NIFT 2026 Registration Deadline Extended, Apply at exam.nta.nic.in

NIFT 2026 Registration: The National Testing Agency has extended the last date for candidates to register for NIFT 2026. According to the official notification released, NIFT 2026 registration window has been extended to January 13, 2026. The last date for candidates to submit the application fee os January 14, 2026 and the correction window will be available from January 18 to 19, 2026.

NIFT 2026 registration and application link is available on the official website exams.nta.nic.in. To register, students must visit the official website and click on NIFTEE 2026 section. Candidates must make sure they click on new registration, enter all required details and fill out the application form.

Official Notification - Click Here

NIFT 2026 Revised Schedule

Candidates applying for NIFT 2026 can check the revised dates below