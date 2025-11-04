TN 12th Public Exam Time Table 2026: Check OFFICIAL Tamil Nadu HSC +2 Exam Dates and Timing

SBI Clerk Prelims Result OUT, Direct Link Here
By Aayesha Sharma
Nov 4, 2025

TN 12th Public Exam Time Table 2026: The Tamil Nadu Board has released the Class 12 Date Sheet 2026 for Science, Commerce, Arts, and Vocational streams. Tamil Nadu 2026 Exams will be conducted offline from March 2 to March 26, 2026. Students can download the TN 12th date sheet 2026 PDF from the official website, follow the schedule, and start preparation for the TN Class 12th Exam 2026.

TN 12th Public Exam Time Table 2026

TN 12th Public Exam Time Table 2026: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu, has officially released the TN Class 12 Date Sheet 2026. As per the schedule, the Tamil Nadu 12th Public Exams 2026 will be conducted from March 2 to March 26, 2026. The detailed Tamil Nadu 12th Time Table 2026 will soon be available on the official website at dge.tn.gov.in.

The date sheet was announced by the Tamil Nadu Education Minister during a press meet. The TN 12th Public Exam Time Table 2026 PDF will have all important details such as subject-wise exam dates, exam timings, and important instructions for exam day. Students are advised to download the timetable and start preparing early to do well in their exams.

Tamil Nadu 12th Exam Time Table 2026 Overview

Students can check the below table for a quick overview of the Tamil Nadu 12th Exam Date Sheet 2026. It includes important details such as the exam name, conducting authority, exam dates, and mode of examination. 

Particulars

Details

Exam Name

Higher Secondary Certificate Examination

Conducting Body

Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu (DGE TN)

Class

12th 

Exam Start Date

March 2, 2026

Exam End Date

March 26, 2026 

Official Website

dge.tn.gov.in

Time Table Format

PDF

Mode of Exam

Offline (Pen and Paper)

Subjects Covered

Science, Commerce, and Arts

How to download the Tamil Nadu 12th Exam Time Table 2026?

Follow these easy steps to get the TN 12th Std Time Table 2026 PDF..

  1. Go to the official website at dge.tn.gov.in.

  2. On the home page, look for and click the Tamil Nadu Time Table 2026 section.

  3. From the list, choose TN Class 12 Time Table 2026.

  4. Click the Download button or the PDF link to save the time table to your device.

  5. After downloading, open the PDF and print a copy to keep with you.

Tamil Nadu 12th Public Exam Time Table 2026

Tamil Nadu 12th Public Exam Time Table 2026 has been officially released by the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE). Students can check the complete subject-wise schedule below to plan their preparation effectively.

Date

Subjects

March 2, 2026

FIRST LANGUAGE

March 5, 2026

ENGLISH

March 9, 2026

CHEMISTRY, ACCOUNTANCY, GEOGRAPHY

March 13, 2026

PHYSICS, ECONOMICS, COMPUTER TECHNOLOGY

March 17, 2026

MATHEMATICS, ZOOLOGY, COMMERCE, MICRO BIOLOGY, NUTRITION AND DIETETICS, TEXTILE & DRESS DESIGNING, FOOD SERVICE MANAGEMENT, AGRICULTURAL SCIENCE, NURSING (General)

March 23, 2026

BIOLOGY, BOTANY, HISTORY, BUSINESS MATHEMATICS AND STATISTICS, BASIC ELECTRONICS ENGINEERING, BASIC CIVIL ENGINEERING, BASIC AUTOMOBILE ENGINEERING, BASIC MECHANICAL ENGINEERING, TEXTILE TECHNOLOGY, OFFICE MANAGEMENT AND SECRETARYSHIP

March 26, 2026

COMMUNICATIVE ENGLISH, ETHICS AND INDIAN CULTURE, COMPUTER SCIENCE, COMPUTER APPLICATIONS, BIO-CHEMISTRY, ADVANCED LANGUAGE (TAMIL), HOME SCIENCE, POLITICAL SCIENCE, STATISTICS, NURSING VOCATIONAL, BASIC ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING

Important Instructions for Tamil Nadu Exam 2026

Students appearing for the Tamil Nadu 12th Board Exam 2026 must follow the guidelines given below to ensure a smooth and disciplined examination process:

  • Reach the exam centre early: Students should arrive at least 30 minutes before the reporting time to avoid any last-minute rush.

  • Carry your admit card: The hall ticket/admit card is mandatory for entry into the examination hall. Without it, students will not be allowed to appear for the exam.

  • Bring only allowed items: Carry essential stationery items like pens, pencils, and erasers. Do not bring calculators, mobile phones, smartwatches, or any electronic devices.

  • Follow the seating plan: Sit in the seat assigned by the invigilator. Any kind of disturbance or change of seat without permission is not allowed.

  • Read the question paper carefully: Take the first few minutes to read all the questions properly before starting to write.

  • Time management: Keep track of time and try to complete all questions within the given duration.

  • Check your details: Before submitting the answer sheet, ensure that your name, roll number, and subject code are correctly written.

Following these instructions will help students perform confidently and avoid unnecessary stress during the Tamil Nadu 12th Exam 2026.

