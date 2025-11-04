Tamil Nadu SSLC Exam Time Table 2026: Download Tamil Nadu 10th Public Exam Time Table 2025 pdf Here

Tamil Nadu 10th Public Exam Time Table 2026 - The Directorate of Government Examination (DGE) Tamil Nadu has officially released the Tamil Nadu SSLC Exam dates. Students preparing for the TN 10th board exams 2026 can download and print the Tamil Nadu 10th public exam timetable 2026 from this page. This crucial announcement provides important information for students across the state. The DGE TN's official website, dge.tn.gov.in, also provides direct access to the Tamil Nadu 10th public exam timetable 2025. Students can visit this online portal to download and review the detailed schedule, including dates and times for each subject.
The Tamil Nadu 10th public exam time table 2026 PDF will contain important details such as subject-wise exam dates, timings, and essential instructions for exam day. This timely release allows students ample opportunity to strategize their study plans and revision schedules effectively.
Tamil Nadu 10th public exam time table 2026 - Overview
|
Particular
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
Tamil Nadu Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (SSLC)
|
Board Name
|
Government of Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE)
|
Schedule Name
|
10th Public Time Table 2025 Tamil Nadu
|
Time Table Release
|
Yes
Tamil Nadu 10th Public Exam Time Table 2026 - Download Complete Schedule
|
Date
|
Day
|
Part
|
Subject
|
11th March 2026
|
Wednesday
|
Part-I
|
Tamil / Other language subjects
|
16th March 2026
|
Monday
|
Part-II
|
English
|
25th March 2026
|
Wednesday
|
Part-III
|
Mathematics
|
30th March 2026
|
Monday
|
Part-III
|
Science
|
2nd April 2026
|
Thursday
|
Part-III
|
Social Science
|
06th April 2026
|
Monday
|
Part-IV
|
Optional Language
How to Download TN SSLC exam time table 2026
To download the TN 10th class public exam time table 2026, students should follow these steps:
-
Visit the official website of the Tamil Nadu SSLC board exam: dge.tn.gov.in.
-
On the homepage, select the "Time Table" tab.
-
Click on the option that refers to the TN 10th public exam time table.
-
The 10th Tamil Nadu public exam time table 2026 will then be displayed on the screen.
-
Download and save the Tamil Nadu 10th public exam time table 2026 for future reference.
