Best Management Colleges in Mumbai: A Comprehensive Guide

SJMSOM Mumbai : SJM School of Management offers an MBA program with a fee of INR 14.27 lakhs and an average placement package of INR 28 lakhs.

JBIMS Mumbai : Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies offers an MBA program with a fee of INR 7 lakhs and an average placement package of INR 29.35 lakhs.

TISS Mumbai : Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai offers an MBA program with a fee of INR 77,000 and an average placement package of INR 5.9 lakhs.

IIM Mumbai : Indian Institute of Management, Mumbai, is another top-ranked college that offers a PGDM program with a fee of INR 21 lakh and an average placement package of INR 33.84 lakhs.

SPJIMR Mumbai : Known for its excellent placements, SPJIMR Mumbai is one of the top-ranked MBA colleges in India. The college offers a PGDM program with a fee of approximately INR 22.5 lakhs and an average placement package of INR 32 lakhs.

Mumbai, a hub for business and industry, is home to some of India's top management colleges. Here's a breakdown of the best management colleges in Mumbai, their admission processes, eligibility criteria, and placements.

Admission Process

The admission process for MBA colleges in Mumbai typically involves entrance exams like CAT, GMAT, XAT, and NMAT. Some colleges also have their own entrance exams. The MAH MBA CET is accepted by over 300 colleges in Maharashtra like Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS), Welingkar Institute of Management Development: Mumbai, Xavier Institute, Management & Research: Mumbai, etc.

Here's a breakdown of the admission process for some top colleges: