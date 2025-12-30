UP Lekhpal Vacancy 2026 Apply Online Begins for 7994 Vacancies, Direct UPSSSC Lekhpal Application Link

UPSSSC Lekhpal Recruitment 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has started the application process for the लेखपाल posts. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at upsssc.gov.in. The deadline to submit UP Lekhpal Online Form is 28 January 2026. This recruitment drive offers a remarkable opportunity for individuals aspiring to become Lekhpal in Uttar Pradesh, with a total of 7994 vacancies available.

Candidates must have cleared class 12th and age between 18 and 40 years old to submit their applications at upsssc.gov.in.

UP Lekhpal Apply Online 2026

UPSSSC has invited applications for 7994 Lekhpal Vacancies. Interested candidates can submit their application forms from December 29 to January 28, 2026. It is important to note that no applications will be accepted after the deadline, so applicants must ensure that they submit their forms before the closing date. However, the last date to correct application form is 4 February 2026.