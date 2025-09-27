SSC CPO Notification 2025 PDF Out: Apply Online at ssc.gov.in for 3073 Vacancies

IBPS PO Result 2025 OUT!
By Mohd Salman
Sep 27, 2025, 17:48 IST

SSC CPO Notification 2025: SSC released the CPO 2025 notification to recruit 3073 SI in Delhi Police and CAPFs. Eligible graduates can apply online from September 26 to October 16, 2025 at ssc.gov.in. Selection process includes CBTs, PET/PST, and medical exams.  Detailed Notification PDF provided here for eligibility, fees, and application process.

SSC CPO Notification 2025

SSC CPO Notification 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the SSC CPO Notification 2025 on its official website, ssc.gov.in. The SSC CPO 2025 Notification aims to fulfil the vacancies for Sub-Inspector (Exe.) in Delhi Police and Sub-Inspector in CAPF. The candidates who have completed Bachelor’s degree from a recognised university or equivalent will be eligible to apply online for SSC CPO Vacancy 2025. The online application will started on September 26 and the last date to apply online will be October 16, 2025. The SSC CPO examination is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in Nov-Dec, 2025.

SSC CPO Notification 2025 PDF Download

Candiates interested in applying for announced vacancies in Delhi Police must read all the official notification pdf which contains the detailed eligibility criteria such as educational qualification, age limit, application fees, selection procedure, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the SSC CPO Notification 2025 PDF.

PDF Download

SSC CPO Notification 2025: Overview

The SSC CPO has been released to recruit eligible candidates as Sub-Inspector (Exe.) in Delhi Police and Sub-Inspector in CAPF. This SSC CPO gets released on Septmber 26, 2025 on its official website, ssc.gov.in. Check the table below for SSC CPO Notification 2025 Key Highlights

Exam Name

SSC CPO 2025

Conducting Body

Staff Selection Commission (SSC)

Exam Level

National

Posts

Sub-Inspector (Exe.) in Delhi Police-Male

Sub-Inspector (Exe.) in Delhi Police-Female

Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs

Vacancies

3073

Eligibility

Graduation or equivalent

Age Limit

20-25 years (Age relaxation for reserved categories)

Application Mode

Online

Application Fee

₹100 (Free for SC/ST/PwD/Women/Ex-Servicemen)

Exam Mode

Online (CBT)

Selection Process

Computer Based Examinations

Physical Endurance Test (PET)

Physical Standard Test (PST)

Medical Examinations

Official Website

ssc.gov.in

How to Apply Online for SSC CPO Notification 2025?

Candidates can apply online for SSC CPO vacancies after visiting the official ssc.gov.in or following the steps listed below

  • Visit the official website, ssc.gov.in
  • On the homepage, click on the apply online button and then click on SSC CPO online application link
  • For new users, click on the register button to get the registration number and password or click on the login and enter the already provided registration number and password.
  • Fill in the remaining information and upload the remaining information.
  • Pay the application fees as per your category.
  • Submit the online application form and download it for future reference.

SSC CPO 2025 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates interested in applying for the announced vacancies must ensure that they fulfil all the eligibility criteria, such as educational qualification and age limit. Check the details below
Educational Qualification:
Bachelor’s degree from a recognised university.
For Delhi Police SI (Male candidates only): Must have a valid LMV (Motorcycle & Car) Driving License
Age Limit (As of August 1, 2025)
Minimum Age: 20 years
Maximum Age: 25 years (age cutoff date to be get released along with notification)
Age Relaxation:
SC/ST: +5 years
OBC: +3 years
Ex-Servicemen: Up to 3 years deduction of service
Physical Standard:

Category

Height (Male)

Height (Female)

Chest (Male Only)

General

170 cm

157 cm

80-85 cm (expansion)

Reserved (ST/SC/Hill Areas)

165 cm

155 cm

80-85 cm

SSC CPO Selection Process 2025

The candidates in SSC CPO will be selected on the basis of their performance in the Computer-Based Test, Physical Standard Test and Medical Examination. Check the details below

  • Paper 1 (CBT) – 200 MCQs (General Intelligence, GK, Quantitative Aptitude, English)
  • Physical Standard Test (PST) & Physical Efficiency Test (PET) – Running, Long Jump, High Jump
  • Paper 2 (CBT) – 200 MCQs (English Comprehension)
  • Detailed Medical Examination (DME)

