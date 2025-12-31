SSC GD Apply Online 2025
NIFT 2026 Registration Deadline Extended, Apply at exam.nta.nic.in

Dec 31, 2025, 11:19 IST

NIFT 2026 registration deadline extended. Candidates can now fill out the application form and submit the same along with the application fee at exams.nta.nic.in until January 13. Check details here. 

NIFT 2026 Registration Deadline Extended
Key Points

  • Last date for candidates to apply for NIFT 2026 is January 13
  • Submit NIFT 2026 applications at exams.nta.nic.in
  • NIFT 2026 to be held on February 8, 2026

NIFT 2026 Registration: The National Testing Agency has extended the last date for candidates to register for NIFT 2026. According to the official notification released, NIFT 2026 registration window has been extended to January 13, 2026. The last date for candidates to submit the application fee os January 14, 2026 and the correction window will be available from January 18 to 19, 2026. 

NIFT 2026 registration and application link is available on the official website exams.nta.nic.in. To register, students must visit the official website and click on NIFTEE 2026 section. Candidates must make sure they click on new registration, enter all required details and fill out the application form. 

Official Notification - Click Here

NIFT 2026 Revised Schedule

Candidates applying for NIFT 2026 can check the revised dates below

NIFT 2026 online registration

January 13, 2026

NIFT 2026 application fee submission

January 14, 2026

NIFT 2026 correction window

January 18 to 19, 2026

NIFT 2026: Steps to Apply

The NIFT 2026 online registration and application link is available on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of NIFT

Step 2: Click on NIFT 2026 registration

Step 3: Click on new registration

Step 4: Enter all required details

Step 5: Fill out the application form

Step 6: Submit the application fee

Step 7: Save and click on submit

NIFT 2026 exams are scheduled to be held on Sunday, February 8, 2026. The examinations will be conducted in 100 Cities across India, in Hindi and English mediums, in Computer Based Test (CBT) and Paper Based Test (PBT) modes, for the Academic Session 2026–27 for the UG, PG, and NLEA programmes. 


Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

