NIFT 2026 Registration Deadline Extended, Apply at exam.nta.nic.in

Key Points
- Last date for candidates to apply for NIFT 2026 is January 13
- Submit NIFT 2026 applications at exams.nta.nic.in
- NIFT 2026 to be held on February 8, 2026
NIFT 2026 Registration: The National Testing Agency has extended the last date for candidates to register for NIFT 2026. According to the official notification released, NIFT 2026 registration window has been extended to January 13, 2026. The last date for candidates to submit the application fee os January 14, 2026 and the correction window will be available from January 18 to 19, 2026.
NIFT 2026 registration and application link is available on the official website exams.nta.nic.in. To register, students must visit the official website and click on NIFTEE 2026 section. Candidates must make sure they click on new registration, enter all required details and fill out the application form.
Official Notification - Click Here
NIFT 2026 Revised Schedule
Candidates applying for NIFT 2026 can check the revised dates below
|
NIFT 2026 online registration
|
January 13, 2026
|
NIFT 2026 application fee submission
|
January 14, 2026
|
NIFT 2026 correction window
|
January 18 to 19, 2026
NIFT 2026: Steps to Apply
The NIFT 2026 online registration and application link is available on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to apply
Step 1: Visit the official website of NIFT
Step 2: Click on NIFT 2026 registration
Step 3: Click on new registration
Step 4: Enter all required details
Step 5: Fill out the application form
Step 6: Submit the application fee
Step 7: Save and click on submit
NIFT 2026 exams are scheduled to be held on Sunday, February 8, 2026. The examinations will be conducted in 100 Cities across India, in Hindi and English mediums, in Computer Based Test (CBT) and Paper Based Test (PBT) modes, for the Academic Session 2026–27 for the UG, PG, and NLEA programmes.
