WBP Constable Previous Year Question Papers: Download PDFs & Check Exam Pattern 2025

By Mridula Sharma
Nov 11, 2025, 11:03 IST

WBP Constable Previous Year Question Papers: The WB Police Constable Exam 2025 will be held on November 30, 2025. Candidates must practice the WBP Constable Previous Year Question Papers to understand the question format and difficulty level. This article provides direct download links and the complete WB Police Constable Exam Pattern 2025 for better preparation.

WBP Constable Previous Year Question Papers: The West Bengal Police Constable Exam 2025 dates have been officially released on the WB Police website. All candidates who have applied for the exam should begin their preparation using the right study materials. One of the most effective resources is the WB Police Constable Previous Year Papers, as they help candidates understand the exam pattern, question types, and difficulty level.

The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) will conduct the WBP Constable Exam 2025 on November 30, 2025. This gives candidates ample time to prepare strategically. It’s highly recommended to practice the WB Police Constable previous year question papers to boost readiness and confidence.

Candidates preparing for the WB Police Constable Exam 2025 should make it a priority to practice the West Bengal Police Constable Previous Year Papers regularly. These papers offer valuable insights into the exam pattern, question format, and difficulty level. 

Aspirants can improve their speed, accuracy, and time management skills. Consistent practice with these question papers builds confidence and helps candidates approach the actual exam more efficiently and strategically.

WBP Constable Previous Year Question Papers PDF

It’s crucial to go through the WBP Constable Previous Year Question Papers, as they help understand the exam pattern, commonly asked questions, and difficulty level. These papers act as a roadmap for a study plan. This allows candidates to focus on important topics and improve problem-solving skills.

Check direct download links for WBP Constable Previous Year Question Paper PDFs to make the preparation smoother

Year

Download Link

WBP Constable 2013 Question Paper

Click Here

WBP Constable 2015 Question Paper

Click Here

WBP Constable 2016 Question Paper

Click Here

WBP Constable 2018 Question Paper

Click Here

WBP Constable 2020 Question Paper

Click Here

How to Download WBP Constable Previous Year Question Papers PDF?

It’s important to practice the WBP Constable Previous Year Question Papers to strengthen the preparation. Candidates can easily download these papers by following the steps given below:

  1. Go to the official website of the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) at https://prb.wb.gov.in/.

  2. On the homepage, look for the link titled “WBP Constable Previous Year Question Paper PDF.”

  3. Click on the link and download the PDF file of the WBP Constable Previous Year Question Paper directly.

How to Practice WBP Constable Previous Year Question Papers?

Practicing WBP Constable Previous Year Papers is one of the most effective ways to prepare for the upcoming exam. The following is how these papers can help enhance performance:

  • Solving past papers gives a clear idea about the question format, total marks, and subject-wise weightage. It helps understand what to expect in the actual exam.

  • When solving multiple papers, candidates will notice repeated topics and commonly asked questions. This helps focus more on high-weightage areas.

  • Attempting papers within a fixed time frame improves the speed, accuracy, and time management skills. This ensures better performance during the real test.

  • Regularly practicing these papers helps evaluate the preparation, recognize weak areas, and track improvement over time.

  • Being familiar with the WBP Constable syllabus and exam pattern and question types helps stay calm and confident on the exam day, reducing anxiety and improving focus.

WB Police Constable Exam Pattern 2025

The WB Police Constable Exam Pattern 2025 gives candidates a clear understanding of the structure, marking scheme, and subject-wise weightage for the upcoming recruitment examination conducted by the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB). Having knowledge of the previous year’s WB Police Constable Question Papers also helps aspirants get familiar with the exam format and the distribution of marks across different sections.

Below is the detailed WB Police Constable Exam Pattern 2025:

Section Name

Number of Questions

Total Marks

General Awareness and Knowledge

25

25

English

10

10

Elementary Mathematics

25

25

Reasoning and Logical Analysis

25

25

Total

85 Questions

85 Marks

Negative Marking: A deduction of ¼ (0.25) marks will be applied for every wrong answer.

