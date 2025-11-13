Revised UP Board Date Sheet 2026
WBUHS Result 2025 OUT at wbuhs.ac.in; Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet PDF

By Sunil Sharma
Nov 13, 2025, 13:14 IST

WBUHS Result 2025: West Bengal University of Health Sciences (WBUHS) declared the results for various UG, PG, and Diploma courses on its website. Students can get the direct link provided below and the steps to check the West Bengal University of Health Sciences Results 2025.

WBUHS Result 2025 OUT: West Bengal University of Health Sciences (WBUHS) has recently declared the results for courses like BSc Operation Theatre Technology, BSc Physician Assistant, BSc Critical Care Technology, BSc Perfusion Technology, BSc in Medical Laboratory Technology, and other exams. West Bengal University of Health Sciences Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- wbuhs.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their WBUHS results using the direct link provided below. The students can check their wbuhs.ac.in result 2025 pdf through their roll number and enrolment number.

As per the latest update, West Bengal University of Health Sciences (WBUHS) released the results of UG, PG, and Diploma courses. The students can check their WBUHS results on the official website of the University- wbuhs.ac.in

Click here

Steps to Download WBUHS Marksheet

Candidates can check their results online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the West Bengal University of Health Sciences results 2025.

Step 1: Visit the official website - wbuhs.ac.in

Step 2: Select ‘Examination’ and Click on ‘Results’

Step 3: Select the Course from the list and click on it.

Step 4: Enter the Roll number, Enroll year, Enrolment number and click on the ‘View Results’ button

Step 5: The result PDF will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the scorecard and take the printout for future reference

Direct Links To Download WBUHS Results 2025 PDF 

Check here the course-wise direct link to download the West Bengal University of Health Sciences Result PDF.

Course

Result Date

Result Links

B.Sc. Operation Theatre Technology (O.T.T.) Part -III July – August, 2025

September 16, 2025

Click here

B.Sc. Physician Assistant (P.A.) Part – III July – August, 2025

September 16, 2025

Click here

B.Sc. Critical Care Technology (C.C.T.) Part – III July – August, 2025

September 12, 2025

Click here

B.Sc. Perfusion Technology (P.T.) Part – III July – August, 2025

September 12, 2025

Click here

B.Sc. in Medical Laboratory Technology 3rd Year August, 2025

September 11, 2025

Click here

West Bengal University of Health Sciences: Highlights

West Bengal University of Health Sciences (WBUHS), situated in Kolkata, West Bengal, is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). It was established in 2003 by an Act of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly for better management of the health and medical education-related courses.

The university offers diploma, UG, PG, and doctoral programs in Medical, Dental, Nursing, Paramedical science, Physiotherapy and Occupational Therapy, and Pharmacy courses. 

Presently, around 124 colleges are affiliated to West Bengal University of Health Sciences.

West Bengal University of Health Sciences: Highlights

University Name

West Bengal University of Health Sciences

Established

2005

Location

Kolkata, West Bengal

WBUHS Result 2025 Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager

Sunil Sharma is an edtech professional with over 12 years of experience in the education domain. He holds an M.Sc. in Mathematics from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited. and later joined Aakash Edutech Private Limited . At Jagran New Media, he writes for the Exam Prep section of JagranJosh.com. Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc
... Read More

