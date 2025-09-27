Goa School Holidays in October 2025: Check Full List of Closed Dates and Festival Breaks

Goa School Holidays in October 2025: October in Goa is a beautiful month, marking the transition into the tourist season and featuring important holidays that provide students and teachers with a welcome break. The school calendar is typically marked by national observances and a mid-term break often coinciding with the country's major festival.
Parents and students should consider this a tentative outline and are advised to refer to the official holiday list released by the Goa Education Department or their respective school administration for finalized dates.
Goa School Holidays In October 2025:
Date
Day
Holiday / Occasion
October 2, 2025
Thursday
Gandhi Jayanti (National Holiday)
October 3, 2025
Friday
Maha Navami (During Dasara/Dussehra)
October 4, 2025
Saturday
Vijayadashami/Dussehra
October 20, 2025
Monday
Deepavali/Diwali (Laxmi Pujan)
October 21, 2025
Tuesday
Deepavali/Diwali (Naraka Chaturdashi/Bali Pratipada)
October 25, 2025
Saturday
Govardhan Puja/Bhaubeej
Key Holidays in October Details:
Gandhi Jayanti: This national holiday commemorating the birth of Mahatma Gandhi is observed across the state, resulting in a mandatory school closure.
Dasara/Dussehra Break: While the major extended vacation in Goa is often the Christmas/New Year break, schools typically declare holidays for the core days of the Dussehra festival (Maha Navami and Vijayadashami) as they are significant cultural and religious observances in the region.
Deepavali (Diwali): The festival of lights is widely celebrated. Schools usually close for a few days to cover the main observances, which generally include Naraka Chaturdashi, Laxmi Pujan, and Bali Pratipada/Bhaubeej.
Goa Liberation Day: Although this is a major state holiday, it falls in December and is not part of the October schedule.
This calendar is provided for planning purposes. The exact duration of festival breaks, particularly for Dussehra and Diwali, may vary slightly depending on the local education department's annual notification.
