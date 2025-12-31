Start Your UN Career Today: Check Jobs You Can Get With a Bachelor’s

Thinking about how to get a UN job with just a bachelor’s degree? Well, you are not alone. Many young professionals believe the UN only recruits individuals with advanced/master’s degrees. But the truth is completely different. A UN job is something many young professionals aim for. Maybe you imagine yourself uplifting communities, strengthening education, and solving global challenges. Your purpose is to create impact, and you don’t always need a master’s degree to achieve that dream. The reality is that numerous UN jobs require bachelor’s degree holders. All you need are the right skills, a learning mindset, and interest. There is a wide range of career options for freshers and working professionals with a first-level University degree. In this article, you will learn about the UN jobs you can get with a bachelor’s degree and other information.

UN Jobs You Can Get with a Bachelor’s Degree You don’t always require a master’s degree or a lot of experience to get UN Jobs. A bachelor’s degree, smart skills, and 2+ years of experience are basic requirements for a few roles. As a fresh graduate, your first UN job may start at an assistant level. But dedication, passion, and the right mindset can help you grow quickly. Here is the list of UN Jobs you can get with a bachelor’s degree: Administrative and Finance Associate This role exists in the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA). As an Administrative and Finance Associate, you are responsible for financial management, administrative support, and process improvement. You must have completed secondary-level education and/or a bachelor’s degree in Finance, Business, or Public Administration.

Procurement Assistant UNESCO hires a Procurement Assistant for day-to-day technical support. You need to assist in operational strategies, update rosters of suppliers, and arrange shipping. You will be required to maintain a filing system for procurement files and provide guidance in related matters. You should have fluency in English and Spanish (spoken and written). You must have experience using MS Office and web-based management/procurement systems. Administrative Assistant This role exists in UN Women for candidates interested in administrative and logistical support. You will be required to collect shipment details, maintain office files, and upload vacancy announcements. You must have completed secondary education or have a bachelor’s degree in business administration to apply. You should have fluency in English and Arabic. You should also have experience with computers and MS Office (Word, Excel, etc.).