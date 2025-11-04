TN 12th Public Exam Time Table 2026: Check OFFICIAL Tamil Nadu HSC +2 Exam Dates and Timing

TN 12th Public Exam Time Table 2026: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu, has officially released the TN Class 12 Date Sheet 2026. As per the schedule, the Tamil Nadu 12th Public Exams 2026 will be conducted from March 2 to March 26, 2026. The detailed Tamil Nadu 12th Time Table 2026 will soon be available on the official website at dge.tn.gov.in.

The date sheet was announced by the Tamil Nadu Education Minister during a press meet. The TN 12th Public Exam Time Table 2026 PDF will have all important details such as subject-wise exam dates, exam timings, and important instructions for exam day. Students are advised to download the timetable and start preparing early to do well in their exams.