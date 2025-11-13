WBUHS Result 2025 OUT at wbuhs.ac.in; Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet PDF

WBUHS Result 2025 OUT: West Bengal University of Health Sciences (WBUHS) has recently declared the results for courses like BSc Operation Theatre Technology, BSc Physician Assistant, BSc Critical Care Technology, BSc Perfusion Technology, BSc in Medical Laboratory Technology, and other exams. West Bengal University of Health Sciences Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- wbuhs.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their WBUHS results using the direct link provided below. The students can check their wbuhs.ac.in result 2025 pdf through their roll number and enrolment number. WBUHS Results 2025 As per the latest update, West Bengal University of Health Sciences (WBUHS) released the results of UG, PG, and Diploma courses. The students can check their WBUHS results on the official website of the University- wbuhs.ac.in

WBUHS Result 2025 Click here Steps to Download WBUHS Marksheet Candidates can check their results online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the West Bengal University of Health Sciences results 2025. Step 1: Visit the official website - wbuhs.ac.in Step 2: Select ‘Examination’ and Click on ‘Results’ Step 3: Select the Course from the list and click on it. Step 4: Enter the Roll number, Enroll year, Enrolment number and click on the ‘View Results’ button Step 5: The result PDF will be displayed on the screen Step 6: Download the scorecard and take the printout for future reference Direct Links To Download WBUHS Results 2025 PDF Check here the course-wise direct link to download the West Bengal University of Health Sciences Result PDF.

Course Result Date Result Links B.Sc. Operation Theatre Technology (O.T.T.) Part -III July – August, 2025 September 16, 2025 Click here B.Sc. Physician Assistant (P.A.) Part – III July – August, 2025 September 16, 2025 Click here B.Sc. Critical Care Technology (C.C.T.) Part – III July – August, 2025 September 12, 2025 Click here B.Sc. Perfusion Technology (P.T.) Part – III July – August, 2025 September 12, 2025 Click here B.Sc. in Medical Laboratory Technology 3rd Year August, 2025 September 11, 2025 Click here West Bengal University of Health Sciences: Highlights West Bengal University of Health Sciences (WBUHS), situated in Kolkata, West Bengal, is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). It was established in 2003 by an Act of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly for better management of the health and medical education-related courses.