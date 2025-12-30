UP Lekhpal Vacancy 2026 Apply Online Begins for 7994 Vacancies, Direct UPSSSC Lekhpal Application Link

UPSSSC Lekhpal Recruitment 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has started the application process for the लेखपाल posts. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at upsssc.gov.in. The deadline to submit UP Lekhpal Online Form is 28 January 2026. This recruitment drive offers a remarkable opportunity for individuals aspiring to become Lekhpal in Uttar Pradesh, with a total of 7994 vacancies available.
Candidates must have cleared class 12th and age between 18 and 40 years old to submit their applications at upsssc.gov.in.
UP Lekhpal Apply Online 2026
UPSSSC has invited applications for 7994 Lekhpal Vacancies. Interested candidates can submit their application forms from December 29 to January 28, 2026. It is important to note that no applications will be accepted after the deadline, so applicants must ensure that they submit their forms before the closing date. However, the last date to correct application form is 4 February 2026.
|
Conducting Body
|
UPSSSC
|
Post Name
|
Rajasva Lekhpal (Revenue Accountant)
|
Total Vacancies
|
7994
|
Job Location
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Mode of Application
|
Online
|
Apply Online Dates
|
29th December 2025 to 28th January 2026
|
Selection Stage
|
PET Qualified- Mains Written Examination
|
Pay Level
|
Level-3
|
Official website
|
upsssc.gov.in
UP Lekhpal Vacancy 2025 Important Dates
-
Notification Release Date- 16th December 2025
-
Apply Online Begins- 29th December 2025
-
Last Date to Apply- 28th January 2026
-
Last Date to pay the application fee- 28th January 2026
-
Last Date for fee adjustment and application amendment- 4th February 2026
UP Lekhpal Vacancy 2026 Category-wise
A total of 7994 vacancies have been announced for UP Lekhpal Recruitment. Candidates qualifing PET and Mains written exam will be shortlisted for Rajasva Lekhpal (राजस्व लेखपाल) posts.
|Post Name
|Department Name
|Total
|UR
|SC
|ST
|EBC
|EWS
|Lekhpal
|Revenue Council, Uttar Pradesh
|7994
|4165
|1446
|150
|1441
|792
UP Lekhpal Apply Online 2026 Link
The direct UPSSSC Lekhpal Application Form Link is provided here for your convenience.
How to Apply Online for UP Lekhpal Vacancy 2026?
Candidates fulfilling the UP Lekhpal Eligibility Criteria can submit their application forms by following the steps mentioned below:
-
Go to the official website - upsssc.gov.in.
-
Click on the link titled "UPSSSC Lekhpal Apply Online Link”.
-
If you are a new user, you need to register.
-
Upon successful registration, you will receive your application number and password via your registered mobile number and email ID.
-
Log in to your account to access the application form.
-
Fill in all the required details in the application form.
-
Upload the necessary documents in the specified format and size.
-
Pay the application fee.
-
Submit the application form and download it for future reference.
UPSSSC Lekhpal Vacancy 2026 Application Fee
The application fee for UP Lekhpal Form varies for all categories. You can check the category-wise fees in the table below:
|
Category
|
Application Fee
|
Processing Fee
|
Total Fee
|
UR
|
Nil
|
Rs. 25
|
Rs. 25
|
OBC
|
Nil
|
Rs. 25
|
Rs. 25
|
SC
|
Nil
|
Rs. 25
|
Rs. 25
|
ST
|
Nil
|
Rs. 25
|
Rs. 25
