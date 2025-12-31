MP Police SI Salary 2026, Salary Structure, Job Profile & Allowances

MP Police SI Salary 2026: The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) aims to fill 500 vacancies for the Subedar/Sub Inspector posts. It is a golden career opportunity for graduates seeking high-paying and secure employment. The starting basic pay for this position is Rs 36200 under pay level 9. All the appointed candidates will also be eligible for the perks and other allowances as per the government norms. Continue reading to learn more about the MP Police SI Salary and Job Profile on this page. MP Police SI Salary The MP Police Sub Inspector (SI) is one of the most prestigious positions in the Madhya Pradesh Police Department. Every year, it draws a huge number of candidates who wish to build a stable and rewarding career in the police force. The role offers recognition, job security, and career growth potential. The appointment will be made based on their performance in the written test, followed by the physical test and other selection rounds. The salary of the appointed candidates will fall within the pay scale of Rs 36200 - Rs 114800. They are mainly responsible for maintaining law and order, investigating crimes, and ensuring public safety within their assigned areas. In this article, we have shared the MP Police SI salary, including monthly pay, allowances, job profile, and career growth.

MP Police SI Salary Structure The MP Police Sub Inspector salary structure is among the primary reasons aspirants are drawn to the police department. This position offers an excellent pay scale, steady career growth, and various allowances. The salary structure for this role comprises various components, including basic pay, pay scale, allowances, gross pay, net pay, etc. Here is the breakdown of the MP Police SI salary structure for reference purposes. Particular Details Pay Scale Rs 36200 to Rs 114800 Pay Level Level 9 Basic Pay Rs 36200 Allowances As per Govt Guidelines Gross Salary Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000 per month (approx) MP Police SI In Hand Salary The take-away salary of MP Police SI is calculated after adding basic pay and allowances such as DA, HRA, medical allowances, etc. Thereafter, the sum is deducted from taxes, NPS, PF contributions, etc. The newly appointed candidates will receive basic pay of Rs 36200 per month, which will eventually increase up to Rs 114800 per month over the years. The MP Police SI in hand salary will approximately range between Rs 40,000 and Rs 50,000 per month.

MP Police SI Salary: Perks & Allowances In addition to the basic pay, the appointed candidates will be entitled to perks, allowances, and other benefits based on the government guidelines. These lucrative allowances enhances the monthly salary and ensure overall job satisfaction. The list of perks and allowances included in the MP Police SI salary is as follows: Dearness Allowances

House Rent Allowances

Travel Allowances

Fuel Expenses

Night Duty Allowances

Pension, etc MP Police SI Job Profile The MP Police Sub Inspector posts are primarily responsible for maintaining law, order, and peace across the assigned areas. They play an important role in the smooth functioning of the police force. The roles and responsibilities involved in the MP Police SI Job Profile are as follows: Taking care of law and order within the assigned areas/locations.

Register FIRs regarding serious criminal activities.

Investigating criminal cases, gathering evidence and creating a detailed report for the same.

Assisting senior officials in regular duties like crime investigation and administrative tasks.

Maintain public safety and handle emergencies efficiently.