualification you get from these fake universities is completely worthless for both your education and your job career.

Also check: Which are the 22 Fake Universities in India 2025 as per the official UGC list?

The Institute of Management and Engineering in Kotla Mubarakpur, Delhi, is a recent example of a fake college. The UGC clearly stated that this institute is not a real university because it was never officially approved by the government (under any Central or State law or the UGC Act). Because of this, any engineering degree given by the institute is useless and will not be accepted for school or work.

The official list from the UGC, updated in October 2025, shows that the capital, Delhi, has the most fake universities, with Uttar Pradesh having the second-highest number. To help students avoid these scams, we are providing the complete list of all the fake universities, sorted by state, as announced by the UGC.

Delhi

Fake University Name

All India Institute of Public & Physical Health Sciences (AIIPHS) State Government University

Commercial University Ltd., Daryaganj

United Nations University

Vocational University

ADR-Centric Juridical University

Indian Institute of Science and Engineering

Viswakarma Open University for Self-Employment

Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University)

World Peace of United Nations University (WPUNU)

Institute of Management and Engineering

Uttar Pradesh

Fake University Name

Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith, Prayag, Allahabad

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (Open University)

Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad, Lucknow

Mahamaya Technical University, Noida

Andhra Pradesh

Fake University Name

Christ New Testament Deemed University

Bible Open University of India

West Bengal

Fake University Name

Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine, Kolkata

Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research, Kolkata

Kerala

Fake University Name

International Islamic University of Prophetic Medicine (IIUPM)

St. John’s University, Kishanattam

Maharashtra

Fake University Name

Raja Arabic University, Nagpur

Puducherry

Fake University Name

Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education

Get here latest updates and details about B.Tech Colleges, MBA Colleges, Law, Design, Mass Communication and Medical Colleges along with courses, fees, cut off and related entrance exams.

Trending