SSC CPO Notification 2025 PDF Out: Apply Online at ssc.gov.in for 3073 Vacancies

SSC CPO Notification 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the SSC CPO Notification 2025 on its official website, ssc.gov.in. The SSC CPO 2025 Notification aims to fulfil the vacancies for Sub-Inspector (Exe.) in Delhi Police and Sub-Inspector in CAPF. The candidates who have completed Bachelor’s degree from a recognised university or equivalent will be eligible to apply online for SSC CPO Vacancy 2025. The online application will started on September 26 and the last date to apply online will be October 16, 2025. The SSC CPO examination is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in Nov-Dec, 2025.
SSC CPO Notification 2025 PDF Download
Candiates interested in applying for announced vacancies in Delhi Police must read all the official notification pdf which contains the detailed eligibility criteria such as educational qualification, age limit, application fees, selection procedure, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the SSC CPO Notification 2025 PDF.
|
SSC CPO Notification 2025
SSC CPO Notification 2025: Overview
The SSC CPO has been released to recruit eligible candidates as Sub-Inspector (Exe.) in Delhi Police and Sub-Inspector in CAPF. This SSC CPO gets released on Septmber 26, 2025 on its official website, ssc.gov.in. Check the table below for SSC CPO Notification 2025 Key Highlights
|
Exam Name
|
SSC CPO 2025
|
Conducting Body
|
Staff Selection Commission (SSC)
|
Exam Level
|
National
|
Posts
|
Sub-Inspector (Exe.) in Delhi Police-Male
Sub-Inspector (Exe.) in Delhi Police-Female
Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs
|
Vacancies
|
3073
|
Eligibility
|
Graduation or equivalent
|
Age Limit
|
20-25 years (Age relaxation for reserved categories)
|
Application Mode
|
Online
|
Application Fee
|
₹100 (Free for SC/ST/PwD/Women/Ex-Servicemen)
|
Exam Mode
|
Online (CBT)
|
Selection Process
|
Computer Based Examinations
Physical Endurance Test (PET)
Physical Standard Test (PST)
Medical Examinations
|
Official Website
|
ssc.gov.in
How to Apply Online for SSC CPO Notification 2025?
Candidates can apply online for SSC CPO vacancies after visiting the official ssc.gov.in or following the steps listed below
- Visit the official website, ssc.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on the apply online button and then click on SSC CPO online application link
- For new users, click on the register button to get the registration number and password or click on the login and enter the already provided registration number and password.
- Fill in the remaining information and upload the remaining information.
- Pay the application fees as per your category.
- Submit the online application form and download it for future reference.
SSC CPO 2025 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates interested in applying for the announced vacancies must ensure that they fulfil all the eligibility criteria, such as educational qualification and age limit. Check the details below
Educational Qualification:
Bachelor’s degree from a recognised university.
For Delhi Police SI (Male candidates only): Must have a valid LMV (Motorcycle & Car) Driving License
Age Limit (As of August 1, 2025)
Minimum Age: 20 years
Maximum Age: 25 years (age cutoff date to be get released along with notification)
Age Relaxation:
SC/ST: +5 years
OBC: +3 years
Ex-Servicemen: Up to 3 years deduction of service
Physical Standard:
|
Category
|
Height (Male)
|
Height (Female)
|
Chest (Male Only)
|
General
|
170 cm
|
157 cm
|
80-85 cm (expansion)
|
Reserved (ST/SC/Hill Areas)
|
165 cm
|
155 cm
|
80-85 cm
SSC CPO Selection Process 2025
The candidates in SSC CPO will be selected on the basis of their performance in the Computer-Based Test, Physical Standard Test and Medical Examination. Check the details below
- Paper 1 (CBT) – 200 MCQs (General Intelligence, GK, Quantitative Aptitude, English)
- Physical Standard Test (PST) & Physical Efficiency Test (PET) – Running, Long Jump, High Jump
- Paper 2 (CBT) – 200 MCQs (English Comprehension)
- Detailed Medical Examination (DME)
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation