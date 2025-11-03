Best Management Colleges in Mumbai: A Comprehensive Guide

Mumbai, a hub for business and industry, is home to some of India's top management colleges. Here's a breakdown of the best management colleges in Mumbai, their admission processes, eligibility criteria, and placements.
Top MBA Colleges in Mumbai
SPJIMR Mumbai: Known for its excellent placements, SPJIMR Mumbai is one of the top-ranked MBA colleges in India. The college offers a PGDM program with a fee of approximately INR 22.5 lakhs and an average placement package of INR 32 lakhs.
IIM Mumbai: Indian Institute of Management, Mumbai, is another top-ranked college that offers a PGDM program with a fee of INR 21 lakh and an average placement package of INR 33.84 lakhs.
TISS Mumbai: Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai offers an MBA program with a fee of INR 77,000 and an average placement package of INR 5.9 lakhs.
JBIMS Mumbai: Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies offers an MBA program with a fee of INR 7 lakhs and an average placement package of INR 29.35 lakhs.
SJMSOM Mumbai: SJM School of Management offers an MBA program with a fee of INR 14.27 lakhs and an average placement package of INR 28 lakhs.
Admission Process
The admission process for MBA colleges in Mumbai typically involves entrance exams like CAT, GMAT, XAT, and NMAT. Some colleges also have their own entrance exams. The MAH MBA CET is accepted by over 300 colleges in Maharashtra like Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS), Welingkar Institute of Management Development: Mumbai, Xavier Institute, Management & Research: Mumbai, etc.
Here's a breakdown of the admission process for some top colleges:
SPJIMR Mumbai: CAT/GMAT scores are accepted, with a minimum aggregate of 50% in graduation.
IIM Mumbai: CAT scores are accepted, with a minimum aggregate of 50% in graduation.
TISS Mumbai: CAT scores are accepted, with no specific minimum aggregate requirement.
JBIMS Mumbai: CAT/CMAT/MAH-MBA scores are accepted, with a minimum aggregate of 50% in graduation.
Eligibility Criteria
The eligibility criteria for MBA colleges in Mumbai vary, but generally, candidates need to have:
A bachelor's degree from a recognized university
A minimum aggregate score of 50% in graduation (varies for different colleges)
Valid scores in entrance exams like CAT, GMAT, XAT, or NMAT
Placements
The top MBA colleges in Mumbai have excellent placement records, with top companies like consulting firms, investment banks, and FMCG companies hiring students. Here are some placement statistics:
SPJIMR Mumbai: Average package of INR 32 lakhs, highest package of INR 89 lakhs
IIM Mumbai: Average package of INR 33.84 lakhs, highest package of INR 54 lakhs
TISS Mumbai: Average package of INR 5.9 lakhs, highest package of INR 36.25 lakhs
JBIMS Mumbai: Average package of INR 29.35 lakhs, highest package of INR 87.12 lakhs