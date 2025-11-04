TN 12th Public Exam Time Table 2026: Check OFFICIAL Tamil Nadu HSC +2 Exam Dates and Timing

TN 12th Public Exam Time Table 2026: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu, has officially released the TN Class 12 Date Sheet 2026. As per the schedule, the Tamil Nadu 12th Public Exams 2026 will be conducted from March 2 to March 26, 2026. The detailed Tamil Nadu 12th Time Table 2026 will soon be available on the official website at dge.tn.gov.in.
The date sheet was announced by the Tamil Nadu Education Minister during a press meet. The TN 12th Public Exam Time Table 2026 PDF will have all important details such as subject-wise exam dates, exam timings, and important instructions for exam day. Students are advised to download the timetable and start preparing early to do well in their exams.
Tamil Nadu 12th Exam Time Table 2026 Overview
Students can check the below table for a quick overview of the Tamil Nadu 12th Exam Date Sheet 2026. It includes important details such as the exam name, conducting authority, exam dates, and mode of examination.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
Higher Secondary Certificate Examination
|
Conducting Body
|
Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu (DGE TN)
|
Class
|
12th
|
Exam Start Date
|
March 2, 2026
|
Exam End Date
|
March 26, 2026
|
Official Website
|
dge.tn.gov.in
|
Time Table Format
|
|
Mode of Exam
|
Offline (Pen and Paper)
|
Subjects Covered
|
Science, Commerce, and Arts
How to download the Tamil Nadu 12th Exam Time Table 2026?
Follow these easy steps to get the TN 12th Std Time Table 2026 PDF..
-
Go to the official website at dge.tn.gov.in.
-
On the home page, look for and click the Tamil Nadu Time Table 2026 section.
-
From the list, choose TN Class 12 Time Table 2026.
-
Click the Download button or the PDF link to save the time table to your device.
-
After downloading, open the PDF and print a copy to keep with you.
Tamil Nadu 12th Public Exam Time Table 2026
Tamil Nadu 12th Public Exam Time Table 2026 has been officially released by the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE). Students can check the complete subject-wise schedule below to plan their preparation effectively.
|
Date
|
Subjects
|
March 2, 2026
|
FIRST LANGUAGE
|
March 5, 2026
|
ENGLISH
|
March 9, 2026
|
CHEMISTRY, ACCOUNTANCY, GEOGRAPHY
|
March 13, 2026
|
PHYSICS, ECONOMICS, COMPUTER TECHNOLOGY
|
March 17, 2026
|
MATHEMATICS, ZOOLOGY, COMMERCE, MICRO BIOLOGY, NUTRITION AND DIETETICS, TEXTILE & DRESS DESIGNING, FOOD SERVICE MANAGEMENT, AGRICULTURAL SCIENCE, NURSING (General)
|
March 23, 2026
|
BIOLOGY, BOTANY, HISTORY, BUSINESS MATHEMATICS AND STATISTICS, BASIC ELECTRONICS ENGINEERING, BASIC CIVIL ENGINEERING, BASIC AUTOMOBILE ENGINEERING, BASIC MECHANICAL ENGINEERING, TEXTILE TECHNOLOGY, OFFICE MANAGEMENT AND SECRETARYSHIP
|
March 26, 2026
|
COMMUNICATIVE ENGLISH, ETHICS AND INDIAN CULTURE, COMPUTER SCIENCE, COMPUTER APPLICATIONS, BIO-CHEMISTRY, ADVANCED LANGUAGE (TAMIL), HOME SCIENCE, POLITICAL SCIENCE, STATISTICS, NURSING VOCATIONAL, BASIC ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING
Important Instructions for Tamil Nadu Exam 2026
Students appearing for the Tamil Nadu 12th Board Exam 2026 must follow the guidelines given below to ensure a smooth and disciplined examination process:
-
Reach the exam centre early: Students should arrive at least 30 minutes before the reporting time to avoid any last-minute rush.
-
Carry your admit card: The hall ticket/admit card is mandatory for entry into the examination hall. Without it, students will not be allowed to appear for the exam.
-
Bring only allowed items: Carry essential stationery items like pens, pencils, and erasers. Do not bring calculators, mobile phones, smartwatches, or any electronic devices.
-
Follow the seating plan: Sit in the seat assigned by the invigilator. Any kind of disturbance or change of seat without permission is not allowed.
-
Read the question paper carefully: Take the first few minutes to read all the questions properly before starting to write.
-
Time management: Keep track of time and try to complete all questions within the given duration.
-
Check your details: Before submitting the answer sheet, ensure that your name, roll number, and subject code are correctly written.
Following these instructions will help students perform confidently and avoid unnecessary stress during the Tamil Nadu 12th Exam 2026.
