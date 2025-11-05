Who was Guru Nanak Dev Ji? Know All About the First Sikh Guru

Guru Nanak Dev Ji (1469–1539) was the first Sikh Guru and the founder of Sikhism. He was born in Talwandi, now known as Nankana Sahib, in Pakistan. From a young age, Guru Nanak showed deep curiosity about life, equality, and truth. Instead of following traditional norms, he focused on promoting fairness, compassion, and respect for all people. He believed that everyone is equal, regardless of caste, religion, or gender. His teachings encouraged people to live honestly, work hard, and share with others. Guru Nanak Dev Ji travelled widely across India and other regions to spread his ideas of peace and social harmony. His message was simple but powerful—live truthfully and serve humanity. In this article, we'll take a look at his early life, major teachings, journeys, and how his thoughts have shaped society and continue to inspire millions today.

Who Was Guru Nanak Dev Ji? Guru Nanak Dev Ji (1469–1539) was the first Sikh Guru and the founder of Sikhism. He was born in Talwandi, now known as Nankana Sahib in Pakistan. From a young age, he showed great interest in learning and thinking deeply about life and society. His ideas were simple yet powerful. He believed that all humans are equal and that one should live honestly, help others, and do good deeds. He travelled widely to spread his message of truth, equality, and kindness. Early Life and Background Guru Nanak Dev Ji was born on 15 April 1469 into a Hindu family of the Bedi clan. His father, Mehta Kalu, was a village accountant, and his mother's name was Mata Tripta. From childhood, Nanak was curious and thoughtful. He often questioned traditions and customs that divided people. He received an education in languages and religious texts, which helped shape his understanding of society.

As he grew older, he worked briefly as a storekeeper but soon devoted his life to teaching and travel. He married Mata Sulakhni and had two sons. His travels, known as "Udasis", took him across India and beyond—to Tibet, Arabia, and Persia—where he met people of different faiths and backgrounds to share his ideas of peace and equality. Historical Context During the 15th century, India was under the rule of various regional powers and the Mughal Empire. Society was divided by caste, religion, and social inequality. People faced discrimination based on birth and occupation. Religious practices had become rigid, with greater emphasis on rituals than on moral values. Guru Nanak Dev Ji lived in this period of division and conflict. He noticed the growing gap between the rich and the poor, as well as between different religious groups.

His teachings questioned society's unfair customs. Instead of promoting one religion over another, he encouraged people to live honestly, with humility, and with respect for all. In this way, his thoughts were not only spiritual but also deeply social and reformative for that era. Major Teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji Guru Nanak Dev Ji's teachings were simple and practical. He believed in three main principles — Kirat Karni (earn an honest living), Vand Chakna (share with others), and Naam Japna (remember and act truthfully). He rejected the idea of caste and said that all humans are equal in the eyes of God. He taught that helping others and living a truthful life are more important than performing rituals. He encouraged people to work hard, be kind, and support one another. He also promoted women's equality and opposed social injustice. These values became the foundation of Sikhism and continue to guide millions even today. His message focused on creating a fair society based on compassion, honesty, and equality.

Establishment of Sikhism Guru Nanak Dev Ji laid the foundation for Sikhism, a religion based on equality, service, and community life. He gathered followers and formed communities called Sangat (a group of people who learn together) and Langar (a community kitchen). In Langar, everyone—regardless of caste, religion, or wealth—could sit together and share a meal. This simple practice symbolised unity and equality. His teachings were later compiled by his successors into the Guru Granth Sahib, the holy book of Sikhs. He did not aim to create a new religion but to promote a better way of living where truth and goodness come first. Sikhism grew over time under the guidance of the successive nine Gurus, all of whom followed the same human values that Guru Nanak first shared. Legacy and Influence Guru Nanak Dev Ji passed away in 1539 in Kartarpur, a town he founded near the Ravi River. His legacy continues to inspire people across the world. His teachings laid the foundation for Sikhism, which today has millions of followers. The message of equality, service, and unity is still relevant in modern society.

His life is celebrated every year as Guru Nanak Jayanti, which marks his birth anniversary. Schools, universities, and cultural programs across India and abroad teach about his values and their importance. Beyond religion, Guru Nanak Dev Ji is remembered as a reformer and philosopher who believed in justice, peace, and respect for all human beings. His ideas continue to motivate people to live a moral and meaningful life. Conclusion Guru Nanak Dev Ji was not only a religious leader but also a great thinker and social reformer. His life and teachings focused on honesty, equality, and kindness—values that remain important even today. He encouraged people to look beyond divisions of caste and religion and to build a just and caring society. His influence shaped Sikhism and inspired future generations to live by truth and service.