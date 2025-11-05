DDA Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Closing Tomorrow, Register Now for 1732 Vacancies at dda.gov.in- Link Here

SBI Clerk Prelims Result OUT, Direct Link Here
By Meenu Solanki
Nov 5, 2025, 09:06 IST

DDA Recruitment 2025 Last Date: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will close the DDA Recruitment 2025 online application process tomorrow, November 5. Eligible candidates must apply soon for 1732 Group A, B, and C posts by visiting the official website, dda.gov.in.

DDA Apply Online 2025 Last Date: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is all set to close the DDA Recruitment 2025 online application process tomorrow, November 5. Aspirants who are yet to register for the 1732 vacancies across multiple posts are advised to complete their applications at the earliest by visiting the official website, dda.gov.in. The registration window will close tomorrow, after which no new applications will be accepted.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 1732 vacancies for various Group A, B & C posts, including, Junior Engineer (JE), Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), Patwari, Sectional Officer, Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE), Stenographer, and others. Candidates fulfilling the eligibility criteria must ensure they complete their registration, upload documents, and pay the examination fee before the deadline to avoid any technical glitch or last-minute rush.

DDA Apply Online 2025 Link

The registration process was started on October 6 and will conclude on November 5. The deadline to pay application fee is November 7. Aspiring individuals need to fill DDA Apply Online form with accurate details to avoid getting disqualified. Find the direct online application link in the table below:

DDA Apply Online 2025 Link

Click here

DDA Apply Online 2025 Last Date

Check out the DDA application form dates released in the official DDA Recruitment notification 2025.

Events

Important Dates

DDA Notification 2025

26th September

Apply Online Start Date

6th October

Last Date to Apply Online

5th November

Last Date to Pay Application Fee

7th November

DDA Exam Date 2025

December 2025 to January 2026

How to Apply for DDA Recruitment 2025

To register successfully for the DDA Recruitment 2025, candidates can follow the step-by-step instructions given below:

  • Visit the official website – dda.gov.in

  • On the homepage, click on “DDA Recruitment 2025 Apply Online” link.

  • Complete the registration by entering required details such as name, email ID, and contact number.

  • Log in using the credentials generated after registration.

  • Fill out the application form carefully and upload necessary documents.

  • Pay the prescribed application fee through the available online payment modes.

  • Submit the form and download a copy for future reference.

DDA Application Fee 2025

Candidates are required to pay DDA application fee through online payment getaways. You can check the category-wise application fee below:

  • UR, OBC(NCL), EWS: Rs. 2500/-

  • For PwBD/ Transgender/ Ex-Servicemen/Female candidates and candidates belonging to SC and ST: Rs. 1500/-

