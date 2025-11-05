SBI Clerk Prelims Result OUT, Direct Link Here
Focus
Quick Links

List of 7 Mammals That Can Live Without Water the Longest

By Ayukta Zisha
Nov 5, 2025, 09:00 IST

This article explores seven mammals with remarkable adaptations for surviving long periods without water in extreme environments like deserts. From the tiny kangaroo rat, which never drinks water, to the camel, which can go ten days, each species showcases unique strategies such as obtaining moisture from food, efficient water retention, and nocturnal behavior, highlighting nature's incredible adaptability.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Mammals That Can Live Without Water the Longest
Mammals That Can Live Without Water the Longest

While water is absolutely necessary for life, some mammals have developed remarkable abilities to live in situations where water is limited, or sometimes nonexistent. Whether it be enormous deserts or dry savannas, these creatures have all unique adaptations like storing fat in their body, getting it from food they eat, and filtering their body's use of the last amount of water they have lestch disease for surviving for a long period without drinking water.

Most of these survival strategies not only allow them to live in some of the most extreme conditions of survival on Earth, but also demonstrate Nature's creativity. We have a list of 7 mammals that live without water the longest and not only do we have some interesting ways that each different species is living and surviving when water may not be available, but some interesting overall ways mammals are able to survive in a environments-minus-water.

Check Out: List of Top 7 Largest Moons in Our Solar System

List of 7 Mammals That Can Live Without Water the Longest

Here are the top 7 mammals that can live without water the longest along with the number of days without water and litres of water consumption: 

Rank

Mammal

Days Without Water

Water Consumption (Litres)

1

Kangaroo Rat

Entire life (0)

0

2

Jerboa

Up to 90 days

Minimal from food

3

Camel

10 days

Up to 40 litres at once

4

Oryx

14-21 days

10-15 litres when available

5

Fennec Fox

14-21 days

0-5 litres depending on prey

6

Gerenuk

10-14 days

5-10 litres from food

7

African Elephant

3-5 days

100-200 litres per day when available

1. Kangaroo Rat

Ord's Kangaroo Rat - Nature Canada

The kangaroo rat is a specialized mammal of North American deserts and a true survivalist. This small animal can spend its whole life not drinking water, getting all of its moisture from the seeds it eats. It has extremely efficient kidneys, retaining every last drop of water, and it is nocturnal to minimize exposure to heat, making it one of the few elite, verified desert animals.

2. Jerboa

Evolution of Kangaroo-Like Jerboas Sheds Light on Limb Development

Jerboas are small desert rodents in Africa and Asia that can live for months without water. They are able to get nutrients from their food. They also tend to be nocturnal to avoid heat. They have very long hind legs that create efficient hopping that maintains energy when searching for seeds and insects, making them entirely adapted to harsh deserts.

3. Camel

Camel | Description, Humps, Food, Types, Adaptations, & Facts | Britannica

Camels can live for up to 10 days without water, which is why they are often referred to as the "ship of the desert." Like the kangaroo rat, a camel uses the fat in its humps for water reserves; their bodies are adept to becoming extremely dehydrated, and when drinking water, they may consume as much as 40 litres at once to keep going without stopping for water in a long trek across the desert.

4. Oryx

Oryx - Antelope - South African Wildlife Guide

The oryx, a species of antelope residing in deserts, has the ability to survive without water for 2-3 weeks. It consumes dry grasses and succulents and efficiently concentrates urine in its kidneys to limit water loss. It can withstand extremely high temperatures and has behavioral adaptations that allow it to thrive as one of the most resilient mammals in the desert.

5. Fennec Fox

Fennec Fox | San Diego Zoo Animals & Plants

The small fennec fox, species native to the Sahara Desert, may live weeks without actual water. It saturates water from insects, small animals, and plants. It has large ears for dissipation of heat, and it minimizes water loss by being an active nocturnal animal. The fennec fox's ability to thrive in one of the most extreme environments on the planet, despite its small size.

Conclusion 

These incredible mammals show how adaptable nature can be when life has to live without water. From the tiny kangaroo rat to the giant camel, each species has developed behaviors to survive, even in the most extreme dry or arid environments. This adaptability demonstrates the cleverness of wildlife and teaches us how life can flourish, even in the harshest circumstances, and it fills us with a sense of wonderment and appreciation for the natural world.


Ayukta Zisha
Ayukta Zisha

Content Writer

    Ayukta Zisha is a Content Writer and Published Author with a Master’s degree in English Literature. She also holds a certification in Digital Marketing from IIT Delhi. Deeply passionate about art, aesthetics, and literature, Ayukta brings a unique creative flair to her writing. A dedicated bibliophile, she continues to explore and share her love for words through engaging and insightful content. You can reach out to her at ayukta.zisha@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News