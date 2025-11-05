DDA Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Closing Tomorrow, Register Now for 1732 Vacancies at dda.gov.in- Link Here

DDA Apply Online 2025 Last Date: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is all set to close the DDA Recruitment 2025 online application process tomorrow, November 5. Aspirants who are yet to register for the 1732 vacancies across multiple posts are advised to complete their applications at the earliest by visiting the official website, dda.gov.in. The registration window will close tomorrow, after which no new applications will be accepted.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 1732 vacancies for various Group A, B & C posts, including, Junior Engineer (JE), Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), Patwari, Sectional Officer, Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE), Stenographer, and others. Candidates fulfilling the eligibility criteria must ensure they complete their registration, upload documents, and pay the examination fee before the deadline to avoid any technical glitch or last-minute rush.