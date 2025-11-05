CBSE Class 10 English Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: Check Chapter-Wise Topics, And Exercises Removed

To excel in your CBSE Class 10 English exam, strategic preparation is crucial. For the academic year 2025-26, the CBSE board has implemented a revised syllabus, removing specific topics. This update is vital as it allows you to optimize your study time by focusing solely on the content that will be assessed.
Understanding the deleted syllabus is key to efficient and effective preparation. By knowing which topics are excluded, you can avoid unnecessary study, thereby reducing stress and enhancing your potential for a high score. This focused approach ensures your efforts are directed towards essential material, leading to improved exam performance.
CBSE Class 10 English Deleted Syllabus 2025-26
The Class 10 English syllabus continues to follow the rationalised structure from previous years. Certain prose, poems, grammar portions, and workbook units have been removed.
CBSE Deleted Topics – English
|
Section
|
Deleted Content
|
Grammar
|
Use of passive voice, Noun clauses, Adverb clauses, Relative clauses, Prepositions
|
First Flight (Prose)
|
The Hundred Dresses – I, The Hundred Dresses – II
|
First Flight (Poem)
|
Animals
|
Footprints Without Feet (Prose)
|
The Hack Driver
|
Words and Expressions – II
|
Units 5 & 6 Deleted
NCERT Deleted Content – English
|
Class 10 English First Flight Book
|
Chapter
|
Page No.
|
Dropped Topics/Chapter
|
Chapter 5: The Hundred Dresses I
|
63–72
|
Full chapter
|
Chapter 6: The Hundred Dresses II
|
73–84
|
Full chapter
|
Chapter 6: Poem, Animals
|
83–85
|
Full chapter
|
Class 10 English Footprints without Feet
|
The Hack Driver
|
47–53
|
Full chapter
|
Class 10 English Words and Expressions-II
|
Unit 5
|
57–70
|
Full unit
|
Unit 6
|
71–83
|
Full unit
CBSE Class 10 Board Exams to Be Held Twice from 2026
Starting in 2026, CBSE Class 10 board exams will be held twice yearly. The mandatory first exam in mid-February 2026 will cover the complete 2025–26 syllabus, excluding deleted topics. An optional second exam in May 2026 allows students to re-appear in up to three subjects (Science, Maths, English, or languages) to improve their scores. The higher score will be recorded on the final mark sheet, and this exam will also follow the full CBSE syllabus, excluding deleted portions.
To succeed in the 2025-26 academic year, it's crucial for students to understand the deleted CBSE Class 10 English syllabus. By carefully reviewing the removed topics and exercises, students can optimize their study strategy, focusing their efforts on the content that will be assessed. This targeted approach not only enhances preparation but also alleviates exam stress, leading to increased confidence and better board examination results. Effective studying involves knowing what to study, as well as what to omit.
