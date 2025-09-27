SSC CPO Notification 2025 PDF Out: Apply Online at ssc.gov.in for 3073 Vacancies

SSC CPO Notification 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the SSC CPO Notification 2025 on its official website, ssc.gov.in. The SSC CPO 2025 Notification aims to fulfil the vacancies for Sub-Inspector (Exe.) in Delhi Police and Sub-Inspector in CAPF. The candidates who have completed Bachelor’s degree from a recognised university or equivalent will be eligible to apply online for SSC CPO Vacancy 2025. The online application will started on September 26 and the last date to apply online will be October 16, 2025. The SSC CPO examination is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in Nov-Dec, 2025.

SSC CPO Notification 2025 PDF Download

Candiates interested in applying for announced vacancies in Delhi Police must read all the official notification pdf which contains the detailed eligibility criteria such as educational qualification, age limit, application fees, selection procedure, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the SSC CPO Notification 2025 PDF.