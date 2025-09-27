IBPS PO Result 2025 OUT!
Focus
Quick Links

Goa School Holidays in October 2025: Check Full List of Closed Dates and Festival Breaks

By Apeksha Agarwal
Sep 27, 2025, 16:00 IST

Find the complete list of Goa school holidays in October 2025 across India, including national and regional observances. Stay updated with important closed dates and plan your activities accordingly.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

Goa School Holidays in October 2025: October in Goa is a beautiful month, marking the transition into the tourist season and featuring important holidays that provide students and teachers with a welcome break. The school calendar is typically marked by national observances and a mid-term break often coinciding with the country's major festival.

Parents and students should consider this a tentative outline and are advised to refer to the official holiday list released by the Goa Education Department or their respective school administration for finalized dates.

CHECK: School Holidays in October 2025

Goa School Holidays In October 2025:

Date

Day

Holiday / Occasion

October 2, 2025

Thursday

Gandhi Jayanti (National Holiday)

October 3, 2025

Friday

Maha Navami (During Dasara/Dussehra)

October 4, 2025

Saturday

Vijayadashami/Dussehra

October 20, 2025

Monday

Deepavali/Diwali (Laxmi Pujan)

October 21, 2025

Tuesday

Deepavali/Diwali (Naraka Chaturdashi/Bali Pratipada)

October 25, 2025

Saturday

Govardhan Puja/Bhaubeej

Key Holidays in October Details: 

  • Gandhi Jayanti: This national holiday commemorating the birth of Mahatma Gandhi is observed across the state, resulting in a mandatory school closure.

  • Dasara/Dussehra Break: While the major extended vacation in Goa is often the Christmas/New Year break, schools typically declare holidays for the core days of the Dussehra festival (Maha Navami and Vijayadashami) as they are significant cultural and religious observances in the region.

  • Deepavali (Diwali): The festival of lights is widely celebrated. Schools usually close for a few days to cover the main observances, which generally include Naraka Chaturdashi, Laxmi Pujan, and Bali Pratipada/Bhaubeej.

  • Goa Liberation Day: Although this is a major state holiday, it falls in December and is not part of the October schedule.

This calendar is provided for planning purposes. The exact duration of festival breaks, particularly for Dussehra and Diwali, may vary slightly depending on the local education department's annual notification.

State-Wise School Holidays 2025

Delhi School Holidays List in 2025

Himachal Pradesh School Holidays List in 2025

UP School Holidays List in 2025

Bihar School Holidays List in 2025

Rajasthan School Holidays List in 2025

Jharkhand School Holidays List in 2025

Punjab School Holidays List in 2025

Assam School Holidays List in 2025

Haryana School Holidays List in 2025

Maharashtra School Holidays List in 2025

Telangana School Holidays List in 2025

Karnataka School Holidays List in 2025

Tamil Nadu School Holidays List in 2025

Kerala School Holidays List in 2025

Gujarat School Holidays List in 2025

Chhattisgarh School Holiday List

Also Check:

Andhra Pradesh School Holiday in October 2025

Madhya Pradesh School Holiday in October 2025

Bihar School Holiday in October 2025

Maharashtra School Holiday in October 2025

Himachal Pradesh School Holiday in October 2025

Telangana School Holiday in October 2025

Jharkhand School Holiday in October 2025

Rajasthan School Holiday in October 2025

Apeksha Agarwal
Apeksha Agarwal

Content Writer

Apeksha Agarwal, a passionate and aspiring journalist, is dedicated to delivering impactful stories and insightful reports. As an education beat writer, she focuses on providing well-researched and engaging news content. Apeksha's strong foundation in journalism and media is complemented by her creativity, dedication, and attention to detail. Her goal is to inform and inspire audiences through meaningful narratives while continuously adapting to the ever-changing media landscape. She can be reached at apeksha.agarwal@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News