JKBOSE 10th Annual Date Sheet 2025: According to reports, the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has revised the JKBOSE class 10 annual examination schedule for the winter-zone areas. The exam dates have been revised due to the upcoming bye-elections in Budgam and Nagrota constituencies scheduled for November 11. Students appearing for the exams can check the revised schedule here.

According to the available details, the Vocational Subjects will be held on November 6, followed by Science on November 13. Similarly, the Urdu/Hindi exam will be conducted on November 17, the Computer Science exam on November 19, and English on November 20. Home Science is scheduled for November 23, and Painting/Art and Drawing is scheduled for November 27. Candidates can check the complete revised JKBOSE 10th datesheet below.