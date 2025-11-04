Check Women's ODI World Cup Winners List
Tamil Nadu SSLC Exam Time Table 2026: Download Tamil Nadu 10th Public Exam Time Table 2025 pdf Here

By Simran Akhouri
Nov 4, 2025, 12:54 IST

Tamil Nadu 10th Public Exam Time Table 2026 - The Directorate of Government Examination (DGE) Tamil Nadu has released the SSLC exam timetable for 2026. Students can download the TN 10th public exam timetable 2026 from the article given below.. The PDF includes subject-wise dates, timings, and exam day instructions, allowing students to plan their studies effectively.

Tamil Nadu 10th Public Exam Time Table 2026
Tamil Nadu 10th Public Exam Time Table 2026

Tamil Nadu 10th Public Exam Time Table 2026 - The Directorate of Government Examination (DGE) Tamil Nadu has officially released the Tamil Nadu SSLC Exam dates. Students preparing for the TN 10th board exams 2026 can download and print the Tamil Nadu 10th public exam timetable 2026 from this page. This crucial announcement provides important information for students across the state. The DGE TN's official website, dge.tn.gov.in, also provides direct access to the Tamil Nadu 10th public exam timetable 2025. Students can visit this online portal to download and review the detailed schedule, including dates and times for each subject.

The Tamil Nadu 10th public exam time table 2026 PDF will contain important details such as subject-wise exam dates, timings, and essential instructions for exam day. This timely release allows students ample opportunity to strategize their study plans and revision schedules effectively.

Tamil Nadu 10th public exam time table 2026 - Overview

Particular

Details

Exam Name

Tamil Nadu Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (SSLC)

Board Name

Government of Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE)

Schedule Name

10th Public Time Table 2025 Tamil Nadu

Time Table Release 

Yes

Tamil Nadu 10th Public Exam Time Table 2026 - Download Complete Schedule 

Date

Day

Part

Subject

11th March 2026

Wednesday

Part-I

Tamil / Other language subjects

16th   March 2026

Monday

Part-II

English

25th March 2026

Wednesday

Part-III

Mathematics

30th March 2026

Monday

Part-III

Science

2nd  April  2026

Thursday

Part-III

Social Science

06th April 2026

Monday

Part-IV

Optional Language

How to Download  TN SSLC exam time table 2026

To download the TN 10th class public exam time table 2026, students should follow these steps:

  1. Visit the official website of the Tamil Nadu SSLC board exam: dge.tn.gov.in.

  2. On the homepage, select the "Time Table" tab.

  3. Click on the option that refers to the TN 10th public exam time table.

  4. The 10th Tamil Nadu public exam time table 2026 will then be displayed on the screen.

  5. Download and save the Tamil Nadu 10th public exam time table 2026 for future reference.

