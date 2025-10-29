UGC Adds Another Universities in their Fake List, Check State-Wise List, Details Here

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has warned the public about 22 institutions that are illegally operating as universities without the necessary government permission. Because these places are not officially recognized under the UGC Act, 1956, they are not allowed to award degrees; this means any certificate or qualification you get from these fake universities is completely worthless for both your education and your job career.
The Institute of Management and Engineering in Kotla Mubarakpur, Delhi, is a recent example of a fake college. The UGC clearly stated that this institute is not a real university because it was never officially approved by the government (under any Central or State law or the UGC Act). Because of this, any engineering degree given by the institute is useless and will not be accepted for school or work.
The official list from the UGC, updated in October 2025, shows that the capital, Delhi, has the most fake universities, with Uttar Pradesh having the second-highest number. To help students avoid these scams, we are providing the complete list of all the fake universities, sorted by state, as announced by the UGC.
Delhi
|
Fake University Name
|
All India Institute of Public & Physical Health Sciences (AIIPHS) State Government University
|
Commercial University Ltd., Daryaganj
|
United Nations University
|
Vocational University
|
ADR-Centric Juridical University
|
Indian Institute of Science and Engineering
|
Viswakarma Open University for Self-Employment
|
Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University)
|
World Peace of United Nations University (WPUNU)
|
Institute of Management and Engineering
Uttar Pradesh
|
Fake University Name
|
Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith, Prayag, Allahabad
|
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (Open University)
|
Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad, Lucknow
|
Mahamaya Technical University, Noida
Andhra Pradesh
|
Fake University Name
|
Christ New Testament Deemed University
|
Bible Open University of India
West Bengal
|
Fake University Name
|
Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine, Kolkata
|
Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research, Kolkata
Kerala
|
Fake University Name
|
International Islamic University of Prophetic Medicine (IIUPM)
|
St. John’s University, Kishanattam
Maharashtra
|
Fake University Name
|
Raja Arabic University, Nagpur
Puducherry
|
Fake University Name
|
Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education