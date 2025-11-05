SBI Clerk Prelims Result OUT, Direct Link Here
JKBOSE 10th Annual Date Sheet 2025 Revised Due to Bye-Elections, Check Updated Timetable Here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Nov 5, 2025, 09:48 IST

JKBOSE 10th annual exam datesheet 2025 revised due to bye-elections in Budgam and Nagrota constituencies. Candidates can check the updated timetable here. 

JKBOSE 10th Annual Exam Date Sheet 2025 Revised
Key Points

  • No change in exam timings for JKBOSE 10th annual exam 2025
  • Exam to be held across designated exam centres for winter-zone areas
  • Bye-elections in Budgam and Nagrota constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir

JKBOSE 10th Annual Date Sheet 2025: According to reports, the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has revised the JKBOSE class 10 annual examination schedule for the winter-zone areas. The exam dates have been revised due to the upcoming bye-elections in Budgam and Nagrota constituencies scheduled for November 11. Students appearing for the exams can check the revised schedule here.

According to the available details, the Vocational Subjects will be held on November 6, followed by Science on November 13. Similarly, the Urdu/Hindi exam will be conducted on November 17, the Computer Science exam on November 19, and English on November 20. Home Science is scheduled for November 23, and Painting/Art and Drawing is scheduled for November 27. Candidates can check the complete revised JKBOSE 10th datesheet below.

JKBOSE 10th Date Sheet 2025

Candidates appearing for the JKBOSE 10th annual exam can check the revised schedule below

Date

Subject

November 6, 2025

Vocational Subjects – Health Care, Tourism and Hospitality, IT & ITeS, Retail, Security, Agriculture, Telecommunication, Media Entertainment, Beauty and Wellness, Physical Education and Sports, Apparels Made Ups and House Furnishing, Automotive, Plumbing, Electronics & Hardware, Power

November 13, 2025

Science

November 17, 2025

Urdu / Hindi

November 19, 2025

Computer Science

November 20, 2025

English

November 27, 2025

Painting/Art and Drawing

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
Latest Education News