Key Points
- No change in exam timings for JKBOSE 10th annual exam 2025
- Exam to be held across designated exam centres for winter-zone areas
- Bye-elections in Budgam and Nagrota constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir
JKBOSE 10th Annual Date Sheet 2025: According to reports, the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has revised the JKBOSE class 10 annual examination schedule for the winter-zone areas. The exam dates have been revised due to the upcoming bye-elections in Budgam and Nagrota constituencies scheduled for November 11. Students appearing for the exams can check the revised schedule here.
According to the available details, the Vocational Subjects will be held on November 6, followed by Science on November 13. Similarly, the Urdu/Hindi exam will be conducted on November 17, the Computer Science exam on November 19, and English on November 20. Home Science is scheduled for November 23, and Painting/Art and Drawing is scheduled for November 27. Candidates can check the complete revised JKBOSE 10th datesheet below.
JKBOSE 10th Date Sheet 2025
Candidates appearing for the JKBOSE 10th annual exam can check the revised schedule below
|
Date
|
Subject
|
November 6, 2025
|
Vocational Subjects – Health Care, Tourism and Hospitality, IT & ITeS, Retail, Security, Agriculture, Telecommunication, Media Entertainment, Beauty and Wellness, Physical Education and Sports, Apparels Made Ups and House Furnishing, Automotive, Plumbing, Electronics & Hardware, Power
|
November 13, 2025
|
Science
|
November 17, 2025
|
Urdu / Hindi
|
November 19, 2025
|
Computer Science
|
November 20, 2025
|
English
|
November 27, 2025
|
Painting/Art and Drawing
